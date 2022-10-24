Mount Pleasant leaders urge residents to vote in favor of recreation referendum

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Town leaders are urging Mount Pleasant residents to vote in favor of a recreation referendum on the ballot in November.

Members of the Mount Pleasant Town Council and local recreation leaders held a press conference on Tuesday to highlight the projects that the referendum would fund.

If approved, the referendum would levy a tax increase on property owners to fund several future recreation projects , including:

Construction, maintenance, and operation of recreation amenities to include: a multipurpose facility gymnasium, art/music/dance and recreational program rooms; athletic fields and facilities to include tennis courts, pickleball courts, disc golf, sand volleyball courts, playground, and picnic pavilions, a grand lawn and performance stage, and all located at the park land on Rifle Range Road.

Acquisition, construction, maintenance, and operation of a network or portion of a network of multi-use paths known as the Mt. Pleasant way linking key portions of the town including recreation facilities, parks, and neighborhoods.

Park West Pool renovation and maintenance including the demolition and redesign and building of the lobby, locker rooms, and office to include the addition of family restrooms/changing rooms, and installation of central HVAC.

Acquisition of green space for land preservation and passive use.

Mugsy Kerr Tennis Complex maintenance renovation and expansion of the facility.

The referendum would cost taxpayers approximately $6.67 per month on a $500,000 home for a period of 15 years, according to officials.

Some town leaders including Councilmembers Gary Santos, Jake Rambo, John Iacofano, GM Whitley, and Howard Chapman, along with many residents, are in favor of the referendum and believe they are investing in the future of the town.

“We have to take care of our kids,” said Ralph Lundy, Mt. Pleasant Voter and former College of Charleston soccer coach. “That is the most important thing…to take care of our kids. And this does it.”

“Mt. Pleasant is a family-first community and that’s what this referendum is about,” said Councilman Jake Rambo. “It’s about providing our families, specifically our children, with the space to grow athletically, they can grow socially, emotionally, and in a safe environment.”

“We’ve gotta start focusing on building for the future and this referendum is gonna help us get there,” said Perry Rourk, the chairman of the Mt. Pleasant Recreational Advisory Committee.

While many will vote in favor of the referendum, others, including Mt. Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie, are concerned about the environmental impacts some new facilities could have.

“If recreation needs so much funding, why are there pictures out there that citizens are sending me like from this past weekend in great weather…tennis courts that are unused, ball fields that are unused,” said Mayor Haynie.

Mayor Haynie also believes a tax increase is irresponsible.

“I think it’s tone-deaf to propose a 10% tax hike on all the residents in Mt. Pleasant during the highest inflation we’ve had in 40 years,” he said. “It’s 10% across the board on your town taxes. 10% on your home, 10% on businesses, 10% on your car, 10% on your boat.”

For more information about the referendum, click here .

