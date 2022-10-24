Read full article on original website
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Rent report: Increases in Nevada, but not nearly as much as other states
Rent increases in Nevada, including the Las Vegas valley, have been relatively mild over the past year when compared to other states in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a recent report.
What Las Vegas home buyers need to know as interest rates rise
Loan borrowers are feeling the squeeze with rising interest rates as inflation remains high. However, one real estate agent is offering some ways to offset those higher costs.
news3lv.com
The Mob Museum hosts free outdoor community celebration for Nevada Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mob Museum is providing free access to learn more about the valley's history on Nevada Day. Bring the family to a free community celebration at the new Event Plaza on Friday, October 28 from 10 a.m - 2 p.m. Everyone is invited to indulge...
September gaming revenue steers Nevada casinos toward another record-breaking year
Gaming revenue in Nevada topped $1 billion for the 19th straight month in September with state casinos closing in on a second straight record year. The post September gaming revenue steers Nevada casinos toward another record-breaking year appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
The Best Neighborhoods In Las Vegas To Buy A Home
Interested in moving to the Las Vegas area? Learn more about the different neighborhoods in Las Vegas, including amenities, size, and average home prices.
Fox5 KVVU
Group involved with proposed arena on Las Vegas Strip announces plans to fund Moulin Rouge project
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A group that is part of the proposed All Net Resort and Arena on the Las Vegas Strip has announced plans to provide funding for the Moulin Rouge project. In a news release, Trypto Business Solutions LLC says its a group that its “directly involved...
vegas24seven.com
SMGHA and Palms Casino Resort Award $1.2 Million in Grants to 30 Local Non-Profits
San Manuel Gaming & Hospitality Authority and Palms Casino Resort Award $1.2 Million in Grants to 30 Local Non-profits in Las Vegas. Several Recipient Organizations Surprised with Prize-Patrol-Style Reveal of the Inaugural Grant Cycle Awards. Reinforcing an ongoing commitment to creating change in the Las Vegas community through charitable giving,...
Employees complained about Rob Telles' behavior, alleged relationship
Employees say Rob Telles' alleged affair with a subordinate created an imbalance of power and a toxic, hostile work environment in the Public Administrator's Office.
Fox5 KVVU
City leaders respond after east Las Vegas families call for better safety, more community events in survey
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Wednesday night families gathered at the East Las Vegas Community Center for a fun and safe event, and city leaders addressed bringing more of that to the area. A trunk-or-treating event was held at the ‘haunted courtyard’ outside the newly renovated East Las Vegas Community...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas public schools get nearly $10 million for electric school buses
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District has received a nearly $10 million federal grant to purchase new electric school buses and infrastructure. The Environmental Protection Agency announced the award on Wednesday, part of its Clean School Bus Program that has provided funding to nearly 400 school districts around the U.S.
SpaceX rocket launch visible from Las Vegas valley
Shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday night a strange sight was seen in the western sky. It was not a UFO. It was an identified space rocket from SpaceX.
news3lv.com
DW Bistro celebrates 12 years in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — DW Bistro is celebrating 12 years in Las Vegas with the launch of a new dinner menu. Joining us now with more is owner Bryce Krausman and chef Dalton Wilson.
news3lv.com
First 24/7 bacon concept, Bacon Nation, opens it doors in downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A bacon house has arrived in downtown Las Vegas. Bacon Nation has officially opened its doors on the second floor of the D Las Vegas. The restaurant is set to serve elevated, over-the-top fare for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night, including gourmet bacon flights; sweet and savory French toast boxes; and Reverse BLTs, for which weaved bacon takes the place of bread.
news3lv.com
SpaceX rocket launch spotted over Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you saw a strange object hurtling across the sky over Las Vegas on Thursday, you're not alone. The item was actually a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that had launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. After launch, the rocket headed southeast, meaning the...
news3lv.com
Wellness Wednesday: Excessive cell phone use
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's time for another Wellness Wednesday. Pain Specialist Robert Odell from the Neuropathy and Pain Centers of Las Vegas joins us with more on the health risks that come with excessive cellphone usage.
news3lv.com
How the Water Street District in Henderson continues to change
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is booming with growth, and downtown Henderson is one community that continues to change. Windom Kimsey, president and CEO of TSK Architects, joined us to talk about the ongoing urbanization and revitalization of the Water Street District.
Man who entered into Post-It note contract with Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh sues for ownership in Nacho Daddy
A man who claims he is owed more than $12 million of former Zappos CEO and Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh’s estate, as part of a deal made on a sticky note, is suing for part ownership of the restaurant chain Nacho Daddy.
news3lv.com
Man survives heart attack on Las Vegas basketball court
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — From a layup to laid out. The incredible story of one basketball player whose life was amazingly saved by other participants in the game right here in Las Vegas. Edgard Liongson came to the valley for a basketball tournament last weekend and suffered a massive...
knpr
What to know about the viruses and illnesses currently affecting Southern Nevada
In the last month or so, what seems like a plethora of illnesses and strange diseases have popped up around Southern Nevada. Brain-eating amoebas, potentially lethal fungus, monkeypox and more. Not to mention temperatures took a dive this week. Meanwhile, RSV infections have been spiking nationwide. Does the cold make...
news3lv.com
Criss Angel performs magic show for students at Henderson International School
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Magic is in the air today, thanks to Criss Angel. The performer held a magic show at Henderson International School on Tuesday. Pre-school students through 2nd graders were treated to kid-friendly illusions and tricks. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Golden Knights, Silver Knights detail plans...
