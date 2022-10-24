The 2022 race for Florida Governor is officially over. Those aren’t my words. Those are the words of one of the most notable leftists in the state of Florida. Peter Schorsch, the editor of Florida Politics. Peter goes on to add, As one of the most prominent allies of former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, it breaks my heart to write that. And because my wife was once one of Crist’s most loyal aides-de-camp, it probably will get me in trouble around the house. Now, for many of us we may have been confidently thinking similar thoughts, but for a leading media type, which happens to be the most widely observed by Florida politicos as well, to throw in the towel with over a month before Election Day speaks volumes. Schorsch boils the writing on the wall down to these realities... DeSantis’ huge fundraising advantage, the record Republican voter registration advantage in Florida and Joe Biden. Now, not Biden in the sense that you might think. As in Biden’s endless failed policies leading to a desire for Floridians to support Republicans over Democrats including Governor DeSantis. But instead, President Biden’s...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 21 DAYS AGO