ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Popular Science

Fossil fuels are causing a buildup of human health problems

The title and leading message in a report published today in the medical journal The Lancet Countdown sums up what many public health experts around the world worry about: “Health at the Mercy of Fossil Fuels.” The report paints a grim picture ahead of next month’s 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 27).
Phys.org

Scientists discover material that can be made like a plastic but conducts like a metal

Scientists with the University of Chicago have discovered a way to create a material that can be made like a plastic, but conducts electricity more like a metal. The research, published Oct. 26 in Nature, shows how to make a kind of material in which the molecular fragments are jumbled and disordered, but can still conduct electricity extremely well.
Phys.org

Ancient DNA pushes herring trade back to the Viking age

Historians have believed extensive herring trade started around the year 1200 AD, later controlled by the Hanseatic League. Now, a new study shows that it was already established in the Viking Age. "We found that this trade existed already around 800 AD, 400 years earlier, which really pushes back this...
Phys.org

Teeth analysis provides hints about the diet of an Iron Age woman

Researchers studying the teeth of an elderly woman who lived 2,000 years ago have charted her diet from infancy to just before her death. The work, conducted at the British Geological Survey's isotope facility by researchers at the University of York, has provided more insight into the lifestyle of Iron Age people, showing evidence of a diet that included fish.
Phys.org

Hunga Ha'apai volcano blasted sulfate aerosols and a record-breaking amount of water vapor into the stratosphere

The January 15, 2022 eruption of underwater Hunga Tonga–Hunga Ha'apai volcano triggered a tsunami that flattened buildings, displaced residents, and resulted in at least four deaths across the islands of Tonga. The powerful blast sent waves rippling throughout Earth's oceans and atmosphere, with tsunami waves causing additional damage and casualties thousands of kilometers away, including two deaths in Peru.
BBC

Moving electric Mini production to China unfortunate, minister says

A transport minister has said BMW's decision to move production of electric Minis to China was "very unfortunate". Baroness Vere told the House of Lords that the carmaker had not consulted her department before announcing manufacturing of the models would soon end at its plant in Cowley, Oxford. However, she...
Phys.org

Global warming palpable for 96% of humans: study

Whether they realized it or not, some 7.6 billion people—96 percent of humanity—felt global warming's impact on temperatures over the last 12 months, researchers have said. But some regions felt it far more sharply and frequently than others, according to a report based on peer-reviewed methods from Climate...
BBC

World facing 'first truly global energy crisis', report says

Russia's invasion of Ukraine will have long-lasting effects on energy supply and markets, a new report suggests. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said the world faces its first "truly global energy crisis" as a result. It added that unaffordable energy bills remain a huge problem, driven up as the exports...
Phys.org

Scientists warn in report that climate change has pushed Earth to 'code red'

Writing in the journal BioScience, an international coalition led by Oregon State University researchers says in a report published today that the Earth's vital signs have reached "code red" and that "humanity is unequivocally facing a climate emergency." In the special report, "World Scientists' Warning of a Climate Emergency 2022,"...
CORVALLIS, OR
Phys.org

Hybrid songbirds found more often in human-altered environments

Hybrids of two common North American songbirds, the black-capped and mountain chickadee, are more likely to be found in places where humans have altered the landscape in some way, finds new University of Colorado Boulder research. Published today in Global Change Biology, it's the first study to positively correlate hybridization...
Phys.org

Some of the most drastic risks from climate change are routinely excluded from economic models, says study

The risks from climate change are likely to be greater than economists usually calculate, because their models routinely exclude potentially devastating but hard-to-quantify threats such as the collapse of ocean circulation currents, civil breakdowns and major weather disasters, according to a new study published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature. Governments...
Phys.org

Intercropping plant covers between olive grove alleys increases carbon sequestration, reduces soil losses from erosion

Compared to conventional practices and bare soil, plant covers generated by intercropping between the alleys of olive groves increase carbon sequestration and reduce soil losses due to erosion. Agricultural soils play a fundamental role against climate change by favoring carbon sequestration and the sustainability of agroecosystems. However, due to traditional...
gcaptain.com

Grain Giant Warns Globalization Is Over

By John Konrad (gCaptain) Yesteray – on the heels of China President Xi’s consolidation of power, nuclear warnings from Russia, and droughts spanning the globe – Greg Heckman, CEO of the grain gaint Bunge, warned investors that globalization is “done for a period of time” and admitted that geopolitical turmoil has resulted in large profits for the company.
Phys.org

New method uncovers strong effects of copy number variants on the human genome and health

Copy number variants (CNVs) are regions of the genome that are duplicated or deleted in some individuals, and are a common type of gene-disabling mutation. The human genome contains hundreds of thousands of CNVs, but typical genomic analysis approaches detect only the largest, and scientists aren't sure what most of them do.

Comments / 0

Community Policy