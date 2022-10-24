ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Man dies in Greenville motorcycle crash

By Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Greenville.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 10:20 p.m. on North Pleasantburg Drive near North Garden Circle.

The coroner said a motorcycle crashed into the back of a vehicle.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, died at the scene.

The victim was identified as 33-year-old Nathaniel Christian Lewis.

The crash was investigated by the Greenville Police Department.

Edward Durham
3d ago

How do we know IF the car didn't ABRUPTLY pull out in front of the biker. Granted... no excuse running into the back of a car BUT it would be interesting to learn the FACTUAL DETAILS wouldn't it? Or... do we all... AS USUAL... and AS ALWAYS... just blame the biker ?

