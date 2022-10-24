Read full article on original website
Man from Licking arrested on numerous charges Thursday
A Licking man was arrested on multiple charges by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Thursday. Richard D. Sims, 60, was arrested on a felony Dent County warrant charging him with having no valid license, a felony Texas County warrant for possession of a controlled substance, a felony driving while revoked/suspended charge, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and failure to register a motor vehicle charge.
Cabool man arrested on outstanding warrant, patrol reports
A Cabool man was arrested Wednesday night on an outstanding warrant in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Richard D. Mackey, 52, had the warrant on an earlier speeding charge, the patrol said. He is held in the St. Charles County Jail.
Mountain Grove man arrested on felony charge
A Mountain Grove man was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Christopher S. Bell, 48, is charged with third-degree assault. He was taken to the Wright County Jail, the patrol said.
DEATH NOTICE: Mona Lewis
Funeral services for Mona Lewis, 73, of Summersville, are 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville. Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Send an online condolence.
Food drive announced by Drury
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. A campaign to collect food for families for Thanksgiving began Monday in Texas County. The event is organized by Drury GO in Houston. Items donated will be distributed by the Texas County Food Pantry. Karen...
Houston License Office reopens
The Houston License office reopened Wednesday morning after an absence of about a year, the Missouri Department of Revenue said. The office is at 1591 N. U.S. 63, Suite F, in the Houston Center. The phone number is 417-967-3878. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The last four weekdays of the month hours are 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. It is not closed for lunch.
‘Share Your Christmas’ campaign to begin Nov. 8
The annual holiday campaign that aids needy Texas County children will kick off Nov. 8. “Share Your Christmas” involves numerous organizations, businesses and individuals joining to help less fortunate children in the county. The headquarters will again be in the basement of the Houston Lions Club den on North U.S. 63.
Commissioners discuss tax procedures, IT; highlight bridge status
Members of the Texas County Commission met Oct. 19-20 at the Texas County Administrative Center. •Met with the offices of the county clerk, collector/treasurer and assessor concerning change orders for property. The commission will discuss with the state auditor’s office to determine procedures to follow. •Visited with Brandi Richardson...
PHOTOS: HHS volleyball in district tournament
The Houston High School volleyball team played on Saturday and Monday in the Class 2 District 9 tournament at Cabool. To view a photo gallery from the games (with the option to purchase photos), click here.
Tigers to host district football game tonight
The Houston High School football team will host Willow Springs this evening at 7 in the first round of the district playoffs. When the two teams met in a South Central Association conference contest Oct. 7 in Houston, the Tigers scored with 13 seconds left in the game to break a tie and pull out a 20-14 victory.
