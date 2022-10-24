ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

SMGHA and Palms Casino Resort Award $1.2 Million in Grants to 30 Local Non-Profits

San Manuel Gaming & Hospitality Authority and Palms Casino Resort Award $1.2 Million in Grants to 30 Local Non-profits in Las Vegas. Several Recipient Organizations Surprised with Prize-Patrol-Style Reveal of the Inaugural Grant Cycle Awards. Reinforcing an ongoing commitment to creating change in the Las Vegas community through charitable giving,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas public schools get nearly $10 million for electric school buses

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District has received a nearly $10 million federal grant to purchase new electric school buses and infrastructure. The Environmental Protection Agency announced the award on Wednesday, part of its Clean School Bus Program that has provided funding to nearly 400 school districts around the U.S.
LAS VEGAS, NV
First 24/7 bacon concept, Bacon Nation, opens it doors in downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A bacon house has arrived in downtown Las Vegas. Bacon Nation has officially opened its doors on the second floor of the D Las Vegas. The restaurant is set to serve elevated, over-the-top fare for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night, including gourmet bacon flights; sweet and savory French toast boxes; and Reverse BLTs, for which weaved bacon takes the place of bread.
LAS VEGAS, NV
SpaceX rocket launch spotted over Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you saw a strange object hurtling across the sky over Las Vegas on Thursday, you're not alone. The item was actually a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that had launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. After launch, the rocket headed southeast, meaning the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wellness Wednesday: Excessive cell phone use

Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's time for another Wellness Wednesday. Pain Specialist Robert Odell from the Neuropathy and Pain Centers of Las Vegas joins us with more on the health risks that come with excessive cellphone usage.
LAS VEGAS, NV
How the Water Street District in Henderson continues to change

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is booming with growth, and downtown Henderson is one community that continues to change. Windom Kimsey, president and CEO of TSK Architects, joined us to talk about the ongoing urbanization and revitalization of the Water Street District.
HENDERSON, NV
Man survives heart attack on Las Vegas basketball court

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — From a layup to laid out. The incredible story of one basketball player whose life was amazingly saved by other participants in the game right here in Las Vegas. Edgard Liongson came to the valley for a basketball tournament last weekend and suffered a massive...
LAS VEGAS, NV

