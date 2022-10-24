Read full article on original website
‘Saturday Night Live' Star Chris Redd Hospitalized After Being Attacked in NYC
Comedian and former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Chris Redd was taken to a local New York City hospital on Wednesday night after he was allegedly attacked by a stranger outside a comedy club. The New York Police Department confirmed to E! News that a 37-year-old male was struck in...
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
Gwen Stefani Shares How Music Played a Role in Overcoming Childhood Dyslexia
Music has always been a sweet escape for Gwen Stefani. The singer—who was honored at the New York Women in Communications 52nd Annual Matrix Awards on Oct. 26—reflected on growing up with dyslexia, noting how much things changed for her when she started communicating through music. "It's something...
Shania Twain announces 'Queen of Me' album, tour for 2023
Country music star Shania Twain will release the album "Queen of Me" and launch a new tour in 2023.
Jerry Lee Lewis, notorious US rock’n’roll star, dies aged 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, the rock’n’roll pioneer who became one of the most infamous figures in popular music, has died aged 87, his publicist has said. Lewis’s energetic performances on songs including Great Balls of Fire helped install rock’n’roll as the dominant American pop music of the 1950s. He was born in Louisiana in 1935, the son of a poor farming family who mortgaged their home to buy Lewis his first piano. While learning the instrument and studying at an evangelical school, he was kicked out for performing a boogie-woogie version of My God is Real that was deemed irreverent.
Clips of a man burning his Yeezy collection are going viral, as former fans criticize the rapper for his antisemitic remarks
Danny Shiff burned 10 pairs of Yeezy shoes in response to West's anti-Jewish rants. Many former fans of the rapper have begun discarding their West-related merchandise.
Rihanna Releases Lead Single for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Rihanna has made her long awaited return to music with her new song, "Lift Me Up," the first single to be released from the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" original soundtrack. The lead single is a tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman, who starred in the first "Black Panther" movie. Boseman...
People On TikTok Said A Horror Movie Called “Terrifier 2” Is Making People Vomit And Walk Out Of Theaters, So Of Course I Went To See If It’s Legit
"My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance."
