emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville-Emporia Neighborhood Watch focuses on holiday safety
It may still be October, but as long as department stores are stocking Christmas trees, it’s never too early to discuss holiday safety. And holiday safety was the topic of discussion at Wednesday night’s meeting of the Emporia/Greensville Neighborhood Watch, held at the Johns Manville Clubhouse in Jarratt.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia-Greensville youth visit Harrell Farm to learn about agriculture
For the first time in three years since the pandemic changed our day-to-day life and ability to hold or attend social events, Chowan Basin Soil and Water Conservation District was able to hold its annual Greensville County Farm Day once again. It was hosted by Jesse and Susan Harrell at their farm in Purdy on Friday, Oct. 14 for the third graders from Greensville Elementary School and preschoolers from the local YMCA.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville Preschoolers Receive Books and Giveaways
Charlottesville, Virginia – QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia, Inc. (QCV) is pleased to report 88 preschoolers at Greensville Elementary School in Greensville County have received books and giveaways thanks to a generous grant from the Essential Foundation, the charitable affiliate of Aqua Virginia. This is the third school year Greensville Elementary preschoolers have participated in Racquets for Reading!!!
Hundreds of Petersburg children surprised with backpacks, supplies, toys
Hundreds of Petersburg children were surprised on Monday morning after receiving a donation from the Petersburg Freedom Support Center.
Showing off a 'crown jewel' in Jarratt, Virginia
A Virginia non-profit is breathing new life into an old school building and touching the community in a positive way.
warrenrecord.com
Halloween fun for all ages
Dr. Joseph Warren, Bigfoot, Wolfman and a full cast of characters visited Warren County Saturday night as the Warrenton Revitalization Committee presented Fright Nite on Courthouse Square in downtown Warrenton. Here, they prepare to lead a dance to “Believe (In Things You Cannot See)” by Here Come The Mummies. To view more scenes from the event, see the photo gallery attached at left.
warrenrecord.com
Sweetie’s aims to be go-to place for beauty supplies for hair
Mother and daughter duo Paulette Burton and JaNaé Horton are working to grow their business, Sweetie’s Beauty Supply & Smiles, into the local go-to place for beauty supplies related to hair so that local women — and men— won’t have to travel to larger towns and cities to find what they need.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
City Hall renovation discussed at Emporia Council meeting
Architectural Partners and a group of affiliates have worked with Emporia staff over the past few months on a needs assessment for the municipal building. Several problematic issues were discovered with the facility, such as an aging uninsulated roof, a lack of building-code-compliant handicapped accessibility, and a lack of storage space. Emmett Lifsey of Architectural Partners said storage is a vital issue with every department in the building.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville County graduate wins Emmy for children’s science program
By day, Adrian Hargrove — graduate of the Greensville County class of 2006 — is a teacher at Family Life Academy Charter School in the Bronx, New York. In her spare time, however, she has helped write for several educational music albums for children under the “MUScience” banner.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
City of Emporia – Agreement Update
The City of Emporia and County of Greensville are continuously working towards resolving the outstanding school contract issue. It is the goal of Mayor and City Council to have a long-term contract in place by December 31, 2022. While the contract issue has been ongoing, the city continues to fund Greensville County Schools. In the current fiscal year (FY23), which ends on June 30, 2023, the city fully funded the schools local request in the amount of $4,296,931 as well as the 1% of the state sales tax in the amount of $1,261,704. The funding total for the school in the current fiscal year (FY23) is $5,558,635.00.
Concerns about winter power outages among Petersburg residents grow as temperatures drop
As winter approaches, with the temperatures dropping and snow just around the corner, some Petersburg residents are worried about power outages during increasingly extreme weather conditions.
Dinwiddie Public Schools hosting career fair for multiple open teaching positions
According to a post on the their Facebook page, the district is looking for elementary school teachers, high school drama teacher, high school world languages teacher, exceptional education teacher, librarian, math interventionalist, middle school science teacher and middle school Spanish teacher.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
FVSAU Candlelight Vigil in Emporia sheds light on domestic abuse
October is a “scary” month for more than one reason. Aside from being the month of Halloween, it is also when Domestic Violence Awareness Month is observed. While Emporia’s Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit (FVSAU) works all year long, the importance of its mission to serve victims of abuse is given new meaning this month.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Domestic Violence Awareness Walk scheduled Thursday in Emporia
The Family Violence Sexual Assault Unit will sponsor a Domestic Violence Awareness Walk on Thursday, Oct. 27. You are invited to join in and show support. Sign-in will be at 9:30 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park behind the Emporia Post Office.
Chipotle opens first location in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Thursday, Chipotle Mexican Grill will open its first location in Rocky Mount. The restaurant, which will be located at 959 N Wesleyan Blvd. in Rocky Mount, will even feature Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that will allow customers to pick up a digital order without ever leaving their car. Chipotle also […]
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Martin campaigns for Mayor of Lawrenceville
LAWRENCEVILLE – Scott E. Martin is campaigning to be re-elected as Mayor of Lawrenceville and looks forward to continuing the good working relationship the Town of Lawrenceville has with Brunswick County, the Brunswick County Industrial Development Authority and the Lawrenceville Economic Development Authority. Martin has served on the Lawrenceville Town Council for 12 years before being elected as Mayor.
Virginia Business
Bon Secours breaks ground on Suffolk hospital
Bon Secours broke ground Tuesday on its $80 million Bon Secours Harbour View Hospital, which is expected to be completed in 2025. The hospital will be 98,000 square feet and have a surgical focus, with 18 medical/surgical beds and up to four operating rooms. It will serve as an extension of other services on the Health Center at Harbour View campus, which has an emergency department, outpatient imaging, an ambulatory surgery center, outpatient lab services and physician practices.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Churches of Brunswick County, Virginia
Better Brunswick Government (BBG) is pleased to announce the release of their book entitled Churches of Brunswick County, Virginia, to commemorate the County’s tri-centennial birthday (300years), BBG decided to undertake the task of preparing a book featuring a narrative history of the churches in Brunswick County, Virginia. Each church was contacted to obtain their history. It is with a heartfelt thank you to the pastors and/or members of the churches that supplied their respective church history without which this task could have not been completed. Additionally, Lisa Jordan, Professor, Southside Community College, Alberta, Virginia, was extremely instrumental in organizing and editing the articles for publication.
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia
- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
The warning this Prince George man is sharing after discovery of fire ants
Virginia's Office of Plant Industry Services is also working to stop the spread of the invasive species, whether naturally or through human actions.
