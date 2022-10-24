Read full article on original website
pureoldiesspencer.com
New Testimony in Estherville Murder Case Reveals Weapon Was Legally Obtained
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Testimony resumed this morning in the first-degree murder trial of CeJay Van Der Wilt. First to take the stand on day 3 of the trial was Mikah Van Otterloo a Special Agent with the Iowa Department of Alcohol and Firearms who noted the shotgun identified as the murder weapon in the case was legally purchased by Van Der Wilt about a month before it was used to kill 20-year-old David McDowell.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Court Hears Post-Trial Motions in Allison Decker Murder Case
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– One of two people convicted in the December 2020 murder of a Lake Park woman was back in court on Wednesday to present a series of post-trial motions. Legal counsel for Allison Decker who was found guilty of first degree murder in May filed a...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Three Arrests Made in Two Emmet County Traffic Stops
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Three people have been arrested following two separate traffic stops in Emmet County. The first stop was initiated in late September when an Emmet County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle east of Armstrong leading to 42-year-old David Schmidt of Jackson being arrested for driving with a suspended license as well as on outstanding warrant in Clay County.
Sioux County man arrested for allegedly threatening hospital
A Granville, Iowa man is behind bars this morning after threatening a local hospital.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Short Chase In Spencer Leads To Arrest on Drug Charges
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is in custody on an active warrant following a short chase Wednesday evening. A Deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop 45-year-old Thaddeus Currans on his bicycle a little after 9:30 but he failed to stop until reaching the 10 block of West 3rd Street.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Storm Lake Man Arrested on Drug Offenses
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Storm Lake man is behind bars on drug charges after being identified as a wanted person by police early Thursday morning. The Storm Lake Police Department tells us an officer reportedly say 39-year-old Chuefue Xiong at a local laundromat around 3:30 knowing he was wanted in Franklin County for driving while barred.
pureoldiesspencer.com
RIDES Returning Normal Service To Storm Lake Following Pandemic Distruption
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Regional Transit provider RIDES is getting back to normal after the pandemic disruption. CEO Cindy Voss announces five-day-a-week service returns to Storm Lake Monday. Voss also says RIDES’ new bus barn – and its largest – has been completed in Spirit Lake. There will be a...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man charged for harassing woman
ASHTON—A 42-year-old Sheldon man was cited Sunday, Oct. 23, on charges of third-degree harassment and fifth-degree criminal mischief for his activities in Ashton. The citing of Joshua Dean Whitcanack stemmed from a report of him showing up at the residence of an Ashton woman about 8:30 a.m. that day, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Harris man cited for yelling at neighbor
HARRIS—A 63-year-old Harris man was cited Sunday, Oct. 23, on a charge of disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise. The citing of Milton James Smith stemmed from a report of him yelling at his neighbor whenever the neighbor would go to the west side of his yard about 6:40 p.m. that day, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
algonaradio.com
Deadline Approaching to File Claims Against Emmetsburg Funeral Home
–Time is running out for area residents who may have been harmed by an Emmetsburg funeral home to file a claim with the Iowa Insurance Division. According to a release from the IID, letters have been sent through the postal service to the known customers of Joyce Funeral Home, but they want to make sure anyone impacted knows how to file a claim.
more1049.com
Busy Friday for Jackson County Authorities
Jackson County, MN (KICD) — Friday was an especially busy day for emergency personnel in Jackson County, Minnesota. At around 7 am a black, Chevy Trailblazer was reported stolen from 4th Street in Jackson. Around 4:30 that afternoon they found an abandoned Toyota Sequoia a few blocks away that had been reported stolen out of Fairmont. They also received two calls with individuals saying someone had rummaged through their parked vehicles.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Drought Continues To Worsen In Local Area
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It appears the early predictions of worsening drought for the local area are going to come true according to information in the latest USDA Drought Monitor. The biggest change in Northwest Iowa is the growth of the D2 Severe Drought to now include Dickinson County in...
kiwaradio.com
Lawnmower Destroyed In Fire Between Sheldon And Boyden
Boyden, Iowa– A lawnmower was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, near Boyden. According to Boyden Fire Chief Chris Starkenburg, at about 5:30 p.m., the Boyden Fire Department was called to the report of a lawnmower and grass on fire northeast of Highway 18 and Larch Avenue, about halfway between Boyden and Sheldon.
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for violations at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 30-year-old Ruthven man was arrested about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, on charges of improper use of a handicapped parking space; possession of an open container of alcohol; interference with official acts; no valid driver’s license; and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Storm Lake Teens Among Eight in Head-On Crash
Dension, IA (KICD)– Four Storm Lake teenagers are among eight injured in an early morning crash in Crawford County. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Honda Pilot driven by one of the teens was eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 30 shortly after two o’clock Monday morning leading to the collision with an other SUV driven by 50-year-old Cari Segebart of Defiance.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Day Two of Van Der Wilt Trial Brings Acquaintances to the Stand
Estherville, IA (KICD)– The first day of testimony in the trial of Cee Jay Van der Wilt for 1st Degree Murder closed with several acquaintances of Van der Wilt and victim David McDowell detailing the relationship between the two. The witnesses present the night of the murder, Brooklyn James, Madison Valen, Skyler Tindall and Brandon Clabaugh all detailed an altercation between them that was caught on video.
KELOLAND TV
Suspects in meat theft ring accused of stealing from several local businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multi-state crime spree – involving millions of dollars in stolen meat – included stops in Sioux Falls, Sioux City and southwest Minnesota. Federal investigators used cell phone data and a tracking device to follow three Florida men with commercial drivers licenses.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Spencer School Board Approves Auditorium Naming Proposal
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The auditorium at Spencer High School will be getting some new signage after the School Board gave its approval to name the facility after a long-time drama director. The process started several months ago with the Fine Arts Boosters collecting letters and testimonials in favor of...
Corydon Times-Republican
5 injured in pair of Clay County crashes
SPENCER, Iowa -- First responders in Clay County were kept busy Saturday, when a pair of crashes sent five people to the hospital. Four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 4:47 p.m. near Royal. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Cole Whiteside, 21, of Greenville, Iowa, was westbound on 420th Street in a Chevrolet Trailblazer, did not stop at a stop sign at the intersection with 170th Avenue and struck a southbound Mazda CX-9 driven by Lisa Shiley, 58, of Royal.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Spencer’s Director of School Improvement Breaks Down Recently Released Performance Numbers
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Department of Education last week released a new set of performance figures for school districts across the state as required at the federal level. Spencer’s Director of School Improvement Angie Hanson tells KICD News these numbers are more about seeing improvement in individual students...
