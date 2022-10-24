Read full article on original website
Related
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Chris Redd, former ‘SNL’ star, punched in face outside comedy club: There was a ‘huge pool of blood’
Chris Redd has been released from the hospital after he was punched in the face outside of a comedy club in New York City. The “Saturday Night Live” alum was at the Comedy Cellar in Greenwich Village on Wednesday night and was approached after getting out of his car by someone who punched him in the face and fled the scene, according to a spokesperson for the New York Police Department.
People’s Choice Awards 2022: Alabama actor among nominees for Comedy Movie Star
Is Channing Tatum the funniest movie actor of 2022? Film fans can weigh in on that issue right now, voting online for their favorites in the People’s Choice Awards. Tatum, 42, a Cullman native, is among eight nominees in the category of Comedy Movie Star of 2022. He was nominated for his role in “The Lost City,” a rom-com adventure released in March by Paramount Pictures.
Jerry Lee Lewis Dead: Iconic ‘Great Balls of Fire’ Singer Was 87
Jerry Lee Lewis has died at age 87. The “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” singer, pianist, and songwriter passed away in Mississippi. “Judith, his seventh wife, was by his side when he passed away at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, south of Memphis,” Lewis’ representative Zach Farnum said in a statement shared with press. “He told her, in his final days, that he welcomed the hereafter, and that he was not afraid.” Known as “The Killer” for the way Lewis would knock out audiences with his raw talent, the crooner skyrocketed to fame in 1957 after “Great Balls of Fire” debuted with the...
People On TikTok Said A Horror Movie Called “Terrifier 2” Is Making People Vomit And Walk Out Of Theaters, So Of Course I Went To See If It’s Legit
"My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance."
‘Siesta Key: Miami Moves’ season 5 premiere: How to watch and where to stream
The season 5 premiere of Siesta Key: Miami Moves is set to air on MTV Thursday, Oct. 27 at 8/7c. Those who want to watch the premiere, but have ditched regular cable, can still tune in live with Philo or FuboTV. Philo is one of the cheaper live streaming services...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
202K+
Followers
61K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0