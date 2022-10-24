ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Struggling Salinas residents could qualify for discounted or free internet services

By Jocelyn Ortega, Salinas Californian
The internet keeps people connected with work, school, health care, friends and family.

Even in this fast-paced age of technology, many people struggle to afford internet, particularly Salinas students and families. In an effort to address the "digital divide," Monterey County officials are asking eligible residents to sign up for free internet.

Rais Abbasi, assistant superintendent for the Alisal Union School District, says having to resort to at-home learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, which consisted of students using computers or tablets from home, was a wake-up call for schools across the country.

“California is a very rich state; it can be one of the largest economies in the world,” Abbasi said. “But it has pockets of very rich areas and very poor areas. We live in the area of East Salinas, which has very high economically depressed localities.”

He pointed out that a large portion of Salinas students and families still need help getting internet access.

“When we collect data from national meal programs collected by the government, we can see how so many need assistance with meals. That’s just with meals,” Abbasi said. “So imagine the need for internet access and other resources on top of that. That’s the case for families here in Salinas.”

Internet service is provided through the Affordable Connectivity Program, a government program that aims to help low-income households get access to internet and internet devices at discounted rates.

Those eligible for the free internet enrollment are asked to have identification in the form of a driver’s license, government, state, or military ID, taxpayer ID number, matriculate or Visa consular card, and a birth certificate from any country for the minor that is the benefit qualifying person.

Eligibility documents requested include a monthly statement from Medi-Cal, CalFresh, WIC, proof of participation in the National School Lunch Program, and a Pell Grant award letter.

Several local school districts said they were initially unaware of the upcoming enrollment events, but are now spreading the word to parents, including AUSD.

“We were already providing hot spots because people don’t have the ability to connect, but there is a need,” Abbasi said. “We are posting the information and application on our web page to spread the work that people can be part of this program.”

“I hope our local residents will take advantage of this opportunity,” said board supervisor Luis Alejo.

For more information on how to access discounted or free internet, visit Monterey County's website.

