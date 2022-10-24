Read full article on original website
UVA Recruiting Target George Washington III Sets Decision Date
Four-star shooting guard George Washington III, who has Virginia in his top five, will announce his college choice next week
3 bold predictons for week 8: Miami Dolphins vs Detroit Lions
The Miami Dolphins are traveling north to take on the Detroit Lions for week 8, here are 3 bold predictions based on how the matchups are lining up. The Miami Dolphins are currently 4-3 and control their destiny to keep their current wildcard playoff spot, this Sunday the team standing in their way is the 1-5 Detroit Lions. Although this may seem like an “easy” game, there is no such thing in the NFL.
NBC 29 News
Sam Brunelle ready for big season at UVA as grad student
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County’s Sam Brunelle joins the Wahoos this year as a grad student. Brunelle has battled a handful of injuries during her playing career, but she says she’s fully healthy and ready for a big season. Brunelle made her Virginia debut in the team’s...
cbs19news
'Glad when he's gone': Clark returns to ACC's dismay
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Just saying the name Kihei Clark around ACC coaches elicits a certain groan. "Oh goodness gracious," Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said, "So Kihei Clark, I think he's tough, he's a winner, I'm a huge fan of Kihei Clark, so I was looking forward for him to leave."
3 reasons why the Miami Dolphins should try for Alvin Kamara in a trade
The Saints are listening to trade offers for running back Alvin Kamara and the Miami Dolphins should be checking in despite the lack of need. Let’s be real, the Miami Dolphins don’t “need” a top running back but Alvin Kamara would be a special addition that could open Miami’s offense quite a bit. The compensation for Kamara should fall quite a bit lower than what the 49ers paid for Christian McCaffrey and the legal off-field stuff that Kamar is still dealing with will knock down the compensation as well.
breezejmu.org
JMU football fans' early exits reveal deep-rooted culture
Erika Shaffer, a freshman at JMU, couldn’t sit down if she wanted to. Fellow students stood both “where your feet are supposed to go … but then also where your butt goes,” she said. Brandon Walsh, another freshman, watched from the stairs because there wasn’t space anywhere else.
timesvirginian.com
Raiders win 50th straight Dogwood game at Gretna, Coach Smith earns 125th win
Appomattox Raiders head coach Doug Smith reached a milestone by earning his 125th career head coaching win on Friday night when the Raiders defeated Chatham on the road by a score of 35-19. Smith had won 13 games at Heritage High School in Lynchburg from 2009-2011 before accepting the position...
royalexaminer.com
Power supplier for Virginia electric co-ops building five new solar projects
In its effort to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative is constructing five new solar projects, four of which will be in Virginia, that will generate 22.5 megawatts of power. ODEC, a nonprofit power generation and transmission provider for nine electric cooperatives in Virginia, one in...
ourcommunitynow.com
Massanutten's Chairlift Is the Coolest Way to View Virginia's Fall Foliage
If leaf-peeping is on your list of things to do, then head to Massanutten and try their autumn chairlift. The iconic Virginia resort isn't just for winter sports! Now that fall has kicked it into high gear, you may be looking for a way to see Virginia's dazzling fall colors.
WSET
Bed Bath & Beyond in Lynchburg is closing
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Bed Bath & Beyond on Wards Road in Lynchburg is closing its doors soon. Cooperate said they are closing around 150 underperforming stores across the country, saying it's for a new optimization strategy. The store is having an "everything must go" closing sale where items...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle Co. home damaged by ‘severe’ fire
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County home is in bad shape after a fire swept through it Wednesday, October 26. Fire fighters were called out to Kimbrough Circle shortly before 2 p.m. “The smoke was coming out the back windows on the side,” neighbor Doreen Vretos said.
WHSV
Waynesboro business owner facing embezzlement charges
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The owner of Farmhaus Coffee Company in Waynesboro is facing several charges for not paying taxes. Aaron Mallory allegedly did not file meal tax returns with the Commissioner of Revenue between March and August of 2022, with each amount due being over $1,000, according to court documents.
cbs19news
Distribution facility expanding in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A publishing company will be investing millions of dollars into its existing operation in Orange County. According to a release, MPS will be investing more than $26 million over the next three years to expand its distribution operation. MPS is a division of Macmillan...
53-year-old Albemarle man killed in shooting has been identified
An Albemarle man who was shot and killed in a domestic dispute on Tuesday has been identified.
Two Killed, Three Critical While Fleeing Armed Robbery In Virginia: Police
Two people were killed and three critically injured in a crash while fleeing the scene of an armed robbery in Virginia, authorities said. The incident began around 2:25 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, when Fredricksburg police received a call from a victim of an armed robbery at the Spotsylvania County line, they said.
Two dead, three hospitalized in crash following police chase in Fredericksburg
Two people were killed and three more were hospitalized following a crash near Lee Hill.
WDBJ7.com
Two sought after burglary at Lynchburg business
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for two people who burglarized a business early Tuesday. Police were called at 7:45 a.m. October 25 to Win City on Fort Avenue. They found the front door broken, with surveillance footage showing two people about 6:41 a.m. entering the parking lot and breaking open the front door to get into the store. After the burglary, they ran off toward Long Meadows Drive.
WDBJ7.com
Suspect in Amherst County shooting arrested
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Joshua Aaron Dominguez was arrested without incident at approximately 3:15 p.m. at a residence on Amethyst Lane Wednesday. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to possible sightings of the suspect by community members. They thank the community for their part in arresting...
timesvirginian.com
One person deceased from Appomattox County garage fire
One person has passed away as the result of a garage fire in Appomattox County. At approximately 4:50 p.m., the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department (AVFD) and Appomattox County Volunteer Rescue Squad were called to the scene of a garage fire. It was later reported that one individual was deceased on arrival.
NBC 29 News
ACPD: Albemarle Co. woman charged with murder
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are charging an Albemarle County woman with second-degree murder, as well as use or display of a firearm in committing a felony. The Albemarle County Police Department announced Tuesday, October 25, that emergency responders were called out to the 2100 block of Stony Point Road around 8:30 a.m. for a reported domestic disturbance. When they arrived 15 minutes later they found a person dead from a gunshot to the head.
