ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Ann, NY

Six-acre Halloween haunt calls Fort Ann home

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NQXBK_0iksbICW00

FORT ANN, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Halloween is a different animal in rural areas of New York. Farmland means space for corn mazes , and orchards host sweet and spooky haunts of all kinds. In Fort Ann, a new seasonal haunt has popped up, delivering haunts and scares from an emotional place one might not expect.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

“I built BooTown because of a broken heart,” said Mary Ryther, a Queensbury native whose professional career has largely been spent in California up until now. “I thought, ‘I can’t buy land in L.A.,’ so I looked back home.”

What Ryther found back home was 6 and a half acres of land in Fort Ann, which she purchased as the new home of BooTown. Every weekend leading up to Halloween, Ryther’s creation has hosted adventurous kids for daytime fall festivals, with pumpkin painting, haystack climbs, scavenger hunts and pony rides.

By night, “BooTown” changes to “GhoulTown,” aimed at teenagers and adults. The nightside version trades out kids’ games with a 3D Halloween maze (complete with 3D glasses,) a haunted graveyard, and a zombie hunt where players take up arms against the undead with safe, soft Gelly Ball blasters.

Trick-or-Treating returns to Aviation Mall

After leaving Queensbury, Ryther spent decades in entertainment – including time working at “Saturday Night Live” and as a PA and stage manager in various capacities. The shows she was working on were axed during the 2008 financial recession, moving her to a life change. In 2010, she opened a daycare in Burbank, California.

“I always wanted to be a mom, but never did,” Ryther said. “Now I have kids through my business.”

The broken heart that led Ryther to found BooTown came when friends with young kids moved to Florida, and out of her life. The inspiration to start a Halloween-themed new life chapter came from miniature haunted mazes she would set up for the children at the daycare around this time of year.

Opening ceremonies for the Special Olympics NY Fall Games

Now, a few weekends in, BooTown has brought new young people into Ryther’s orbit, and she’s thrilled to show them a good time. The entrepreneur has worked with her brothers and around 15 employees to conquer problems like public outreach, muddy soil, and the requirements of the local planning board. Due to a permit issue, BooTown didn’t have electricity until a few hours before opening – and yet, it has endured.

The attraction also represents a great seasonal employment opportunity for Fort Ann youth. Many of BooTown’s employees are high schoolers from Fort Ann Central School District – and Ryther couldn’t have asked for better help.

“They’ve been phenomenal. They’re polite, show up on time and do a great scare. They work out their own plans as scarers – ‘let’s go around this corner and get these people’ – that sort of thing.”

Three more artists leave their mark on Glens Falls

BooTown’s first season has one more weekend left , at its home at 11225 Route 149 in Fort Ann. After the season ends, the woman behind it will head back to California for the winter, returning to her daycare and the found family she’s built there. She already has ideas for next year.

And, as attractive as California may be, she’s a North Country woman at heart. She may be happy to dodge the snow, but she’s been grateful to see the leaves change as she puts smiles on kids’ faces.

“I have missed the fall, truly. Coming here, it does take your breath away.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Meet the minds behind Glens Falls’ spookiest houses

Drive down Haviland Avenue during the Halloween season, and one house may stand out to you. Yes, that's right - it's the one with skeletons waving from the porch, graves haunted by the not-quite-dead, and two kids running around, making sure every cobweb is exactly where it should be.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Duck theft stopped in Saratoga Springs

Earlier in October, Saratoga Springs Police Department stopped a duck thief. The location was Congress Park - a downtown location known well for large number of waterfowl who call it home. The ducks that live there are a protected species - a fact which police had to enforce.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Friday, October 28

Today's five things to know include a new phone scam in Amsterdam, a bivalent booster mandate for employees of Berkshire Health Systems, and a Voorheesville middle schooler accused of making a threat of mass harm to his school.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Radiant heating coming to Queensbury Hotel patio

There's some disruption going on at the sidewalk on Maple Street. Construction equipment broke up the patio sidewalk in front of the Queensbury Hotel this week - the same patio where the hotel's Park 26 Restaurant hosts year-round outdoor lunch and dinner service. They'll still be able to get back to dining soon - with some new deluxe amenities.
QUEENSBURY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

39K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy