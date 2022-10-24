There’s no clear consensus to be found on Twitter when it comes to responses to the Kansas City Chiefs trade for WR Kadarius Toney. There’s no denying that Kadarius Toney isn’t a risk-free prospect. While no player is a sure thing, Toney comes with a few more question marks than other wide receivers and those concerns are being lifted up among the mixed responses seen on Twitter in the minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs traded with the New York Giants for Toney.

