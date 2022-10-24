ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott

Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Florida’s Race for Governor is Over – Top 3 Takeaways – October 7th

The 2022 race for Florida Governor is officially over. Those aren’t my words. Those are the words of one of the most notable leftists in the state of Florida. Peter Schorsch, the editor of Florida Politics. Peter goes on to add, As one of the most prominent allies of former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, it breaks my heart to write that. And because my wife was once one of Crist’s most loyal aides-de-camp, it probably will get me in trouble around the house. Now, for many of us we may have been confidently thinking similar thoughts, but for a leading media type, which happens to be the most widely observed by Florida politicos as well, to throw in the towel with over a month before Election Day speaks volumes. Schorsch boils the writing on the wall down to these realities... DeSantis’ huge fundraising advantage, the record Republican voter registration advantage in Florida and Joe Biden. Now, not Biden in the sense that you might think. As in Biden’s endless failed policies leading to a desire for Floridians to support Republicans over Democrats including Governor DeSantis. But instead, President Biden’s...
‘Where is Nancy?’: Suspect who assaulted Paul Pelosi with hammer was searching for House Speaker

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is in hospital after he was attacked by a hammer-wielding assailant who invaded the couple’s California home in search of the longtime Democratic legislator.A person familiar with the matter who was granted anonymity to speak candidly said the assailant broke in early Friday and confronted Mr Pelosi, shouting: “Where is Nancy?”According to Ms Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff and spokesperson, Drew Hammil, the assailant “broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted” the Speaker’s husband. Ms Pelosi was not home at the time, he said.“Mr Pelosi was...
