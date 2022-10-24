ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Barn Find Mustang Literally Torn Out

They had to take down part of a wall to get it out…. For about 40 years, a classic Ford Mustang sat tucked away in a pole barn in the middle of rural Michigan. Until recently, not many people knew of its existence, that is until a barn find hunter tracked it down, bagging the kind of car he had always dreamed of finding. In fact, the guy said the day before he extracted the classic pony car he couldn’t even sleep out of sheer excitement.
MICHIGAN STATE
CAR AND DRIVER

These Vehicles Are Dead for 2023

The checkered flag is waving for a number of vehicles after the 2022 model year. It’s time to bid farewell to fuel-sipping economy cars such as the Chevrolet Spark and Hyundai Accent, and supercars including the Acura NSX, Ford GT, and Lamborghini Aventador. Not even functional little work vans...
TENNESSEE STATE
MotorBiscuit

How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2022 Ford Mustang GT Cost?

If you want a fully-loaded 2022 Ford Mustang GT, you'll have to opt for the Mustang GT Premium and its leather seats, infotainment system, and driver aid tech. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2022 Ford Mustang GT Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Hot 104.7

Check Your Garage: Ford Is Recalling 86,000 Vehicles

Potentially faulty lights are prompting a massive vehicle recall. Ford Motor Company is recalling about 86,000 SUVs and Pickup trucks due to flickering parking lights. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association says the vehicles impacted are the 2022-23 Bronco Sports and the 2022 F-150s. There have been reports that the...
moneytalksnews.com

The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles

Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
MotorAuthority

Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger heads to auction

If you've ever want to own a muscle car powered by Dodge's 1,000-hp Hellephant crate engine, now's your chance. A Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger named Dumbo is slated for a Mecum auction running in Las Vegas from November 10-12. The supercharged 7.0-liter V-8 was unveiled at the 2018 SEMA show,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Motorious

C7 Corvette Blacks Out For Police Chase

Some gearheads get a kick out of smoking cops with their modified ride, like it’s a victory of sorts. Maybe they’re carrying on the tradition of moonshine runners who evolved into NASCAR racers or it’s just something in their DNA. But we have a prime example of this behavior right here and now in the form of a C7 Corvette running from the law.
fordauthority.com

Ford Edge Among Top Used Cars That Are No Longer Affordable

Over the past year or so, the Ford Edge has earned considerable praise from Consumer Reports, which named as a superior option to the Honda Passport and Chevy Blazer, one of the best SUVs for less than both $35k and $40k, one of the 10 best SUVs on sale today, among the best mid-sizers in terms of reliability and fuel efficiency, one of the safest and most reliable used three-year-old vehicles on the market, and one of the best SUVs in terms of rear-seat comfort, while the Edge was also the top ranked vehicle in the U.S. in terms of brand loyalty in May 2022. However, according to the latest Car Affordability Index from iSeeCars, the Ford Edge isn’t quite as affordable as it used to be.
insideevs.com

Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp

Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.

Comments / 0

Community Policy