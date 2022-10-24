ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erik Ten Hag Targets Three Strikers For Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
 3 days ago

Erik Ten Hag has reportedly outlined three strikers he’d like to sign at Manchester United.

Manchester United are undoubtedly in need of a striker in the coming transfer windows, the lack of a complete number nine has shown in the last couple of games. Erik Ten Hag has reportedly outlined three players he would like to add in that position.

With the possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo , United have to add a high calibre of attacker. Anthony Martial has improved this season however, injury struggles have severely limited his game time this season.

United need to turn their attention to some of the elite and upcoming strikers, which seems to be the route Ten Hag is looking to take. Some of United’s recent striker additions have not been forward thinking.

The signing of Edinson Cavani for example was an effective short term fix however provided no stability in the position in the long term.

However, Ten Hag is now looking to change that and has three targets lined up that he would like to add to his squad. According to the report from Jeunnesfooteux.com via Sport Witness ;

“Erik ten Hag has asked his Manchester United bosses to sign a striker in January. Ten Hag wants a striker-centric and his preferred three targets are Lille’s Jonathan David, Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick and Lyon’s Moussa Dembélé.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Related
ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo return to Sporting CP a 'dream' - coach Amorim

Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim has said "everybody" dreams of Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the club but believes it is unlikely to happen due to the Manchester United forward's high wages. Ronaldo, 37, has been available on a free transfer since the summer, with United hoping another club will take...
The Independent

Portugal World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal into what will surely be his last World Cup ahead of his 38th birthday in February.And despite Fernando Santos’ somewhat outdated tactics and selection, the Selecao remain a real contender in Qatar.With a plethora of talent in support of Ronaldo, including Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva, but Diogo Jota is out injured, meaning Santos will have to find the right balance with the recent Nations League performances hardly encouraging.Portugal’s potential is huge, but Santos appears unable to give them the spark required to slug it out with the very best.Here is everything you need to...
Yardbarker

“Like a young Cristiano” – Paul Scholes heaps praise on Manchester United star

Paul Scholes was full of praise for Manchester United Alejandro Garnacho after his performance in the Europa League on Thursday. Erik ten Hag handed Garnacho his first senior start for Manchester United against FC Sheriff in the Europa League. The young winger didn’t get on the scoresheet, but he was a constant threat on the left-hand side.
The Associated Press

Messi stars, PSG among 4 teams advancing in Champions League

His first goal was a nonchalant, outside-of-the-foot finish. His second was pretty much his trademark — fast feet outside the area and then a precise curler into the corner. Lionel Messi kept up his stellar pre- World Cup form to help rampant Paris Saint-Germain become one of four teams to advance to the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday, along with Chelsea, Benfica and Borussia Dortmund.
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Man United join Chelsea, Barcelona for Mexico's Edson Alvarez

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man United eye Mexico's...
BBC

M﻿an Utd charged with improper conduct

The Football Association has charged Manchester United with failing to control their players during the draw at Chelsea on Saturday. United players reacted angrily to referee Stuart Attwell's decision to award a penalty when Scott McTominay pulled down Armando Broja in the box. "Manchester United FC allegedly failed to ensure...
CBS Sports

Champions League scenarios: Here's who can advance to knockout stage and what they need to do on Matchday 6

With Matchday 5 in the books, 11 teams have booked their places in the last 16 of Champions League as spots in the last 16 are dwindling. Some of these are familiar faces but others are slightly unexpected. Porto, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Club Brugge, Napoli, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, PSG, Benfica, and Manchester City have booked their places but what do other teams need to do to join them on Matchday 6?
lastwordonsports.com

Manchester United Get Goal Boost as Erik ten Hag Makes Decision on Exiled Star

Cristiano Ronaldo has resumed training with Manchester United’s first-team squad after being dropped against Chelsea, confirms The Athletic’s Andy Mitten. The Portuguese forward was given a punishment to not interact with his teammates after walking out on them in his side’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur last week.
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Man Utd squad for Sheriff clash

Erik ten Hag has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the fold when Manchester United host Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on Thursday.The 37-year-old has been the subject of widespread discussion since heading down the tunnel before the end of last Wednesday’s 2-0 win against Tottenham and making an early Old Trafford exit.Ten Hag revealed Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute, leading him to be banished from the United squad ahead of Saturday’s trip to Chelsea and sitting out the 1-1 Stamford Bridge draw.But the Portuguese star returned to group training on Tuesday and the Dutchman...
The Independent

Erik ten Hag vows to keep Manchester United grounded after win over Sheriff

Erik ten Hag vowed to correct any Manchester United players doing skills for the sake of it after Antony’s superfluous spins in the Europa League win against Sheriff Tiraspol.The Red Devils wrapped up qualification for the knockout phase with a game to spare as Diogo Dalot, Marcus Rashford and the returning Cristiano Ronaldo scored in Thursday’s 3-0 win at Old Trafford.The result sets up a Group E showdown at Real Sociedad next Thursday, when failure to usurp the Spanish leaders in the standings will mean a knockout play-off against one of the Champions League dropouts.But one of the main talking...
