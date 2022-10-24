ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Freshmen Sophomore Burros prepare for season finale

The Burroughs freshmen-sophomore football team goes into its final game of the season on the road against Apple Valley freshmen team at Apple Valley High. The game will be played a day early on Wednesday with kickoff at 4 p.m. The Burros are coming off a loss to Hesperia Junior Varsity squad in their home finale and will try to bounce back to end the season on a win. Coach Brandon Ihle spoke on the squad his team is facing.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Burros volleyball win five set thriller, reach quarterfinals

The Burroughs volleyball team won a five set thriller on the road against Charter Oak 25-22, 24-26, 27-25, 16-25, and 15-4 on Saturday. With the win the Burros advance to the Quarterfinals and face Coastal Canyon League runner up Simi Valley on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Simi Valley. For...
BURBANK, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Freshmen Sophomore Burros fall in home finale

On Thursday, October 20th the Burroughs freshmen-sophomore football team hosted Hesperia junior varsity team in its final home game of the season, as the team looked to start a two game winning streak. At the end of the final whistle the freshmen-sophomore Burros fell to the JV Scorpions 26-0. Coach Brandon Ihle spoke on his team's performance.
HESPERIA, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Burros fall on the road to Scorpions

The Burroughs football lost on the road to Hesperia 59-0 on Friday night. Burros struggled all night on both ends of the ball and in the second half played with a running clock. Burros goes into the season finale at Apple Valley on Thursday. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. Head Coach Tom Foisy spoke on his team's performance following the loss.
BURBANK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy