Man dies in Greenville motorcycle crash
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Greenville.
The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 10:20 p.m. on North Pleasantburg Drive near North Garden Circle.
The coroner said a motorcycle crashed into the back of a vehicle.
The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, died at the scene.
The victim was identified as 33-year-old Nathaniel Christian Lewis.
The crash was investigated by the Greenville Police Department.
