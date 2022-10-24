ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigard, OR

Portland man charged with attempted murder in Mt. Scott-Arleta shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting in the Mt. Scott-Arleta neighborhood last month. East Precinct officers with the Portland Police Bureau first responded Sept. 24 to reports of a shooting and car crash at Southeast Foster Road and Southeast 82nd Avenue. Arriving officers learned a suspect fired at a 52-year-old victim in a nearby parking lot.
PORTLAND, OR
Salem man arrested in connection to two shootings

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Salem Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit arrested a 20-year-old man Tuesday, in connection with two separate gun violence incidents. The man, Aljoze Reyes, is being charged with attempted murder and other charges. On September 28, patrol officers responded to a call about a crash on...
SALEM, OR
Student accused of 2 bomb threats at Clackamas middle school

CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) – Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile is in custody after sending email threats to a Clackamas middle school. Rock Creek Middle School staff and North Clackamas School District officials alerted the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday evening after receiving an emailed bomb threat directed at Rock Creek Middle School.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Centennial shooting ruled homicide as victim dies in hospital

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says a man injured in gunfire last week in the Centennial Neighborhood has died. East Precinct officers first responded at 8:40 p.m. to the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street on Oct. 18 to reports of a person shot in a department store parking lot. The victim, identified as Ian L. Beyers, 30, was critically injured and taken to the hospital by ambulance.
PORTLAND, OR
2 arrested after recovery of stolen cars, gun in Vancouver

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies say reports of a parked car without license plates ended with two men in custody. Deputies were first dispatched Oct. 19 to the 3500 block of NE 54th Street, Vancouver. According to deputies, they were familiar with the area, having located and observed stolen cars in the area before.
VANCOUVER, WA
2 accused after Portland hiker and dog found dead in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two people are being referred on manslaughter and animal cruelty charges following the death of a Lewis County hiker and his dog. The body of Aron Christensen, 49, of Portland, was found Aug. 20 on the 101 trail approximately 3 to 4 miles from Walupt Lake in eastern Lewis County.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
People rally against resentencing of Vancouver teen’s killer

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - People rallied outside of the Clark County Courthouse Wednesday morning to raise awareness about the potential future release of a man convicted of killing a 14-year-old girl. Chelsea Harrison was just a teenager when she was strangled to death in the Vancouver home of Roy...
VANCOUVER, WA
Police identify 26-year-old man killed in SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified a man who died last week after a shooting in the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood. The shooting happened on Thursday, Oct. 20, just before 11 p.m. near Southeast Henderson Street and Southeast 76th Avenue. Evidence of a shooting was found at the scene, but no victims were located.
PORTLAND, OR
Pedestrian critically injured by hit-and-run driver in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is searching for a driver following a hit-and-run crash in the Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood Thursday evening. At about 8:48 p.m., Central Precinct officers were called out to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 3000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. Officers arrived to the scene and found a person with critical injuries. The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
PORTLAND, OR
Car crashes into Gresham salon; driver flees scene, later caught

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver who crashed into a business and fled the scene Wednesday evening has been caught, according to the Gresham Police Department. At about 6:44 p.m., officers were called out to a salon near Northeast 181st Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. Police said a vehicle drove into the front window of the business. The crash caused a chair in the salon to partially go through the wall into a second business.
GRESHAM, OR
Vancouver police investigate shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Vancouver police said they are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to a call of shots fired at around 3:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of Brandt Road. When they arrived they found a 26-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency personnel took the man to the hospital. He is expected to recover.
VANCOUVER, WA

