Master P talks building 'generational wealth' in the Black community with Stephen A. Smith

By Joe Cingrana
 3 days ago

Aside from his well-established rap career with 15 studio albums under his belt, Master P , is also an athlete, record exec, actor, investor, and business entrepreneur as the creator of the store-turned-label No Limit Records (currently, No Limit Forever), and founder and CEO of P. Miller Enterprises and Better Black Television. His acumen landed him on Forbes’ list of America's 40 highest paid entertainers in 1998 and in 2013, Master P, real name Percy Robert Miller Sr. , had an estimated wealth of $200 million.

LISTEN NOW: Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith : Know Your Worth w/ Master P

Photo credit Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith

This week on his Know Mercy podcast, host Stephen A. Smith , joined by Master P , shares stories of difficult decisions which ultimately led each of them down positive paths. "The comes a time in life when the ultimate challenge comes your way; when you gotta find out what your worth truly is," says Stephen A. "You gotta refuse to settle for anything than the best of what you believe life has to offer you based on your skills, your gifts, your God-given abilities. You gotta trust that you deserve it. The moment that you know your worth, you'll know how to live. I'm 55 years old, I can honestly tell you I never thought about it that way until I was in my 40s."

For Master P, being unafraid of failures, and a strong belief in his own worth has made stars out of himself and others, causing him to be revered in his local New Orleans community and beyond.

Now, with a desire to help others in the Black community build generational wealth, Master P is promoting education and future leaders, he says, "to be able to money back into our community and our culture."

"Being able to create a family brand and pass it down from generation to generation," is his current focus . "Me and Snoop [Dogg] got together and created Broadus Foods, which we're able to feed so many kids in the community, give back to the community." Looking at family-named companies like Kellogg's and Gucci as benchmarks, he explains, "they've been doing this over a hundred years... now Broadus Foods is a family name. My thing is, add diversity into these grocery store shelves."

Master P continues, "It's important, to be honest, because we spend trillions of dollars, but we don't own anything or even control anything. When you look at Fortune 500 companies, we make a tenth of one percent of CEOs when you look at African Americans. Even ownerships in the NBA when you look at the teams, and the NFL, it's the same thing. We want to change that narrative."

Listen now for more inspiring conversation with one of Hip Hop’s most forward-thinking visionaries. Also on this week's show, Stephen A. opens up about a pivotal moment in his own career, what it taught him, and how learning to value his worth changed his journey.

Stephen A. Smith knows mercy… when it’s warranted. On “Know Mercy” Stephen A. will give you his straight shooter point of view beyond the world of sports, breaking barriers and pulling back the curtain on politics, entertainment, and business. Three times a week, you’ll hear his unfiltered opinions on front-page news and pertinent cultural events, as well as interviews with outspoken celebrities and thought leaders across the societal arena. You’re guaranteed to be entertained, informed, and motivated. And one thing will be clear: you don't need to know sports to know mercy. Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith is a presentation of Cadence13, an Audacy studio.

Browse and follow your favorite music on Audacy's all-new stations like Conscious Hip Hop , Hip Hop Uncut , and Women of Hip Hop -- plus check out our talent-hosted Ed Lover's Timeless Throwbacks and Greg Street's Dirty South Hip Hop !

