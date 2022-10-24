Houston Astros American League championship shirts, hats: Where to buy gear for the 2022 World Series

Read full article on original website
Guardians’ outfield outlook, Aaron Judge’s landing spot and World Series storylines: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The World Series is set to begin Friday in Houston with the Astros and Phillies squaring off in the Fall Classic for the first time. Several storylines are in play, including Justin Verlander and Dusty Baker’s places in history and Houston’s position as a dynasty on the line.
World Series Game 1 2022: How to watch Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies for free (10/28/22)
The 2022 World Series begins Friday night when the Astros host the Phillies. First pitch from Houston is at 8:03 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (free trial) and Hulu Live TV (free trial). The Phillies won the National League Championship Series in five games...
Guardians’ starting rotation outlook for 2023 and a look at MLB’s managerial shuffle: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Shane Bieber, Triston McKenzie and the Guardians starters were the heartbeat of the club in 2022. As Cleveland heads into the offseason, we take a look at what Terry Francona’s rotation could look like next season and what to expect moving forward. Paul Hoynes and...
Guardians’ Shane Bieber, Amed Rosario head list of nine players eligible for arbitration
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Catcher Austin Hedges is the only player on the Guardians’ 40-man roster who will be a free agent at the end of the World Series. But that doesn’t mean it’s going to be a quiet winter for Chris Antonetti, Mike Chernoff and other members of the front office.
Quotable Terry Francona: Read the Guardians skipper’s best quips from the 2022 season
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Terry Francona is rarely at a loss for words, and that truly enriches the experience of covering the Guardians skipper on a daily basis. Francona mixes in pearls of wisdom and wit along with his updates on injuries and ongoing trends with his team. Throughout the course of a 162-game season, reporters are able to compile pages of anecdotes and quotes from Francona that make their way into game stories and notebooks, or get socked away for later features from a variety of different angles.
Guardians already well represented as MLB postseason awards begin: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Postseason honors started rolling out Thursday with the announcement of awards from The Sporting News and Fielding Bible.. On Friday’s podcast, Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga recap Guardians award winners including Steven Kwan, Myles Straw and Chris Antonetti and handicap how next week’s announcements could go.
Guardians’ Steven Kwan, Myles Straw win Fielding Bible Awards as top outfielders
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan and center fielder Myles Straw were each named the top defenders at their respective positions Thursday with the announcement of the 2022 Fielding Bible Awards. Kwan was the only unanimous winner selected by Fielding Bible’s 15-member expert panel. The awards are...
Super football fan Brian Gushue’s wheelchair finds home in Hall of Fame
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Brian Gushue’s NFL career is pretty impressive: He has been to more games than any player has played in his career. It’s taken a bit of effort, too. The San Diego man, who has cerebral palsy, has rolled his wheelchair into stadiums across the country 567 times.
Texans vs. Titans Preview: Can Houston Contain Derrick Henry?
The Houston Texans will return to NRG Stadium for a home match against the 4-2 Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
LeBron James switches fandom from Cowboys to Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio – LeBron James is no longer a Dallas Cowboys fan. The Akron-born NBA superstar has been a longtime supporter of America’s Team. But not anymore. James denounced his fandom for the Cowboys during an Instagram Live conversation with Maverick Carter on Thursday. The two were announcing a partnership with Prime Video that will bring James and Carter’s Emmy-winning show “The Shop” to the streaming service as an alternate offer during Thursday Night Football on Nov. 17.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
