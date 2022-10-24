Read full article on original website
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
Barn Find Mustang Literally Torn Out
They had to take down part of a wall to get it out…. For about 40 years, a classic Ford Mustang sat tucked away in a pole barn in the middle of rural Michigan. Until recently, not many people knew of its existence, that is until a barn find hunter tracked it down, bagging the kind of car he had always dreamed of finding. In fact, the guy said the day before he extracted the classic pony car he couldn’t even sleep out of sheer excitement.
CAR AND DRIVER
These Vehicles Are Dead for 2023
The checkered flag is waving for a number of vehicles after the 2022 model year. It’s time to bid farewell to fuel-sipping economy cars such as the Chevrolet Spark and Hyundai Accent, and supercars including the Acura NSX, Ford GT, and Lamborghini Aventador. Not even functional little work vans...
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2022 Ford Mustang GT Cost?
If you want a fully-loaded 2022 Ford Mustang GT, you'll have to opt for the Mustang GT Premium and its leather seats, infotainment system, and driver aid tech. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2022 Ford Mustang GT Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ram is discontinuing this classic pickup style
Ram will no longer offer a regular cab 1500 pickup with a short bed starting in 2023 as the market shifts to larger, more luxurious full-size trucks.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Catalytic converter theft is on the rise: Here are the most targeted cars
Having something stolen from your car isn’t fun, and catalytic converters have been a hot item thieves have been interested in. In 2020, there was a 325% increase in converter theft, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. I was just a victim of this crime last week, and...
A junky 1959 Chevrolet Impala without an engine just sold for $88,500, but why was it worth so much?
Chevrolet Impalas from the late 1950s and early 1960s are selling for astonishing amounts even without engines because they are popular with custom car builders.
One man's 325 classic American cars parked in Colorado field up for auction
Colorado towing company owner Randy Milan is auctioning a collection of 325 classic cars in need of repair, with several worth top dollar even in poor condition.
These Gorgeous Classic Cars Were Hidden In A Barn
Major barn finds of classic car collections are rare, particularly ones that include even more rare cars scattered outside to be reclaimed by nature.
Check Your Garage: Ford Is Recalling 86,000 Vehicles
Potentially faulty lights are prompting a massive vehicle recall. Ford Motor Company is recalling about 86,000 SUVs and Pickup trucks due to flickering parking lights. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association says the vehicles impacted are the 2022-23 Bronco Sports and the 2022 F-150s. There have been reports that the...
Don’t be a victim: How to protect your car’s catalytic converter
As more and more car owners are falling victim to catalytic converter theft, law enforcement and insurance companies are offering ways to make sure your vehicle’s exhaust system remains intact. What is a catalytic converter?. According to CARFAX, a catalytic converter cuts back on the pollution that the vehicle...
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
What’s the Difference Between Chevy and GMC Trucks?
What's the difference between GMC and Chevy trucks? The post What’s the Difference Between Chevy and GMC Trucks? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
moneytalksnews.com
The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles
Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
5 Cars That are Faster and Cheaper Than a Chevrolet C8 Corvette
The Chevrolet C8 Corvette is an awesome sports car that carries a high price tag. Here are five cheaper and faster alternatives. The post 5 Cars That are Faster and Cheaper Than a Chevrolet C8 Corvette appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger heads to auction
If you've ever want to own a muscle car powered by Dodge's 1,000-hp Hellephant crate engine, now's your chance. A Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger named Dumbo is slated for a Mecum auction running in Las Vegas from November 10-12. The supercharged 7.0-liter V-8 was unveiled at the 2018 SEMA show,...
C7 Corvette Blacks Out For Police Chase
Some gearheads get a kick out of smoking cops with their modified ride, like it’s a victory of sorts. Maybe they’re carrying on the tradition of moonshine runners who evolved into NASCAR racers or it’s just something in their DNA. But we have a prime example of this behavior right here and now in the form of a C7 Corvette running from the law.
fordauthority.com
Ford Edge Among Top Used Cars That Are No Longer Affordable
Over the past year or so, the Ford Edge has earned considerable praise from Consumer Reports, which named as a superior option to the Honda Passport and Chevy Blazer, one of the best SUVs for less than both $35k and $40k, one of the 10 best SUVs on sale today, among the best mid-sizers in terms of reliability and fuel efficiency, one of the safest and most reliable used three-year-old vehicles on the market, and one of the best SUVs in terms of rear-seat comfort, while the Edge was also the top ranked vehicle in the U.S. in terms of brand loyalty in May 2022. However, according to the latest Car Affordability Index from iSeeCars, the Ford Edge isn’t quite as affordable as it used to be.
Here’s How Bentley Rebounded After Nearly 200 Cars Sank on the Felicity Ace
APWhen the Felicity Ace sank nearly 900 miles west of Portugal, Bentley's teams in England and Germany were already working to replace millions lost to the sea floor.
insideevs.com
Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp
Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
