Badgers Volleyball sweeps Nebraska
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badgers volleyball team beat Nebraska Wednesday night in a rematch of the 2021 NCAA National Championship match winning in straight sets 25-23, 25-23, 25-18. The 5th ranked Badgers are now 16-3, 10-1 in the Big Ten after sweeping the No. 1 ranked Cornhuskers at the UW Field House.
UW-Madison announces Charlie Berens as winter commencement speaker
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Holy smokes!” UW-Madison announced Charlie Berens as their winter commencement speaker Wednesday afternoon. Berens, a UW-Madison alum, is a New York Times best-selling author, an Emmy-winning journalist, a popular podcast host and the creator of the “Manitowoc Minute.”. Berens earned a bachelor’s degree...
Section of E. Washington Ave. reopens as construction season ends
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As construction season winds down in Wisconsin, drivers on one downtown artery will be getting a little relief. The outbound lanes of E. Washington Ave. are back open between S. Franklin St. and S. Blair St. In its statement announcing the reopening, City of Madison Engineering...
Memorial forest sells trees over tombstones near Rockford
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a changing landscape for the end-of-life industry, a “memorial forest” offers customers a protected piece of land as a final resting place. Now, more than half of Americans choose to be cremated. The National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) says cremations surpassed conventional burials in popularity 5 years ago. In Wisconsin, the demand is expected to rise even more in the years ahead, up to 71 percent.
The moment John Stofflet wins the 'Be Like Mike' award
Plea hearing scheduled for suspect in 2008 killing of UW-Madison student. A plea hearing has been scheduled for this week for the man charged with allegedly killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008.
RSV cases in Madison continue to rise
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced it received federal approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to provide housing support for low-income Wisconsin families in need.
Att. robbery at Culver’s drive-thru like the ones elsewhere, BPD says
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A string of robbery attempts at Culver’s drive-thru windows in multiple southern Wisconsin cities has now reached Beloit. On Thursday morning, the city’s police department reported on an attempted robbery the night before at the restaurant chain’s location in the 2600 block of Cranston Road. BPD officers were called to the Culver’s around 7:44 p.m., the statement continued, but it did not provide many specific details about this incident.
Candidates for Iowa County Sheriff prepare for the final days of campaigning
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Candidates running for a variety of positions across Wisconsin are preparing for a fast-approaching election day, and two such candidates are preparing for the final stretch in Iowa County. As Sheriff Steve Michek closes his nearly two-decade tenure, Kim Alan and Michael Peterson travel the county campaigning for the position.
Shania Twain coming to Madison next year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Country music lovers, get out those wallets. Shania Twain is coming to town. The country music superstar revealed Friday that her Queen of Me Tour will roll into Madison next year. Twain will be playing at the Kohl Center on May 16, 2023, promoters said. Tickets...
4 can’t-miss events this month in Janesville!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Whether you enjoy shopping, theater, sports or music — Janesville has you covered. Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Christine Rebout sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to talk about four events coming up in November. Highlights include: Shop the Rock Holiday Edition...
Brooks convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Waukesha Christmas parade
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man was convicted Wednesday of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade last year, ending a trial in which he defended himself erratically and sometimes confrontationally. It took the jury a little over...
NBC15 fans out for Share Your Holidays kickoff
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Share Your Holidays returned Wednesday as donation barrels began rolling out across the community and members of the NBC15 News team were not far behind helping show how people can help in the fight against hunger. While many people may be under the impression that, with...
1 dead after being trapped in Illinois grain bin
MADISON, Wis. (WIFR/WMTV) - An individual died Tuesday morning after being trapped in a grain bin in northern Illinois, the Winnebago Co. (IL) Sheriff’s Office confirmed. According to the Sheriff’s Office, rescue teams responded around 8 a.m. to the ADM Grain facility, about 15 miles west of Rockford., where the found the man unconscious.
Monticello school nurse wins rural support staff award
MONTICELLO, Wis. (WMTV) - Monticello School Nurse Carolyn Schwartzlow won the Wisconsin Rural Schools Alliance award for rural support staff member of the year. WRSA gives out the award to one staff member within a rural school district every year. The Monticello School District surprised Schwartzlow with the award during...
Dane Co. officials identify man fatally shot by deputy in Oregon
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have released the name of the man who died after being shot by a Dane County deputy in the Village of Oregon over the weekend. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that 21-year-old Jose Jimenez died as a result of “firearm related injuries.”
Wisconsin Army National Guard joins special Thursday Share Your Holidays event
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the Wisconsin Army National Guard were enlisted Thursday afternoon for a special NBC15 Share Your Holidays food donation drive. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., at ABS Global, Inc, at 1525 River Road, in DeForest. Employees at ABS Global helped get the event off to a huge start with multiple challenges within the company that raised over 750 lbs. of food.
Verona police searching for endangered missing man
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Police Department is asking for information on a 51-year-old man who has not been seen since Tuesday morning when he was at a department store in Fitchburg. The police department issued a missing, endangered person alert for John Ramseier late Wednesday morning. The alert...
WisDOT: Arlington Wholesale dealer loses license after fraudulent sales
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) took away the license for an Arlington wholesale vehicle dealer who was tampering with sales and committing title and odometer fraud. New Status Autos LLC lost their license when the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles determined the...
3rd suspect sought in Madison killing this summer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a third suspect in the summertime killing of an 18-year-old man in Madison. The Madison Police Dept. revealed Wednesday that they are searching for Charvis Blue and he is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime. Anyone...
Building permit details construction project being done before Oregon duplex explosion
One teacher from Northside Elementary in Monroe saw the idea while scrolling through her phone. The Lancaster School District is investigating one of its teachers in response to a Facebook post, according to a statement released by the district.
