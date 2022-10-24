Stunner: Colts demote Matt Ryan, benching former MVP for Sam Ehlinger

The Colts dropped to 3-3-1 with Sunday’s loss to the Titans, a game that saw former Falcon Matt Ryan commit two turnovers, bringing his season total to 12 (nine interceptions, three lost fumbles). In what could only be described as a stunning turn of events, coach Frank Reich announced Monday the team is making a change at quarterback, demoting Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger, who will make his NFL starting debut when the Colts host Washington in Week 8.

Ryan, who recently passed Dan Marino for seventh in career passing yards, has had a frustrating season to say the least, though it’s still a shock to see a future Hall-of-Famer benched for a sixth-round pick whose career resume includes three rushing attempts for a combined nine yards (he’s never thrown a regular-season pass). Indianapolis was hoping the former MVP would provide stability at a position that’s been a revolving door since Andrew Luck’s sudden retirement in 2019, though they seem to be admitting defeat, pulling the plug on a failed experiment just seven games into Ryan’s Colts tenure.

It's been a rough few weeks for veteran signal-callers throughout the league with Ryan, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Russell Wilson all confronting their football mortality, finding themselves at a difficult but inevitable crossroads, grappling with their own physical and athletic limitations. Ryan turned back the clock with a vintage performance in Week 6 (389 yards with three touchdowns in a win over Jacksonville), but followed that up with a disastrous showing at Tennessee, averaging an anemic 5.5 yards per attempt while battling through what doctors have diagnosed as a Grade 2 shoulder sprain. The 37-year-old won’t dress for Sunday’s game at Lucas Oil Stadium, instead ceding backup duties to former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.

It's hard to win without consistent quarterback play, a reality the Colts have had to learn the hard way, cycling through Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and now Ryan, all in a span of four years. A standout at the University of Texas, Ehlinger was among the most decorated quarterbacks in school history before going pro, trailing only Colt McCoy in career touchdowns (94) and passing yards (11,436) as a four-year starter in Austin.

