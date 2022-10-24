Las Vegas (KSNV) — A bacon house has arrived in downtown Las Vegas. Bacon Nation has officially opened its doors on the second floor of the D Las Vegas. The restaurant is set to serve elevated, over-the-top fare for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night, including gourmet bacon flights; sweet and savory French toast boxes; and Reverse BLTs, for which weaved bacon takes the place of bread.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 21 HOURS AGO