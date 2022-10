ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 7 St. Cloud State Volleyball prepares for a critical three-match road stretch this week as they travel to No. 4 Minnesota Duluth on Tuesday then head west to face MSU-Moorhead and Northern State on Friday and Saturday. Tuesday's midweek tilt begins at 6:00 p.m. CT with the weekend matches scheduled to start at 6:00 and 5:00 p.m. CT in Moorhead and Aberdeen.

