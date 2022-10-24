Ford is no stranger to farming out various components for use on other vehicles, a common practice in the automotive world – particularly among smaller startups and automakers that don’t quite have the budget required to create new parts from scratch. As such, throughout history, we’ve seen a large number of vehicles touting Blue Oval bits and pieces, including the DeTomaso Pantera, the Lands Precedent, the Qvale Mangusta, and the Laforza, which also utilized Blue Oval power – in some cases, engines taken from the Ford Mustang. This 1992 Fleetwood Pace Arrow RV up for grabs at Smart RV Guide also makes use of Mustang parts, but in this case, it isn’t any sort of mechanical item – it’s the motorhome’s taillights.

