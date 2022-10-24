Read full article on original website
Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife?
Rishi Sunak's rise to power has attracted attention in India - and not just because he is the first British Asian prime minister. His wife Akshata Murty is the daughter of Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy, one of the country's best known businessmen who has been dubbed the Bill Gates of India.
Creeslough: The 10 lives cut short in Co Donegal village tragedy
The victims of the Creeslough disaster ranged in age from five to 59.Gardai said they were all locals who lived in the tiny village or surrounding areas.James O’Flaherty, 48.Originally from Sydney in Australia, Mr O’Flaherty lived in Dunfanaghy, just miles from Creeslough.He worked as an engineer managing large projects around the world and had worked in Australia, France, the UK and the US.A death notice for Mr O’Flaherty said he was survived by his wife Tracey, his son Hamish, brother John and other extended family. The notice said he was predeceased by his parents Brendan and Stella O’Flaherty.His funeral Mass...
This Day in History: October 17: Scotland Invades England
On October 17, 1346, at the Battle of Neville's Cross, the English defeated the Scots who, as allies of the French, had invaded England in an attempt to distract Edward III from the siege of Calais, France.
Health: 'My illness is so rare it doesn't have a name'
As a teenager, Debbie Schwartz felt humiliated as doctors said her illnesses were all in her head. "It was soul destroying," said the 47-year-old former teacher. "I felt hopeless, isolated and humiliated." Debbie has an illness so rare, experts have not been able to identify it - and she is...
UK Supreme Court to sit in Manchester in March
The UK Supreme Court, the highest court in the country, will sit in Manchester next year. It is the first time the court, which is the final court of appeal in the UK, will sit outside of a capital city. President of the Supreme Court, Lord Reed, said the move...
Family home infested with 'sewage', flies and rats
Two children had to leave their home after a blocked drain left their garden covered with "raw sewage" and flies and rats infested their rooms. Their mother Yaneysi Brito said when it rains, water falls near the electricity sockets in their home in New Cross. Their neighbour reported similar concerns.
Kickstart students placed at convicted paedophile's firm
Students on a government-funded work scheme were placed at a firm run by a convicted paedophile. Darren Kavanagh, 46, got thousands of pounds for his company via Kickstart to take on students aged 16 to 24 on Universal Credit. He moved to Somerset during the pandemic after being jailed in...
Menai Bridge closure will have huge impact on UK, says MP
Closing a historical suspension bridge linking Anglesey with the mainland should "not have been allowed to happen", says the island's MP. The Menai Bridge was closed immediately on Friday for up to 16 weeks over "serious" safety risks. It led to gridlock on the only other crossing to Anglesey, which...
Telford gym to close for £250k refurbishment
A leisure centre in Shropshire will be upgraded with a council spending £250,000 on it. Abraham Darby Sports and Leisure Centre will be closed from 14 November for two weeks for the work, Telford and Wrekin Council said. New gym equipment, including treadmills and cross-trainers, will be installed and...
Luton 'stolen' house owner still fighting to get home back
A man is still fighting to get his house back more than a year since it was sold without his knowledge. Reverend Mike Hall previously told the BBC of his shock at returning to his Luton house and finding it stripped of all furnishings in August last year. He is...
UK's top young plumber set for world title bid in Germany
A former apprentice from Aberdeenshire is heading to Germany to represent the UK in the world plumbing finals. Connor Cruden will be one of 20 national finalists at the WorldSkills event in Lahr next week. The challenges include fault finding in a commercial bathroom and a speed test. Mr Cruden...
Doncaster Sheffield Airport assets being stripped, says mayor
Critical assets are being stripped from Doncaster Sheffield Airport ahead of its proposed closure, a mayor has said. Doncaster's Ros Jones said it was "totally unacceptable" and, if true, she would consider legal action against the airport's owners, Peel Group. A Peel Group spokesperson said it had begun "winding down...
Lincolnshire: Collapsing listed cottage sold at auction
A collapsing cottage in Lincolnshire which has been derelict for 15 years has been sold at auction. Toll House Cottage, at Folkingham, near Sleaford, was in such a poor state South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) had to spend thousands on scaffolding. The authority stepped in to prevent the listed building...
Recruitment drive launched for hospitality sector
A recruitment drive has been launched to fill 30,000 vacancies in the hospitality sector in Scotland. The organisation Hospitality Rising said a new advertising campaign aimed to "inspire the next generation of talent" to enter the industry. The initiative, which is called Rise Fast, Work Young, is designed to highlight...
Stormont: Northern Ireland Assembly members recalled ahead of deadline
The Northern Ireland Assembly is set to be recalled ahead of Friday's deadline set by the government for restoring devolution. Sinn Féin and Alliance have backed a motion to bring members back on Thursday to debate the cost-of-living crisis. They are calling on the DUP to support the election...
Wirral library faces demolition amid £20m budget cuts
A library in Wirral faces demolition if new management cannot be found. Higher Bebington Library is one of nine marked for closure by Wirral Council as part of £20m budget cuts. Earlier this month the council announced plans to close libraries in Hoylake, Irby, Pensby, Prenton, Wallasey Village, Woodchurch,...
Suffolk's GenX Radio presenter Tim Gough dies on air
A radio presenter who died while on air has been described as "a warm, caring, fun guy" who was loved dearly by those who knew him. Tim Gough, 55, died from a suspected heart attack at his home in Lackford, Suffolk, while presenting GenX Radio's Monday breakfast show earlier. He...
Wrightbus: Ballymena firm to supply 100 electric buses to Translink
A deal to buy 100 electric buses is a "transformational" step in decarbonising Northern Ireland's public transport network, Translink has said. The buses are being supplied by Ballymena-based Wrightbus. There will also be investment in charging infrastructure in an overall package worth £88m. Sixty of the new buses will...
Climate: Wales to set up publicly-owned renewable energy firm
Plans to set up a new publicly-owned renewable energy company have been announced by the Welsh government. The plan is a UK first and will help tackle both the cost of living and climate crises, the Labour-run government said. Ministers added that energy profits could be ploughed back into local...
Brexit crisis pushes N Ireland to brink of new election
LONDON (AP) — The Northern Ireland Assembly failed to elect a speaker Thursday, setting the stage for an early election amid the impasse over border controls required following Britain’s exit from the European Union. The vote came after a last-ditch attempt Thursday to break the deadlock caused by disagreements over implementation of the Brexit deal, which have prevented the formation of a functioning government in Belfast since the last election in May. The U.K. government has said it will call a new election for the assembly on Friday if a power-sharing government is not in place by midnight. Naming an assembly speaker is a necessary first step toward restoring power sharing between parties that favor closer ties with the rest of the United Kingdom and those that back closer ties with the Republic of Ireland. Earlier, the leader of the the main British unionist party, Jeffrey Donaldson, said not enough progress has been made on addressing issues of concern about the part of the Brexit deal that governs trade with Northern Ireland.
