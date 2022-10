Ms. Haley Stewart of Denham Springs, Louisiana has been awarded the Edward J. Kiernan Memorial Scholarship by the International Union of Police Associations for the second year in a row. Stewart is the daughter of Mr. Chris Stewart, Executive Director of the Louisiana Law Enforcement Association, an affiliate of the International Union of Police Associations. Stewart will be attending Louisiana State University where she will study to pursue a career as a Lawyer.

