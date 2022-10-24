Read full article on original website
Rekindled Wildfire Destroys Another Farm Building
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a family that lost a barn in the wildfires on Sunday had another out building destroyed Wednesday night. Captain Tommy Trotter says flames from the initial fire rekindled around 10:00 p.m. He says firefighters from Hallum responded to farm near SW 100th and...
Wildfire hot spots rekindle, destroying second barn and equipment at Hallam farm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wildfire flames rekindled at a farm in southwest Lancaster County, destroying more than $12,000 in equipment, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Wednesday night around 10 p.m., deputies and firefighters were called to a farm off SW 100th St and W Princeton Road, in...
Century-old home near Hallam survives Lancaster County wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A house built over 100 years ago near Hallam survived a devastating wildfire in Lancaster County on Sunday. The owner, 98-year-old August ‘Gus’ Wendelin, says the fire burned down his garage, some outbuildings and a trailer home. But the house was left untouched.
Lancaster County Wildfire Ruled Accidental
State investigators have determined that a wildfire in southern Lancaster County on Sunday was accidental. The fire started at SW86/W Apple Road in Gage County and spread into southwest Lancaster County. Chief Investigator Adam Matzner with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency says the fire was accidental and resulted from...
Good Samaritans save Lincoln business from fire after suspected arson
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The president of the Nebraska Printing Center is looking for a couple of good Samaritans who saved one of its buildings from a dumpster fire. According to police, the fire began Sunday afternoon. They suspect arson, and witnesses said they saw two juveniles leaving the...
Generator replacement will close road near courthouse
OTOE COUNTY, Neb. -- The Otoe County Sheriff's Office reported they, as well as the courthouse, will be replacing the generator that provides emergency power to both of the facilities. The Sheriff's Office said this replacement will happen Tuesday, Nov. 1. They said 1st Corso Road will be closed between...
Lancaster County Assessor’s Office Notifies Owners Affected By Wildfires
Sunday’s wildfires in parts of Lancaster County prompted evacuations and resulted in scorched homes and buildings. Lancaster County Assessor and Register of Deeds Rob Ogden says as residents return to their homes and assess the damage their first business call is usually to their insurance company. “Their second call...
Vehicle crashes during I-80 pursuit with NSP
Better Business Bureau warning of political scams leading up to election. The Better Business Bureau is giving tips on how to protect yourself from scammers who use the upcoming election as a way to reach you. New technology in breast cancer detection brings ‘peace of mind’. Updated: 18 hours...
Evacuation center set up for people affected by Lancaster County wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An evacuation center is now set up for people who are affected by the wildfires in southwest Lancaster County. The Lincoln-Lancaster Emergency Management Agency says the evacuation center is at Lincoln Southwest High School at 7001 S. 14th St. The American Red Cross is at...
Two firefighters injured after south Lancaster County wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Early this afternoon, grass fires were reported in the south part of Lancaster County. One was reported South and west of Firth, which moved rapidly to the north. As of 6 p.m. that fire has been contained. No reported structures were destroyed. The second fire was reported...
UPDATE: Evacuations Ordered in SW Lincoln and Lancaster County Due to Vegetation Fire
Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency: -EMERGENCY MESSAGE If you are between 54th and 38th Firth to Olive Creek, please Evacuate now to the north and east. Nebraska State Patrol: Troopers are assisting emergency management with evacuations of some areas in southern Lancaster County and northern Gage County due to a large fire.
UPDATE: SW Lancaster County fire 'under control' but avoid area
Due to a fire threat in Lancaster County, evacuations are in order for Southwest Lancaster County. More details to come.
Omaha Police Department responds to a barricade early Wednesday morning
Omaha Police have arrested 30-year-old, Dadreon Mason, after a barricade at Motel 6 at 109th and J Street.
Lancaster County wildfires contained, public told to avoid area
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - Two wildfires that spread in southern Lancaster County Sunday evening are contained, and emergency crews are assessing the damage. Lancaster County Emergency Management said the wildfires in Lancaster County were contained around 9 p.m. to an area bordered by SW 86th to SW 100th, Panama Rd to Apple Rd. That confinement zone is mostly in Lancaster County, but also stretches into Gage County. The public is still advised to avoid the area.
Thieves Steal $3,500 In Equipment From Lincoln Construction Site
An employee of a construction company called Lincoln Police Monday morning to report that three of their large tool storage boxes had been pried open at their worksite near 11th and South Street. Captain Todd Kocian says the employee reported various tools and equipment had been taken. “Approximately $3,500 worth...
Arson Suspected After Fire Outside Lincoln Building
Lincoln Police say an arson investigation is underway after a fire was reported outside a building in northeast Lincoln Sunday evening. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says LFR responded to a dumpster fire around 6:20 p.m at 2145 North Cotner Blvd. The fire also damaged a portion of the building. “A...
Crete firefighters injured over the weekend; one worked even while injured
A Crete firefighter is in the hospital on Monday with burns over 20% of his body. He's been a volunteer with the fire department for about five years but has even more experience fighting land fires.
Lincoln Police investigating possible arson after dumpster fire damages building
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police began an arson investigation on Sunday after a dumpster fire damaged a building in northeast Lincoln. Around 6:20 p.m., officers were sent to help Lincoln Fire & Rescue investigate the fire near North Cotner Boulevard and Leighton Avenue. A witness saw two children, around...
Laurel Homicide Suspect Released from Lincoln Hospital
The suspect in a quadruple homicide in the northeast Nebraska community in early August has been released from the hospital and has been booked into jail. 42 year old Jason Jones of Laurel was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln Wednesday morning. In the early morning hours of August 5, troopers with the Nebraska State patrol SWAT Team found Jones with significant burns while they were serving a warrant at his home in Laurel.
Roca Berry Farm evacuated Sunday afternoon due to wildfire
ROCA, Neb. (KLKN) — Roca Berry Farm evacuated Sunday afternoon around 3:00 as a precaution due to the wildfires in Lancaster County. The fire did not damage the farm, but high winds took down a couple of tree branches. Roca Berry staff would like to thank the first responders...
