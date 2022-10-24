Read full article on original website
Officer derails photo shoot on train tracks: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
Several drunk drivers on Lake Road: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Oct. 23 at 3:13 a.m. officers found a stopped car near Cahoon Road. The driver of the car was passed out with his foot on the brake. After waking the driver and speaking with him, officers suspected the driver had been drinking. Field sobriety tests were administered, and the driver was arrested. Officers conducted a probable cause search of the car. During the search, a loaded handgun was found in the center console. The 28-year-old Lakewood resident was additionally charged with using weapons while Intoxicated.
Multiple people injured in 5-vehicle crash on Ohio 2 in Lorain County
BROWNHEIM TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people were seriously injured and two others, including a 2-year-old child, were hospitalized after a five-vehicle crash Thursday on Ohio 2 in Lorain County. The State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred at about 5:18 p.m. east of Vermilion Road. Traffic on Ohio 2...
Restaurant manager fires gun into air during argument with employee: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
At 7:50 p.m. Oct. 18, a Lyndhurst man, 23, told a friend that he had been in an argument with his boss about a raise and that the upset boss had fired a gun into the air, prompting the employee to leave. The friend reported the incident to police. The...
cleveland19.com
Shaw High School students assaulted leaving campus
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Shaw High School students were assaulted while leaving school Wednesday afternoon, according to an East Cleveland City Schools official. The three suspects, who do not attend East Cleveland City Schools, came onto the campus grounds without permission after dismissal. During the physical altercation, one...
Motorcycle crash in Lake County kills 33-year-old man
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — A 33-year-old motorcyclist was killed Monday when he was involved in a crash on an exit ramp from Ohio 2, police say. Few details were released on the crash, which was reported at about 4:37 p.m. on the eastbound exit ramp to Vine Street. The rider was pronounced dead at UH Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby, according to a news release.
Canton couple shoplift $800 worth of Dillard’s merchandise: Beachwood Police Blotter
Truck fire shuts down highway for three hours: Mayfield Police Blotter
A tractor-trailer driven by a Tennessee man caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames around 3:45 p.m. Oct. 24. Multiple agencies assisted in diverting traffic into the express lanes and shutting down entrance ramps until the fire was contained. The roadway was reopened about three hours later. Nobody was...
Cleveland Police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in east side store shooting
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that took the life of one person and injured two others on Wednesday. The incident happened at around 4:45 p.m. in the USA Food Mart located in the 1100 block of East 123rd Street. Police say a 60-year-old man was killed, while a 40-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to University Hospitals, as was a 40-year-old woman who was shot in the leg.
Wedding photography website scams resident: Parma Police Blotter
On Oct. 3, a Gerald Avenue woman called police after realizing she was the victim of fraud. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said she was being scammed by an online wedding photography site. Police are investigating. Assault: Greenwood Drive. On Oct. 3, police were dispatched to a...
cleveland19.com
2 skydivers crash through roof of Geauga County building after mid-air collision
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies assisted with a weekend skydiving accident in Troy Township. Deputies were initially dispatched to the Cleveland Skydiving Center on Grove Road in Troy Township on the afternoon of Oct. 22. According to the report from the...
Driver strikes pedestrian: Medina Police Blotter
Police reported a traffic accident with injuries at 12:40 p.m. Oct. 23 involving a car and a pedestrian. There were no further details at the time of the report. Police responded to a call about an unauthorized use of a vehicle at 7:24 p.m. Oct. 21 and arrested the suspect at his home on outstanding warrants.
Watch: Parma police stop wrong-way driver just before freeway
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows a driver going the wrong way up a ramp to a busy local highway, even blowing past arrows and signs.
cleveland19.com
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a 21-year-old United Kingdom national after he allegedly traveled to the United States to meet a teenaged girl he met online. Westlake police said Alexander Dunn and the 16-year-old girl were found at Barnes and Noble in Crocker Park around 4 p.m. on Oct. 24.
Brunswick man shoots BB gun at house: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Oct. 7, an Autumn Lane resident called police after making a surprising discovery. An arriving officer talked to the homeowner, who had discovered holes in the side of his house. The resident said they were made by a BB gun. Police learned that a Brunswick man was responsible. He...
cleveland19.com
‘Bad guys don’t want to be seen’: Richmond Heights police start lighting safety initiative
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Richmond Heights police have teamed up with Dunn Hardware to start a lighting safety initiative. Outdoor lighting on a home can help prevent crime because “bad guys don’t want to be seen”, said Richmond Heights Police Chief Tom Wetzel. Dunn Hardware, located...
Photos: Man in fake beard robs local bank
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man accused of robbing a Lorain bank Wednesday afternoon.
Cleveland store clerk shoots at customer, who threw pack of gummy bears at him, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- A convenience store clerk on Saturday shot at a customer after a dispute over the price of cigars, police say. Camille Zeidan, 55, shot at the customer, who threw a pack of gummy bears at Zeidan during an argument, according to police. The bullet missed and hit a cooler.
1 killed in Ohio Turnpike crash; roadway closed for hours
Traffic Alert: All Westbound lanes of Ohio Turnpike blocked
Lake County man gets life in prison for 2021 fatal shooting
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A Lake County judge sentenced a Painesville man to life in prison Wednesday for fatally shooting a man as he sat in his vehicle last year. Julian Lawrence, 26, won’t be eligible for parole until he’s served 44 years of his sentence, according to Painesville Police Chief Dan Waterman. A jury found Lawrence guilty of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping and marijuana trafficking earlier this month.
