ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
riverheadlocal

Comments / 285

Fled California
1d ago

I’ll be voting for him just because of the unprincipled rhetoric you are spewing. Reminds me of Stalin when he said Jews were bad and Hitler when he had the final solution. How could anyone who cares about the planet vote for Hochul when all she will do is destroy it through inciting people against each other

Reply(13)
67
Rich Thompson
2d ago

New York is the laughing stock of our country. I travel from east to west coast every week and every conversation ends with the same consensus. No one wants to come here because of the crime and taxes. We need to change from the top down. Dems seem to think we are all stupid and need a nanny state. Yet they failed our kids, public employees and elderly with Covid policies that only led to negative results in schools. Fired public servants and killed thousands of folks in assisted living. Bye bye comrade Jokel.

Reply(5)
61
Older Brother
1d ago

at least they marked this as an opinion piece. you don't get that very much these days. however, I can't get behind hochul. especially after her performance in the debate. all she does is deflect and lie.

Reply(3)
25
Related
fox5ny.com

Election 2022: Important races and dates in New York

NEW YORK - Voters in New York will soon head to the polls or mail in their absentee ballots to weigh in on several important races in the 2022 midterm elections. In addition to races that could shift the balance of power in the U.S. Congress, New Yorkers are voting for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, state senators, state assembly members, ballot measures, and other local and special contests.
NEW YORK STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul gives herself good marks for debate performance

One day after the likely one-and-only debate for governor, Gov. Kathy Hochul was out on the campaign trail in Brooklyn with other lawmakers. With days left until early voting, she reflected on her performance — giving herself a high rating. When it came to grading herself on how she...
BROOKLYN, NY
Gotham Gazette

Letitia James Seeks Second Term Against Challenger Michael Henry in New York Attorney General Race

Since Attorney General Letitia James dropped her short run for Governor and announced her bid for a second term as New York State’s top legal official, she has spent limited time on the campaign trail. James, a Democrat whose work as attorney general has elevated her to national prominence, has had commanding polling and fundraising leads over her little-known opponent and, in a break from her fellow statewide incumbents, has declined to even debate him.
NEW YORK STATE
Gotham Gazette

Latinos, Hochul, and the 2022 Election for New York Governor

She once adamantly opposed the idea of giving drivers’ licenses to undocumented immigrants; she even went so far as to threaten their arrests and deportations. No Latinos were on the original list of speakers for the convention of the State Democratic Party, of which she is the de facto leader. The Nueva York Initiative the party established as an effort to woo Latinos would, they said, only generate a “multi-year, six-figure investment.” A paltry six-figure amount is not nearly enough to make a dent among Latino voters. Though a lieutenant governor with a Latino-sounding name was appointed, Antonio Delgado is not actually a Latino. And when new party executive leadership was selected not too long ago, no Latinos were on the list.
nystateofpolitics.com

Analysis: Zeldin, Hochul offer differing visions for New York

We likely won't know for days whether Tuesday night's debate between Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin on Spectrum News 1 and NY1 moved the needle for any voters. But with now less than two weeks to go until Election Day, both candidates are trying to convince...
NEW YORK STATE
Syracuse.com

Editorial endorsement: Letitia James for New York Attorney General

The job of New York Attorney General can be as expansive or limited as its occupant chooses to make it. Letitia James has taken the expansive view, tackling issues like abortion access, child poverty and nursing home quality alongside the office’s traditional remit of corruption, guns, drugs and white-collar crime. She is both an effective advocate for New Yorkers wronged by powerful institutions and a thorn in the side of her political foes.
NEW YORK STATE
CITY News

New York puts $4B climate measure on the ballot this election

This election, your ballot will include a yes or no vote on a $4.2 billion investment in environmental and climate-related projects. When New Yorkers head to the polls, their ballot will invite them to vote yes or no on a state measure to invest $4.2 billion in environmental and climate-related projects. The Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022 would authorize...
NEW YORK STATE
NY1

Could a Republican ever run New York again?

It has been more than 15 years since a Republican governor has been at the helm in Albany. Rep. Lee Zeldin is hoping to change that by ousting Gov. Kathy Hochul. But the state has been growing more blue in recent years and the math does not favor red. Pat Kiernan speaks with his colleagues about whether this is the time for a Republican victory. If not, will the party ever win statewide elections again?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
13 WHAM

NY Post victim of apparent disturbing Twitter hack, Hochul's campaign responds

NEW YORK CITY, (WRGB) — An apparent hacking attack on the New York Post is getting attention from Governor Kathy Hochul's team. Twitter users and Post readers Thursday morning were subjected to an onslaught of disturbing tweets and headlines, including racist and sexist comments as well as threats against Democratic politicians like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and even President Joe Biden.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wmay.com

Two Illinois Lawmakers Face Disturbing Allegations

Two Illinois lawmakers are dealing with allegations of mistreatment against women. Democratic state Senator Michael Hastings had already faced allegations of bullying by lobbyists and former staffers… but now unsealed documents in his divorce case show that his ex-wife accused him of intimidation, threats, and physical violence, including an incident where she says he elbowed her in the face in front of their children. A spokesman for Hastings says the allegations are false.
ILLINOIS STATE
NewsChannel 36

NY State leaders announce expansion of Red Flag laws

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- After the Buffalo mass shooting in May, Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an executive order requiring state police to expand their use of the Red Flag Law, also called the Extreme Risk Protection Order Law. Monday, Gov. Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James announced a $4.6 million increase in funding to support extreme protection orders.
BUFFALO, NY
Gizmodo

Tax the Rich for Climate Action? Protect Towns From Floods? It’s on State Ballots This November

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. For years, with climate bills stalled in Congress, advocates, community groups, nonprofits, and even businesses have relied on ballot initiatives — where citizens vote on new laws alongside new candidates — to push forward environmental action at the state and local levels. In 2020, Michigan voters approved a proposal to use money from oil leases on public lands to fund parks. Two years earlier, Nevada passed the first step of a constitutional amendment requiring utilities to source 50 percent of energy from renewables by 2030, and Florida voted to ban offshore oil and gas drilling in state waters.
CALIFORNIA STATE
riverheadlocal

riverheadlocal

Riverhead, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.

 https://riverheadlocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy