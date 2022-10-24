The Houston License office reopened Wednesday morning after an absence of about a year, the Missouri Department of Revenue said. The office is at 1591 N. U.S. 63, Suite F, in the Houston Center. The phone number is 417-967-3878. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The last four weekdays of the month hours are 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. It is not closed for lunch.

HOUSTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO