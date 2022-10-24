Read full article on original website
Ford Galaxy, S-Max Production To End In 2023
As Ford Authority reported earlier today, the Ford Fiesta is officially set to be canceled after the long-running model just received a refresh for the 2022 model year. The writing has been on the proverbial wall regarding this move for some time, however, as supply chain issues prompted Ford to cut the three-door model from the lineup earlier this year as it stopped shipping the Fiesta and Focus ST to Australia as well. However, the Fiesta isn’t the only Blue Oval product getting axed, as Ford Galaxy and S-Max production is also set to end in 2023, too.
2023 Ford Escape Team Expects ST-Line Series To Be Popular
When the 2023 Ford Escape debuted yesterday, it did so bearing a brand new trim level lineup that’s completely different from the outgoing model – Base, Active, PHEV, ST-Line, and Platinum, which replace the outgoing S, SE, SEL, and Titanium trims. The ST-Line is notable because it’s brand new to the crossover, though Ford has used that particular name on a variety of vehicles that feature sporty styling without the extra performance goodies present on ST models with solid customer response, and it expects the same for the new 2023 Ford Escape ST-LIne lineup, too.
2023 Ford Super Duty Power, Capability Figures Released
The 2023 Ford Super Duty represents an all-new generation for the popular pickup, debuting a redesigned interior and exterior styling, a wide array of new tech features, a brand new engine, and a variety of other tweaks and features – although some may not be available until later on in the model year. At the time of its reveal, powertrain and capability features weren’t disclosed, but now, The Blue Oval has made the Super Duty’s exact specifications available.
Many Ford Vehicles Part Of Auto Parts Class Action Settlements
Over the past few years, a legal battle between a trio of Tier 1 automotive suppliers and a host of vehicle owners has been ongoing over claims that the former conspired together to artificially raise and fix the price of various vehicle components. A grand total of five class action lawsuits were filed over these claims, involving more than 70 suppliers in total, but three of those companies – Bosal Industries and Bosal USA, Robert Bosch GmbH and Robert Bosch LLC, and ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp., ZF Friedrichshaven AG, and Lucas Automotive GmbH – now known a ZF Active Safety GmbH – have now agreed to pay $3.15 million as part of a settlement that includes a number of Ford vehicles, according to Repairer Driven News.
Ford Argentina Sales Down 9 Percent In September 2022
Ford Argentina sales fell nine percent to 2,622 units during September 2022 compared to September 2021 results. The figures placed Ford as the sixth best-selling car brand in Argentina, behind Toyota, Renault, Fiat, Volkswagen, and Peugeot. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Ford Bronco Sport sales increased 352.17 percent...
Ford Patent Filed For Low Visibility Adaptive Cruise Control
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a low visibility adaptive cruise control system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on April 27th, 2021, published on October 27th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0340133. The Ford Authority Take. Earlier this month, Ford filed a patent for an...
Ford Found Guilty Of Violating Contract With Versata Software
Back in August, Ford was ordered to pay $1.7 billion in punitive damages over an allegation that the roofs present on 1999-2016 Ford Super Duty models aren’t strong enough to hold up in the event of a rollover crash, and it doesn’t look like the automaker will be getting a new trial in that case after the company claimed it was unfairly precluded from defending against claims that its trucks were defective. Now, The Blue Oval’s legal woes continue, as the company has been found guilty of violating its contract with Versata Software, according to Law360.
Ford F-150 Lightning Thermal System Gains Fans At Munro: Video
After completely disassembling a Ford Mustang Mach-E and analyzing all of its components including the EV crossover’s front end, battery tray, thermal system, and suspension, Sandy Munro – an engineer and YouTuber – has now turned his attention to the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. Previously, we’ve seen Munro and his team go over the all-electric pickup’s undercarriage, frunk, and chassis, which left him impressed with what he discovered, and now, Munro and Associates is back with another video examining the thermal system of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning.
Ford Will Pivot From Argo AI To L2 And L3 ADAS Development
With the recent news that the Ford-backed self-driving commercial vehicle company, Argo AI, will be shut down, it was unclear how The Blue Oval would proceed with its investments in advanced driver assist systems. However, it seems the automaker has a path planned out, as it will shift toward the development of L2 and L3 driver assist systems, according to Ford’s Q3 2022 earnings statement.
2023 Ford Super Duty Production Schedule Revealed
As Ford Authority reported earlier today, 2023 Ford Super Duty order banks are now scheduled to open up on October 27th, an interesting development after those order banks were previously expected to open earlier this month, and then on November 14th. Regardless, Ford also noted that the all-new pickup is expected to launch in early 2023, with some trims and features available starting next spring. Now, sources familiar with the matter have revealed the entire 2023 Ford Super Duty production schedule to Ford Authority, shedding a little more light on this situation.
2023 Ford Escape Lineup Gets Modest Price Increases
The 2023 Ford Escape was officially revealed this morning following months of anticipation, giving us a considerable amount of information regarding the refreshed crossover. One piece of information that was missing, however, is pricing, which is typically released closer to a new vehicle’s launch. Now, however, Ford Authority has obtained full 2023 Ford Escape pricing, and it reveals that the cost of the updated model has increased by a modest amount.
Fleetwood Pace Arrow RV Used Fox Body Ford Mustang Taillights
Ford is no stranger to farming out various components for use on other vehicles, a common practice in the automotive world – particularly among smaller startups and automakers that don’t quite have the budget required to create new parts from scratch. As such, throughout history, we’ve seen a large number of vehicles touting Blue Oval bits and pieces, including the DeTomaso Pantera, the Lands Precedent, the Qvale Mangusta, and the Laforza, which also utilized Blue Oval power – in some cases, engines taken from the Ford Mustang. This 1992 Fleetwood Pace Arrow RV up for grabs at Smart RV Guide also makes use of Mustang parts, but in this case, it isn’t any sort of mechanical item – it’s the motorhome’s taillights.
Ford Backed Argo AI Reportedly Being Shut Down
In recent years, Ford-backed self-driving commercial vehicle company Argo AI has seemingly made great strides in that particular area, also picking up a massive investment from Volkswagen as part of it and FoMoCo’s partnership agreement from a couple of years ago. In recent months, Argo has announced a delivery services partnership with Walmart, a new test center in South Carolina, safety driver-free rideshare services in Austin and Miami, the fact that it was planning on selling its tech to other companies, and that the upcoming VW ID.Buzz will launch with that technology, too. However, as Ford continues its quest to develop autonomous technology with an eye toward the future, Argo AI recently laid off 150 workers, and now, the company is shutting down altogether, according to TechCrunch.
Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring Sales Through Q3 2022 Revealed
Ford doesn’t always break out its hybrid sales from total model sales, which typically makes it difficult to discern just how well a particular electrified vehicle is doing in that regard. However, Kelley Blue Book’s recently released Electrified Light Vehicle Sales Report has revealed a good bit of that data, including the fact that Ford F-150 PowerBoost sales dipped significantly in Q3, while the Ford Explorer Hybrid was up slightly and the Ford Maverick Hybrid has enjoyed considerable success since its launch. Now, that same report has also shed some light on Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring sales, too.
Ford Bronco Sport Incentive Offers 3.9 Percent Financing In October 2022
During the month of October 2022, a Ford Bronco Sport incentive offers low-interest financing and bonus cash for the 2023 model year, depending on market. We’ve compiled Ford Bronco Sport discount offers for October 2023 for the largest U.S. markets:. New York City: 3.9 percent APR financing for 60...
Ram 1500 EV Mule Spotted, Will Compete With F-150 Lightning
Back in July of last year, Stellantis announced that it intended to invest more than $35 billion in developing future all-electric vehicles and software, creating four flexible EV platforms, three scalable electric drive modules, standardized battery packs for every vehicle segment, and five gigafactories between Europe and North America. The goal is to vastly expand the automaker’s EV offerings across Europe and North America, and that lineup will include the Ram 1500 EV, which was teased this past April ahead of its official reveal this fall. Now, Ford Authority has spotted a Ram 1500 EV mule out driving around.
Ford EV Battery Recycling Passport Pilot Program Announced
Ford recently revealed its EV battery master plan, which aims to secure the raw materials needed to support its goals of producing two million all-electric vehicles annually by 2026 via a large number of suppliers across the globe, as well as its own joint venture, BlueOvalSK. Ford also plans on switching to lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) batteries – which utilize fewer of those raw materials – over the coming months. Ford EV battery recycling efforts will also play a big role in these plans moving forward, and now, the automaker has announced a new pilot program that aims to accomplish precisely that in partnership with Everledger, a digital transparency company.
Nascar Ford Set To Hit The Ice For 2023 Whelen Euro Series: Video
The Nascar Ford race cars will take to an icy racetrack in Finland for the 2023 Whelen Euro Series, according to the recently announced schedule for the forthcoming season. On March 4th through March 5th, 2023, the Nascar Ford Mustang Euro race cars – along with the Chevy Camaro, Chevy SS, and Toyota Camry – will race in Rovaniemi, Finland, for the first-ever Arctic Ice Race. This will be the first time that a Nascar-sanctioned racing series will race on ice after successful testing on the course earlier this year. “Drivers and cars will dance in the snow in a can’t miss all-star event,” the organization said in a statement, meaning that the ice race will not be a points-paying event.
2023 Lincoln Corsair For China Potentially Revealed
In the past, we’ve seen more than one new Blue Oval model leaked via various Chinese websites, including the all-new Lincoln Zephyr, which appeared on the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology site last November ahead of its official debut a couple of weeks later. Now, what could be the refreshed Chinese version of the 2023 Lincoln Corsair has also been potentially revealed, though this time around, it’s not via an official government website, but rather, an independent entity called PC Auto.
