Jerry Lee Lewis has died at age 87. The “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” singer, pianist, and songwriter passed away in Mississippi. “Judith, his seventh wife, was by his side when he passed away at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, south of Memphis,” Lewis’ representative Zach Farnum said in a statement shared with press. “He told her, in his final days, that he welcomed the hereafter, and that he was not afraid.” Known as “The Killer” for the way Lewis would knock out audiences with his raw talent, the crooner skyrocketed to fame in 1957 after “Great Balls of Fire” debuted with the...

DESOTO COUNTY, MS ・ 13 MINUTES AGO