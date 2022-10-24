Read full article on original website
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
CBS Austin
Austin-based organization provides heart surgeries for kids in developing countries
AUSTIN, Texas — Nonprofit, HeartGift, is making a global impact by providing life-saving heart surgeries to children from around the world where specialized medical treatments are either scarce or nonexistent. The organization, which was founded in Austin, cared for a second-generation congenital heart defect patient from Nicaragua. HeartGift is...
CBS Austin
Learn how to buy back your time with the team from Lifestyles Unlimited
Raise your hand if you feel like the holidays sneak up on you every year? By the end of October, many of us wonder, where did the time go? Joey Sullivan is here from Lifestyles Unlimited to talk about how you can earn back your time and create the life of your dreams.
CBS Austin
Texas medical expert shares the latest news on updated COVID-19 vaccines
We're closing in on cold and flu season, and of course, the new addition to that list is COVID-19. Dr. Neil Wingkun, an emergency room physician at Houston Methodist Hospital, joins us to discuss the newly updated COVID-19 vaccines and how they can protect people against the worst outcomes of the virus.
CBS Austin
Girl Scouts of Central Texas host delicious Cookies, Cocktails, and Confections event!
We didn't think it was possible, but there might be a better pairing than milk and cookies, and that's cocktails and cookies! The Girl Scouts of Central Texas are gearing up for their Cookies, Cocktails, and Confections event. Jen Lester joined Trevor Scott to share the details about this sweet event and how it will support local Girl Scouts. Plus, local mixologist Jake Archer of Vixen's Wedding joins Chelsey Khan in the kitchen to shake up a Girl Scout cookie-themed cocktail to celebrate!
CBS Austin
Halloween is in full effect on Bethpage Drive in Hutto
AUSTIN, Texas — Halloween is in full effect on Bethpage Drive in Hutto. One of the neighbors there is having some fun with the Stranger Things theme and a floating Max. Thanks to Barry Adkins for that awesome display. Other nearby houses match the music to the lights. And the giant purple skeleton is a big hit this year.
marijuanamoment.net
SXSW Announces Marijuana And Psychedelics Panel Lineup For 2023 Festival
The 2023 South by Southwest (SXSW) panel lineup has officially been released, with a number of events focused on drug policy. And notably, next year’s festival will see more psychedelics panels than those centered on marijuana. Both drug-focused topics have their own designated “track” at the Austin-based event, which...
New cafe open in Spider House Cafe location
A new cafe is opening in the former Spider House Cafe spot. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) A new bar and cafe opened Oct. 26 in the former Spider House Cafe location. The new concept, Tweedy's, aims to maintain the character of the Spider House Cafe, said Michel Issa, who owns the 2908 Fruth St., Austin, property with Jimmy Nassour.
Bug Cake Made by Austin, Texas Baker Is So Real You’ll Scream
How to tell when the job was done too well: when the cake made to scare people creeps out the baker!. That is exactly what happened with this cake that chef Natalie Sideserf from Austin, Texas made recently for Halloween. Sideserf Cake Studio. Sideserf and her husband Dave own a...
CBS Austin
Austin nonprofit helping house people experiencing homelessness shares expansion plans
Austin nonprofit Mobile Loaves & Fishes celebrates the latest expansion of their housing community. Their mission is to mitigate homelessness, and once the expansion is complete, their Community First! Village will span 178 acres and contain 1,900 homes. The nonprofit held a groundbreaking event Wednesday to share details about the...
CBS Austin
Tired of scrubbing grout, West Shore Home shares a simple solution
10/26/22 — During the fall season, people shift their attention toward getting their homes in order. You may dread it, but one task you don't have to worry about is cleaning your shower. Jason Parton from West Shore Home explains how their showers make cleaning a breeze. Follow us...
thetexastasty.com
The Best Boba Tea in Austin, Texas
If you’re a regular on the internet, you have probably heard of the drink Boba. The milky drink with tapioca balls at the bottom seems to be a new and emerging drink, as its sweet flavor is a new and fun beverage that lots of people can’t get enough of. If you are an Austin native and looking for places where you can try the infamous Boba Tea for yourself, here is a list of the best Boba in Austin to ensure the sweetest experience possible.
CBS Austin
Austin emerges as 9th best family-friendly city in the U.S.
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas has five cities in the top 20 most family-friendly with Austin ranking 9th in the state and nationally, according to an analysis by StorageCafe. The storage unit company analyzed the U.S.'s 100 largest cities on 29 metrics ranging from crime rates and school systems to housing costs and the number of restaurants per capita.
KXAN
Haunted Hotel Halloween Party At W Austin
Start your Halloween weekend off with W Hotel’s Haunted Hotel Halloween event on Saturday, October 29, from 9 pm – 2 am in the Secret Bar and Record Room. Guests can pick their poison at the bar with spooky-themed cocktails such as I Put a Spell On You, Witches Brew, Hocus Punch, and Witches Sunrise. Then, they can contact the spirits of Old Austin with a Ouija board. There will also be a live DJ and costume contest at 11pm. Winners will win a bottle on the house. Tarot card readings will be from 9pm-midnight.
Eater
Austin Restaurants Offering Free Food and Discounts to Texas Voters
Early voting is now open in Travis County for the Texas midterm elections, and Austin restaurants are ready to encourage people to go out and perform their civic duties in the form of free or discounted food for voters. It’s important to note that, technically, offering free food and drinks...
Convenience store TXB breaks ground on 68th store in Kyle
TXB and city of Kyle leadership broke ground Oct. 25 on a new 13,000-square-foot facility in Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Convenience store chain TXB, which stands for Texas born, broke ground on its 68th store Oct. 25 at 145 Lehman Road, Kyle. The chain, formerly known as Kwik Check, has stores throughout the state as well as a handful of stores in Oklahoma.
Community First! Village marks groundbreaking on 1,400-home expansion for formerly homeless residents
Mobile Loaves & Fishes and community leaders marked the groundbreaking of Community First! Village's expansion with a ceremonial tree planting. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Nonprofit Mobile Loaves & Fishes celebrated the groundbreaking of the 127-acre addition to its Community First! Village on Oct. 26, an expansion that will add an estimated 1,400 homes for the formerly homeless across the Austin area.
Once ‘lifeless’ downtown district transformed into health care hub
Waterloo Park is one of the new additions to the innovation district. (Courtesy Waterloo Greenway Conservancy) Five years ago, the now demolished University Medical Center Brackenridge sat empty; plans to close the Frank Erwin Center were well in the works; and Waterloo Greenway, then called Waller Creek Conservancy, had just broken ground on the Waterloo Park project.
Sugar Daddy's closes in Round Rock, will reopen as Legends in November
Sugar Daddy's, a bar locally owned by Martin Salyer, closed Oct. 11 for a rebrand. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Sugar Daddy's, a bar locally owned by Martin Salyer, closed Oct. 11 for a rebrand. The bar and lounge is set to reopen with a target date of Nov. 21, under the name Legends, and it will be oriented around the history of the murder of Deputy A.W. Grimes by Sam Bass and his gang, which happened inside the building. 512-520-4895 www.sugardaddysbar.com.
Austin Animal Center creates tool to show intake status
There are three meters indicating the capacity levels for cats, small dogs, and medium/large dogs. The meters are updated every hour.
CBS Austin
The "American Idol" of ballet in Austin this weekend, hundreds of young dancers competing
The "American Idol of ballet" returns to Austin, TX from October 28 - 30, 2022. Hundreds of talented dancers (ages 9 - 19) will audition for Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) in hopes of receiving scholarships to top schools and companies. Future ballet stars are scouted at these auditions. Free for the public to watch online through YAGP social media and on their website!
