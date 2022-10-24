Read full article on original website
thedp.com
Mehmet Oz’s former Penn classmates discuss the Senate candidate's career trajectory, campaign platform
On a Thursday afternoon this past September, Mehmet Oz was campaigning in the suburbs of Philadelphia in Springfield, Pa. During a town hall on Sept. 8, while criticizing his opponent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on his approach to crime policy, Oz recalled his time as a medical student at Penn.
thedp.com
Penn alum speaks on the importance of recognizing Black women’s roles in founding America
1994 College graduate Erica Armstrong Dunbar discussed the importance of recognizing suppressed voices in American history in her lecture “Truth be Told: Black Women and the Making of a Democracy.”. Annenberg School for Communication Dean John Jackson hosted the event in Irvine Auditorium — where Dunbar, a Rutgers professor,...
The Philadelphia Citizen
The former governor and Penn Law’s chairman invite you to celebrate the late federal Judge A. Leon Higginbotham, whose legacy can point the way forward for a troubled democracy
On November 2, The Philadelphia Citizen, Penn Carey Law School and Mural Arts Philadelphia will dedicate a public mural at 46th and Chestnut streets honoring the larger-than-life legacy of the late federal Judge A. Leon Higginbotham, an international civil rights pioneer. In these troubled and divided times, Judge Higginbotham’s booming...
Groundbreaking in Early 2023 for Community College Campus at Former Prendie Site
A rendering of the project planned for the former Prendergast High School. When Delaware County Community College builds its new $66.5 million Southeast Campus at the former site of Archbishop Prendergast High School in Drexel Hill, half of it will be paid for by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.
Delaware County Leadership: Robyn Hannigan, President, Ursinus College
Robyn Hannigan, President of Ursinus College, spoke with DELCO Today about frequently moving as a child and making new friends through sports and music. She also told how, although she struggled academically, she worked night shifts at a hospital to put herself through college at the College of New Jersey, where she met professors who saw her potential.
For Many Students, Popular University of Pennsylvania Course on Ghosts and Afterlife Took on Deeper Meaning During Pandemic
Justin McDaniel, a professor of religious studies who teaches the popular University of Pennsylvania course called “Gods, Ghosts, and Monsters,” has long been intrigued by ghost stories and why they are fascinating to people, writes Aubrey Whelan for The Philadelphia Inquirer. After the pandemic started, he noticed that...
U ROC Program Helps Undecided Young Adults Find a Clear Path to Their Future
U-ROC Leadership Steering Committee members (from left), Donna Northern, Boys & Girls Club of Chester; Dana Riker Jackson, Riker Opportunity Institute; Dane Yoder, Ernst & Young LLP; John Wilson, Drexel University; and Robert Givens, RG 360 Consulting. Some of us have known since childhood what we wanted to do “when...
Drag queen story hour for 1st graders at Philadelphia public school outrages parents
A Philadelphia parent expressed concern after receiving word that a first-grade class soon would be participating in a drag queen story hour, sparking a debate.
These 3 Delaware County Restaurants Highlight Good Taste
Maine scallops on the Shore to Shore tasting menu at Silverspoon in Wayne. Finding tasting menus doesn’t always mean a trip to the city. Tasting menus, a trend that started with the pandemic, can be found at three Delaware County restaurants, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer. These...
thedp.com
Penn to offer bivalent COVID-19 vaccine at booster clinic next week
Penn will host two COVID-19 booster vaccine clinics next week in Gimbel Gymnasium in the Pottruck Health and Fitness Center. In an email to the Penn community on Oct. 24, Chief Wellness Officer Benoit Dubé announced that the University will now offer the Pfizer mRNA bivalent COVID-19 booster shot for free to the entire Penn community and their families. The booster clinic will take place from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.
Crime has come to NJ suburbs and there is an easy answer
There was a carjacking in my town just a few days ago. It wasn't in one of the carjacking capital of the country, Newark. No, it was in semi-rural, suburban Medford in Burlington County. It's rare but it's becoming more common in suburban New Jersey and people are getting scared.
morethanthecurve.com
Union has the inflatable rat outside The Metroplex in Plymouth Meeting to protest Best Buy
Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 is out in front of The Metroplex shopping center in Plymouth Meeting today with the inflatable rat. Based on the signage, the union is targeting Best Buy, which is undergoing renovations. The sign states, “Shame on Best Buy for hiring contractors that don’t recognize area wages and standards.”
Biden and Harris to visit Philly on Friday
PHILADELPHIA — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting Philadelphia this week. On Friday, Oct. 28, Biden and Harris will participate in a reception for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party. Harris will also participate in a moderated conversation on protecting reproductive rights with Congresswoman Mary Gay...
48-acre Girl Scouts camp now for sale on Eastern Shore
A 48-acre former Girl Scouts camp is now up for sale for about $800,000 on the Eastern Shore, as one local Girl Scouts chapter struggles to stay financially viable.
Discount Airline Enables Montgomery Countians to Save Hundreds on Florida Flights — But Don’t Delay
Just in time to get away from the cold of winter, a discount airline has landed at the nearby Wilmington Airport for Montgomery Countians (and Pennsylvanians) alike to snag a cheap flight to Florida, writes Dan Stamm for NBC Philadelphia. Avelo Airlines plans to open a new base at the...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
A Bit of Back and Forth on Wawa’s Center City Plans
Wawa’s history with Center City is complicated, writes Katie Krzaczek for The Philadelphia Inquirer. In 1981, Wawa had 240 in five states, including several in Center City. Safety issues for city Wawa stores first surfaced in September 1989, when 10 violent incidents were reported at Center City Wawas. It closed one store and limited the hours of another.
Delco Home to Pair of the Safest ‘Cities’ in Pennsylvania
Two townships in Delaware County are among the 25 Safest Cities in Pennsylvania, according to a new report by SafeHome.org. Cities/townships had to have at least 39,000 residents to qualify. SafeHome.org used various factors to calculate a Safety Score for major cities in the nation. These included the FBI’s latest...
Crozer Health Still Favors Plan to Close Delco Hospital
Crozer Health maintains that closing Delaware County Memorial Hospital and converting it to a behavioral health care facility is still the best strategy for Delaware County, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. “Crozer Health is confident that transitioning Delaware County Memorial Hospital to a behavioral health facility with an...
How one Delaware school district provides medical, behavioral care for K-5 students
When Marlee Zettlemoyer’s family moved from Florida to northern Delaware in September 2021, her parents couldn’t schedule her for a physical required to start kindergarten. “We were calling locally all over basically the state of Delaware, and there were no doctors that were available,” recalled Marlee’s mother Amanda,...
