Clips of a man burning his Yeezy collection are going viral, as former fans criticize the rapper for his antisemitic remarks
Danny Shiff burned 10 pairs of Yeezy shoes in response to West's anti-Jewish rants. Many former fans of the rapper have begun discarding their West-related merchandise.
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
Kanye West was escorted out of a Skechers corporate office after the company said he arrived 'unannounced and without invitation'
Kanye West was escorted out of a Skechers corporate office on Wednesday. The company told Insider he arrived "unannounced and without invitation." Ye's net worth has plummeted since he made antisemitic remarks earlier this month. Kanye West, also known as Ye, was escorted out of a Skechers office in Los...
Jerry Lee Lewis Dead: Iconic ‘Great Balls of Fire’ Singer Was 87
Jerry Lee Lewis has died at age 87. The “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” singer, pianist, and songwriter passed away in Mississippi. “Judith, his seventh wife, was by his side when he passed away at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, south of Memphis,” Lewis’ representative Zach Farnum said in a statement shared with press. “He told her, in his final days, that he welcomed the hereafter, and that he was not afraid.” Known as “The Killer” for the way Lewis would knock out audiences with his raw talent, the crooner skyrocketed to fame in 1957 after “Great Balls of Fire” debuted with the...
People On TikTok Said A Horror Movie Called “Terrifier 2” Is Making People Vomit And Walk Out Of Theaters, So Of Course I Went To See If It’s Legit
"My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance."
VIDEO: Eerie Video Shows the Truth Is Out There - In Montana!
VIDEO: Eerie Video Shows the Truth Is Out There - In Montana! Video Weird ...
