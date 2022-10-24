Man dies in Greenville motorcycle crash

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Greenville.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 10:20 p.m. on North Pleasantburg Drive near North Garden Circle.

The coroner said a motorcycle crashed into the back of a vehicle.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, died at the scene.

The victim was identified as 33-year-old Nathaniel Christian Lewis.

The crash was investigated by the Greenville Police Department.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.