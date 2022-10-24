ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mailplus.co.uk

Get ready for power cuts from 4-7pm, families told

BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
The Independent

National Grid boss warns of blackouts during ‘deepest, darkest’ winter evenings

The head of the National Grid has warned British households that blackouts may be imposed between 4pm and 7pm on “really, really cold” winter weekdays if Europe cuts gas exports.John Pettigrew said electricity and gas may be switched off on “those deepest, darkest evenings in January and February” if energy supplies from Europe prove insufficient due to the disruption of the war in Ukraine.Countries across Europe have been left unable to rely on Russia for their gas as the colder months approach and, despite rationing, analysts said further cuts from Moscow could leave the continent short of supplies.Mr Pettigrew’s...
Gizmodo

Europe Fends Off Energy Crisis With Huge Stockpile of Natural Gas

Europe has turned a surprising corner in preparation for the continent’s much-discussed impending energy crisis. The European Union now has more liquefied natural gas than it needs, according to reports from Bloomberg and the New York Times. Ports are reportedly backed up, with tankard ships waiting to offload their...
GreenMatters

Russian Missiles Severely Damage Ukraine Power System — but the War Is Enabling a Clean Energy Transition

Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine in February of this year, the fossil industry has faced major repercussions, and oil and gas prices have largely increased around the world. The war even prompted OPEC to ramp up oil production, as many countries decided to cut ties with Russian oil. But recently, Russia began sending missile strikes straight into Ukraine energy infrastructure, destroying grids and causing power outages.
rigzone.com

Texas Natural Gas Drops as Output Swamps Pipelines

Natural gas prices in the Permian Basin of West Texas are plunging toward zero as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, creating a regional glut of the fuel. Gas in an area of the vast Permian known as Waha traded for as little as 20 cents to 70 cents per million British thermal units on Monday, traders said. That compares with the US benchmark futures contract that’s trading around $5.20 and European prices close to $28.
rigzone.com

IEA Says it Can Tap Huge Oil Reserves If Supply Is Disrupted

The head of the International Energy Agency said its members have oil reserves available to conduct another round of releases if needed. “We still have huge amount of stocks to be released in case we see supply disruptions,” Fatih Birol, the executive director of the Paris-based adviser, said in a group interview at the Singapore International Energy Week Conference. “Currently it is not on the agenda, but it can come anytime.”
americanmilitarynews.com

U.S. has roughly 25 days of diesel supply left as winter looms

The U.S. has about 25 days of diesel supply left amid soaring demand and the lowest supply since 2008, which some fear will drive inflation and make for soaring fuel prices as winter looms. Last week, Bloomberg reported that the U.S. had 25 days of diesel supply. That level is...
CNBC

UK trial will inject hydrogen into a gas-fired, grid-connected power station

The hydrogen will be injected by Centrica Business Solutions into a gas-peaking plant in Lincolnshire, east England. The last few years have seen big companies like Centrica make moves in the hydrogen sector. Last month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed support for hydrogen during her State of...
BBC

World facing 'first truly global energy crisis', report says

Russia's invasion of Ukraine will have long-lasting effects on energy supply and markets, a new report suggests. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said the world faces its first "truly global energy crisis" as a result. It added that unaffordable energy bills remain a huge problem, driven up as the exports...

