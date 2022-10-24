Read full article on original website
U.S. gas at $4-$5 is a thing of the past, says Tellurian chairman
LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The chairman of liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Tellurian Inc (TELL.A), Charif Souki, on Tuesday said that cheap U.S. gas is a thing of the past and the only solution for Europe's energy crisis is to invest in U.S. gas infrastructure.
mailplus.co.uk
Get ready for power cuts from 4-7pm, families told
BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.
Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash
President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
Homes could face three-hour power cuts this winter, warns National Grid
Households could experience a series of three-hour power cuts this winter if Vladimir Putin shuts off gas supplies from Russia and Britain experiences a cold snap, National Grid has warned. Such an event would mean consumers in different parts of the country being notified a day in advance of three-hour...
Biden admin weighs complete block on offshore oil drilling as gas prices keep rising
The Biden administration moved closer Thursday to a final decision on offshore oil and gas drilling which could lead to a scenario without any lease sales on federal waters through 2028.
Biden just put the US in a ‘very precarious position’ with another sale of reserve oil, CEO warns
American Petroleum Institute's Mike Sommers argues Biden tapping into the oil reserve could put the U.S. in a "very precarious situation" with "dramatic geopolitical upheaval."
National Grid boss warns of blackouts during ‘deepest, darkest’ winter evenings
The head of the National Grid has warned British households that blackouts may be imposed between 4pm and 7pm on “really, really cold” winter weekdays if Europe cuts gas exports.John Pettigrew said electricity and gas may be switched off on “those deepest, darkest evenings in January and February” if energy supplies from Europe prove insufficient due to the disruption of the war in Ukraine.Countries across Europe have been left unable to rely on Russia for their gas as the colder months approach and, despite rationing, analysts said further cuts from Moscow could leave the continent short of supplies.Mr Pettigrew’s...
All Americans will see their natural gas bills shoot up this winter thanks to higher market prices and cold snap, the EIA says
Americans will see their natural gas bills soar this winter, according to the EIA. US households are expected to pay an average of $931 on heating, up 28% from a year ago. The forecast comes on higher retail natural gas prices and a colder-than-usual weather. Americans are in for an...
Europe now has so much natural gas that prices just dipped below zero
Europe has more natural gas than it knows what to do with. So much, in fact, that spot prices briefly went negative earlier this week.
Energy experts say Biden plan to refill oil reserve could take years, won't fix policy problems
Energy experts and reps panned President Biden's plan to refill the SPR as not enough to provide true energy security after his releases from the cache.
Natural gas prices in Texas shale country just turned negative amid booming production
In the Permian Basin, natural gas for next-day delivery sank to negative $2 per million British thermal units, traders told Bloomberg. That's the first time that has happened since 2020, when the early onset of the COVID pandemic sent commodity prices tumbling. Prices are negative in Texas now as production...
Gizmodo
Europe Fends Off Energy Crisis With Huge Stockpile of Natural Gas
Europe has turned a surprising corner in preparation for the continent’s much-discussed impending energy crisis. The European Union now has more liquefied natural gas than it needs, according to reports from Bloomberg and the New York Times. Ports are reportedly backed up, with tankard ships waiting to offload their...
Russian Missiles Severely Damage Ukraine Power System — but the War Is Enabling a Clean Energy Transition
Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine in February of this year, the fossil industry has faced major repercussions, and oil and gas prices have largely increased around the world. The war even prompted OPEC to ramp up oil production, as many countries decided to cut ties with Russian oil. But recently, Russia began sending missile strikes straight into Ukraine energy infrastructure, destroying grids and causing power outages.
rigzone.com
Texas Natural Gas Drops as Output Swamps Pipelines
Natural gas prices in the Permian Basin of West Texas are plunging toward zero as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, creating a regional glut of the fuel. Gas in an area of the vast Permian known as Waha traded for as little as 20 cents to 70 cents per million British thermal units on Monday, traders said. That compares with the US benchmark futures contract that’s trading around $5.20 and European prices close to $28.
rigzone.com
IEA Says it Can Tap Huge Oil Reserves If Supply Is Disrupted
The head of the International Energy Agency said its members have oil reserves available to conduct another round of releases if needed. “We still have huge amount of stocks to be released in case we see supply disruptions,” Fatih Birol, the executive director of the Paris-based adviser, said in a group interview at the Singapore International Energy Week Conference. “Currently it is not on the agenda, but it can come anytime.”
americanmilitarynews.com
U.S. has roughly 25 days of diesel supply left as winter looms
The U.S. has about 25 days of diesel supply left amid soaring demand and the lowest supply since 2008, which some fear will drive inflation and make for soaring fuel prices as winter looms. Last week, Bloomberg reported that the U.S. had 25 days of diesel supply. That level is...
CNBC
UK trial will inject hydrogen into a gas-fired, grid-connected power station
The hydrogen will be injected by Centrica Business Solutions into a gas-peaking plant in Lincolnshire, east England. The last few years have seen big companies like Centrica make moves in the hydrogen sector. Last month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed support for hydrogen during her State of...
U.S. diesel supplies are dangerously low
U.S. fuel suppliers are scrambling as the availability of diesel diminishes.
BBC
World facing 'first truly global energy crisis', report says
Russia's invasion of Ukraine will have long-lasting effects on energy supply and markets, a new report suggests. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said the world faces its first "truly global energy crisis" as a result. It added that unaffordable energy bills remain a huge problem, driven up as the exports...
Coal mine demolishes neighboring wind farm to boost country's energy supply, drawing ire of climate activists
The Garzweiler coal mine in Germany is expanding its operations into a neighboring wind farm, forcing the company to demolish wind turbines, amid efforts to expand energy supplies.
