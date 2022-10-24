ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

The Philadelphia Citizen

The former governor and Penn Law’s chairman invite you to celebrate the late federal Judge A. Leon Higginbotham, whose legacy can point the way forward for a troubled democracy

On November 2, The Philadelphia Citizen, Penn Carey Law School and Mural Arts Philadelphia will dedicate a public mural at 46th and Chestnut streets honoring the larger-than-life legacy of the late federal Judge A. Leon Higginbotham, an international civil rights pioneer. In these troubled and divided times, Judge Higginbotham’s booming...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

For Many Students, Popular University of Pennsylvania Course on Ghosts and Afterlife Took on Deeper Meaning During Pandemic

Justin McDaniel, a professor of religious studies who teaches the popular University of Pennsylvania course called “Gods, Ghosts, and Monsters,” has long been intrigued by ghost stories and why they are fascinating to people, writes Aubrey Whelan for The Philadelphia Inquirer. After the pandemic started, he noticed that...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

Penn to offer bivalent COVID-19 vaccine at booster clinic next week

Penn will host two COVID-19 booster vaccine clinics next week in Gimbel Gymnasium in the Pottruck Health and Fitness Center. In an email to the Penn community on Oct. 24, Chief Wellness Officer Benoit Dubé announced that the University will now offer the Pfizer mRNA bivalent COVID-19 booster shot for free to the entire Penn community and their families. The booster clinic will take place from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 43

Biden and Harris to visit Philly on Friday

PHILADELPHIA — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting Philadelphia this week. On Friday, Oct. 28, Biden and Harris will participate in a reception for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party. Harris will also participate in a moderated conversation on protecting reproductive rights with Congresswoman Mary Gay...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

A Bit of Back and Forth on Wawa’s Center City Plans

Wawa’s history with Center City is complicated, writes Katie Krzaczek for The Philadelphia Inquirer. In 1981, Wawa had 240 in five states, including several in Center City. Safety issues for city Wawa stores first surfaced in September 1989, when 10 violent incidents were reported at Center City Wawas. It closed one store and limited the hours of another.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Crozer Health Still Favors Plan to Close Delco Hospital

Crozer Health maintains that closing Delaware County Memorial Hospital and converting it to a behavioral health care facility is still the best strategy for Delaware County, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. “Crozer Health is confident that transitioning Delaware County Memorial Hospital to a behavioral health facility with an...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
