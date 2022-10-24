LONDON (AP) — The Northern Ireland Assembly failed to elect a speaker Thursday, setting the stage for an early election amid the impasse over border controls required following Britain’s exit from the European Union. The vote came after a last-ditch attempt Thursday to break the deadlock caused by disagreements over implementation of the Brexit deal, which have prevented the formation of a functioning government in Belfast since the last election in May. The U.K. government has said it will call a new election for the assembly on Friday if a power-sharing government is not in place by midnight. Naming an assembly speaker is a necessary first step toward restoring power sharing between parties that favor closer ties with the rest of the United Kingdom and those that back closer ties with the Republic of Ireland. Earlier, the leader of the the main British unionist party, Jeffrey Donaldson, said not enough progress has been made on addressing issues of concern about the part of the Brexit deal that governs trade with Northern Ireland.

