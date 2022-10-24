ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kadarius Toney trade draws mixed reviews on Twitter for Chiefs

There’s no clear consensus to be found on Twitter when it comes to responses to the Kansas City Chiefs trade for WR Kadarius Toney. There’s no denying that Kadarius Toney isn’t a risk-free prospect. While no player is a sure thing, Toney comes with a few more question marks than other wide receivers and those concerns are being lifted up among the mixed responses seen on Twitter in the minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs traded with the New York Giants for Toney.
KC Chiefs trade for Kadarius Toney from Giants

The Kansas City Chiefs have traded for wide receiver Kadarius Toney in a deal with the New York Giants. The Kansas City Chiefs looked like a team that might address a need or two before the NFL’s looming trade deadline on November 1. On Thursday, they made a deal with the New York Giants to send a 3rd-round pick and a sixth-round choice in exchange for former first-round wide receiver Kadarius Toney.
Cubs must address a glaring weakness if they want to win in 2023

Let me start by saying I believe there is a lot more to be positive about than negative when it comes to the Chicago Cubs and the totality of the 2022 season. That being said, there is one critical aspect of the club’s game that must be addressed if the club hopes to find true success in 2023 and beyond.
