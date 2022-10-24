ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

Cleveland.com

Several drunk drivers on Lake Road: Bay Village Police Blotter

On Oct. 23 at 3:13 a.m. officers found a stopped car near Cahoon Road. The driver of the car was passed out with his foot on the brake. After waking the driver and speaking with him, officers suspected the driver had been drinking. Field sobriety tests were administered, and the driver was arrested. Officers conducted a probable cause search of the car. During the search, a loaded handgun was found in the center console. The 28-year-old Lakewood resident was additionally charged with using weapons while Intoxicated.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
cleveland19.com

Shaw High School students assaulted leaving campus

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Shaw High School students were assaulted while leaving school Wednesday afternoon, according to an East Cleveland City Schools official. The three suspects, who do not attend East Cleveland City Schools, came onto the campus grounds without permission after dismissal. During the physical altercation, one...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Motorcycle crash in Lake County kills 33-year-old man

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — A 33-year-old motorcyclist was killed Monday when he was involved in a crash on an exit ramp from Ohio 2, police say. Few details were released on the crash, which was reported at about 4:37 p.m. on the eastbound exit ramp to Vine Street. The rider was pronounced dead at UH Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby, according to a news release.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in east side store shooting

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that took the life of one person and injured two others on Wednesday. The incident happened at around 4:45 p.m. in the USA Food Mart located in the 1100 block of East 123rd Street. Police say a 60-year-old man was killed, while a 40-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to University Hospitals, as was a 40-year-old woman who was shot in the leg.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Driver strikes pedestrian: Medina Police Blotter

Police reported a traffic accident with injuries at 12:40 p.m. Oct. 23 involving a car and a pedestrian. There were no further details at the time of the report. Police responded to a call about an unauthorized use of a vehicle at 7:24 p.m. Oct. 21 and arrested the suspect at his home on outstanding warrants.
MEDINA, OH
cleveland19.com

European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a 21-year-old United Kingdom national after he allegedly traveled to the United States to meet a teenaged girl he met online. Westlake police said Alexander Dunn and the 16-year-old girl were found at Barnes and Noble in Crocker Park around 4 p.m. on Oct. 24.
WESTLAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Lake County man gets life in prison for 2021 fatal shooting

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A Lake County judge sentenced a Painesville man to life in prison Wednesday for fatally shooting a man as he sat in his vehicle last year. Julian Lawrence, 26, won’t be eligible for parole until he’s served 44 years of his sentence, according to Painesville Police Chief Dan Waterman. A jury found Lawrence guilty of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping and marijuana trafficking earlier this month.
PAINESVILLE, OH

