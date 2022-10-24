ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

Sheriff's Office: Two shot, possible third victim at large in shooting at Anderson gas station

By Chalmers Rogland, Anderson Independent Mail
The Anderson Independent-Mail
The Anderson Independent-Mail
 3 days ago
Two are wounded and undergoing medical treatment after a shooting in Anderson. There is potentially a third victim at large, Shale Remein of the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Stop-A-Minit 3300 Abbeville Highway just before 12:30 pm, Remein said. The parties involved dispersed after the shooting, but two individuals were taken to a hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Anderson Independent-Mail

The Anderson Independent-Mail

