Lancaster County, NE

klin.com

Rekindled Wildfire Destroys Another Farm Building

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a family that lost a barn in the wildfires on Sunday had another out building destroyed Wednesday night. Captain Tommy Trotter says flames from the initial fire rekindled around 10:00 p.m. He says firefighters from Hallum responded to farm near SW 100th and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klin.com

Lancaster County Wildfire Ruled Accidental

State investigators have determined that a wildfire in southern Lancaster County on Sunday was accidental. The fire started at SW86/W Apple Road in Gage County and spread into southwest Lancaster County. Chief Investigator Adam Matzner with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency says the fire was accidental and resulted from...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Good Samaritans save Lincoln business from fire after suspected arson

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The president of the Nebraska Printing Center is looking for a couple of good Samaritans who saved one of its buildings from a dumpster fire. According to police, the fire began Sunday afternoon. They suspect arson, and witnesses said they saw two juveniles leaving the...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Generator replacement will close road near courthouse

OTOE COUNTY, Neb. -- The Otoe County Sheriff's Office reported they, as well as the courthouse, will be replacing the generator that provides emergency power to both of the facilities. The Sheriff's Office said this replacement will happen Tuesday, Nov. 1. They said 1st Corso Road will be closed between...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Vehicle crashes during I-80 pursuit with NSP

Better Business Bureau warning of political scams leading up to election. The Better Business Bureau is giving tips on how to protect yourself from scammers who use the upcoming election as a way to reach you. New technology in breast cancer detection brings ‘peace of mind’. Updated: 18 hours...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Two firefighters injured after south Lancaster County wildfires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Early this afternoon, grass fires were reported in the south part of Lancaster County. One was reported South and west of Firth, which moved rapidly to the north. As of 6 p.m. that fire has been contained. No reported structures were destroyed. The second fire was reported...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Lancaster County wildfires contained, public told to avoid area

LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - Two wildfires that spread in southern Lancaster County Sunday evening are contained, and emergency crews are assessing the damage. Lancaster County Emergency Management said the wildfires in Lancaster County were contained around 9 p.m. to an area bordered by SW 86th to SW 100th, Panama Rd to Apple Rd. That confinement zone is mostly in Lancaster County, but also stretches into Gage County. The public is still advised to avoid the area.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klin.com

Thieves Steal $3,500 In Equipment From Lincoln Construction Site

An employee of a construction company called Lincoln Police Monday morning to report that three of their large tool storage boxes had been pried open at their worksite near 11th and South Street. Captain Todd Kocian says the employee reported various tools and equipment had been taken. “Approximately $3,500 worth...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Arson Suspected After Fire Outside Lincoln Building

Lincoln Police say an arson investigation is underway after a fire was reported outside a building in northeast Lincoln Sunday evening. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says LFR responded to a dumpster fire around 6:20 p.m at 2145 North Cotner Blvd. The fire also damaged a portion of the building. “A...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Laurel Homicide Suspect Released from Lincoln Hospital

The suspect in a quadruple homicide in the northeast Nebraska community in early August has been released from the hospital and has been booked into jail. 42 year old Jason Jones of Laurel was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln Wednesday morning. In the early morning hours of August 5, troopers with the Nebraska State patrol SWAT Team found Jones with significant burns while they were serving a warrant at his home in Laurel.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Roca Berry Farm evacuated Sunday afternoon due to wildfire

ROCA, Neb. (KLKN) — Roca Berry Farm evacuated Sunday afternoon around 3:00 as a precaution due to the wildfires in Lancaster County. The fire did not damage the farm, but high winds took down a couple of tree branches. Roca Berry staff would like to thank the first responders...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

