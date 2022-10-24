ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 bold predictons for week 8: Miami Dolphins vs Detroit Lions

The Miami Dolphins are traveling north to take on the Detroit Lions for week 8, here are 3 bold predictions based on how the matchups are lining up. The Miami Dolphins are currently 4-3 and control their destiny to keep their current wildcard playoff spot, this Sunday the team standing in their way is the 1-5 Detroit Lions. Although this may seem like an “easy” game, there is no such thing in the NFL.
DETROIT, MI
NBC 29 News

Sam Brunelle ready for big season at UVA as grad student

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County’s Sam Brunelle joins the Wahoos this year as a grad student. Brunelle has battled a handful of injuries during her playing career, but she says she’s fully healthy and ready for a big season. Brunelle made her Virginia debut in the team’s...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

'Glad when he's gone': Clark returns to ACC's dismay

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Just saying the name Kihei Clark around ACC coaches elicits a certain groan. "Oh goodness gracious," Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said, "So Kihei Clark, I think he's tough, he's a winner, I'm a huge fan of Kihei Clark, so I was looking forward for him to leave."
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
FanSided

3 reasons why the Miami Dolphins should try for Alvin Kamara in a trade

The Saints are listening to trade offers for running back Alvin Kamara and the Miami Dolphins should be checking in despite the lack of need. Let’s be real, the Miami Dolphins don’t “need” a top running back but Alvin Kamara would be a special addition that could open Miami’s offense quite a bit. The compensation for Kamara should fall quite a bit lower than what the 49ers paid for Christian McCaffrey and the legal off-field stuff that Kamar is still dealing with will knock down the compensation as well.
MIAMI, FL
breezejmu.org

JMU football fans' early exits reveal deep-rooted culture

Erika Shaffer, a freshman at JMU, couldn’t sit down if she wanted to. Fellow students stood both “where your feet are supposed to go … but then also where your butt goes,” she said. Brandon Walsh, another freshman, watched from the stairs because there wasn’t space anywhere else.
HARRISONBURG, VA
royalexaminer.com

Power supplier for Virginia electric co-ops building five new solar projects

In its effort to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative is constructing five new solar projects, four of which will be in Virginia, that will generate 22.5 megawatts of power. ODEC, a nonprofit power generation and transmission provider for nine electric cooperatives in Virginia, one in...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Bed Bath & Beyond in Lynchburg is closing

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Bed Bath & Beyond on Wards Road in Lynchburg is closing its doors soon. Cooperate said they are closing around 150 underperforming stores across the country, saying it's for a new optimization strategy. The store is having an "everything must go" closing sale where items...
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Albemarle Co. home damaged by ‘severe’ fire

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County home is in bad shape after a fire swept through it Wednesday, October 26. Fire fighters were called out to Kimbrough Circle shortly before 2 p.m. “The smoke was coming out the back windows on the side,” neighbor Doreen Vretos said.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro business owner facing embezzlement charges

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The owner of Farmhaus Coffee Company in Waynesboro is facing several charges for not paying taxes. Aaron Mallory allegedly did not file meal tax returns with the Commissioner of Revenue between March and August of 2022, with each amount due being over $1,000, according to court documents.
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

Distribution facility expanding in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A publishing company will be investing millions of dollars into its existing operation in Orange County. According to a release, MPS will be investing more than $26 million over the next three years to expand its distribution operation. MPS is a division of Macmillan...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two sought after burglary at Lynchburg business

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for two people who burglarized a business early Tuesday. Police were called at 7:45 a.m. October 25 to Win City on Fort Avenue. They found the front door broken, with surveillance footage showing two people about 6:41 a.m. entering the parking lot and breaking open the front door to get into the store. After the burglary, they ran off toward Long Meadows Drive.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Suspect in Amherst County shooting arrested

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Joshua Aaron Dominguez was arrested without incident at approximately 3:15 p.m. at a residence on Amethyst Lane Wednesday. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to possible sightings of the suspect by community members. They thank the community for their part in arresting...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
timesvirginian.com

One person deceased from Appomattox County garage fire

One person has passed away as the result of a garage fire in Appomattox County. At approximately 4:50 p.m., the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department (AVFD) and Appomattox County Volunteer Rescue Squad were called to the scene of a garage fire. It was later reported that one individual was deceased on arrival.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

ACPD: Albemarle Co. woman charged with murder

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are charging an Albemarle County woman with second-degree murder, as well as use or display of a firearm in committing a felony. The Albemarle County Police Department announced Tuesday, October 25, that emergency responders were called out to the 2100 block of Stony Point Road around 8:30 a.m. for a reported domestic disturbance. When they arrived 15 minutes later they found a person dead from a gunshot to the head.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
FanSided

FanSided

293K+
Followers
558K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy