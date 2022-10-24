Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Beaverton man in custody after elderly mother found killed with ‘bladed weapon’
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) – The Beaverton Police Department has taken a man into custody after his elderly mother was found dead early Thursday evening. Police say the woman was killed by injuries originating from a “bladed weapon.”. Beaverton police were first dispatched around 4:15 p.m. to reports of...
kptv.com
Portland man charged with attempted murder in Mt. Scott-Arleta shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting in the Mt. Scott-Arleta neighborhood last month. East Precinct officers with the Portland Police Bureau first responded Sept. 24 to reports of a shooting and car crash at Southeast Foster Road and Southeast 82nd Avenue. Arriving officers learned a suspect fired at a 52-year-old victim in a nearby parking lot.
kptv.com
Salem man arrested in connection to two shootings
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Salem Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit arrested a 20-year-old man Tuesday, in connection with two separate gun violence incidents. The man, Aljoze Reyes, is being charged with attempted murder and other charges. On September 28, patrol officers responded to a call about a crash on...
kptv.com
Student accused of 2 bomb threats at Clackamas middle school
CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) – Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile is in custody after sending email threats to a Clackamas middle school. Rock Creek Middle School staff and North Clackamas School District officials alerted the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday evening after receiving an emailed bomb threat directed at Rock Creek Middle School.
kptv.com
Man sentenced to federal prison for using a stolen identity to try to buy $80 thousand luxury car
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man from Georgia was sentenced to federal prison in Portland Thursday for using stolen identities to get food stamps and try to buy a luxury vehicle, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon. According to court documents, in April 2019,...
kptv.com
Centennial shooting ruled homicide as victim dies in hospital
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says a man injured in gunfire last week in the Centennial Neighborhood has died. East Precinct officers first responded at 8:40 p.m. to the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street on Oct. 18 to reports of a person shot in a department store parking lot. The victim, identified as Ian L. Beyers, 30, was critically injured and taken to the hospital by ambulance.
kptv.com
Portland man found guilty of federal drug, gun and money laundering charges
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A federal jury in Portland has convicted a man with several prior felony convictions on new drug, gun and money laundering charges, according to the Oregon D.A.’s Office. Dontae Lamont Hunt, 41, of Portland, was found guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to...
kptv.com
Sheriff: Suspect used explosives to destroy body after killing man in Kelso
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Detectives have arrested a man who shot and killed another man, then used explosives to destroy victim’s body, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began on July 30 when detectives executed a search warrant at a property in the 2100...
kptv.com
2 arrested after recovery of stolen cars, gun in Vancouver
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies say reports of a parked car without license plates ended with two men in custody. Deputies were first dispatched Oct. 19 to the 3500 block of NE 54th Street, Vancouver. According to deputies, they were familiar with the area, having located and observed stolen cars in the area before.
kptv.com
Washington County seizes drugs, cash from suspected cross-county drug trafficking ring
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Westside Interagency Narcotics team conducted a cross-county operation resulting in the seizure of large amounts of drugs and cash Wednesday, the county said in an announcement. According to officials, the operation began at 7 a.m. Wednesday as eight search warrants were...
kptv.com
Former custodian for Vancouver Public Schools pleads guilty to 137 counts of voyeurism
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A former custodian who is accused of putting video cameras in at least one Vancouver school locker room has pled guilty. James Mattson, 38, pleaded guilty last Friday to 137 counts of voyeurism, plus two aggravating factors. The plea was not part of an agreement with prosecutors.
kptv.com
2 accused after Portland hiker and dog found dead in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two people are being referred on manslaughter and animal cruelty charges following the death of a Lewis County hiker and his dog. The body of Aron Christensen, 49, of Portland, was found Aug. 20 on the 101 trail approximately 3 to 4 miles from Walupt Lake in eastern Lewis County.
kptv.com
73-year-old suspect who shot man, stabbed women in SE Portland arraigned on 5 charges
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office is releasing new details following the arrest of a man accused of shooting one man and stabbing a woman during a domestic dispute. Officers with the East Precinct were dispatched just after 5 a.m. Monday to reports of...
kptv.com
People rally against resentencing of Vancouver teen’s killer
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - People rallied outside of the Clark County Courthouse Wednesday morning to raise awareness about the potential future release of a man convicted of killing a 14-year-old girl. Chelsea Harrison was just a teenager when she was strangled to death in the Vancouver home of Roy...
kptv.com
Police identify 26-year-old man killed in SE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified a man who died last week after a shooting in the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood. The shooting happened on Thursday, Oct. 20, just before 11 p.m. near Southeast Henderson Street and Southeast 76th Avenue. Evidence of a shooting was found at the scene, but no victims were located.
kptv.com
Pedestrian critically injured by hit-and-run driver in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is searching for a driver following a hit-and-run crash in the Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood Thursday evening. At about 8:48 p.m., Central Precinct officers were called out to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 3000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. Officers arrived to the scene and found a person with critical injuries. The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
kptv.com
Cowlitz Co. deputies searching for possibly armed fugitive in Lexington area
COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Deputies with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a fugitive who may be armed in the Lexington area. According to authorities, deputies were last searching the area of Cowlitz Drive and Riverside Park in Lexington on Monday for Kevin J. Reynolds, 41.
kptv.com
Car crashes into Gresham salon; driver flees scene, later caught
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver who crashed into a business and fled the scene Wednesday evening has been caught, according to the Gresham Police Department. At about 6:44 p.m., officers were called out to a salon near Northeast 181st Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. Police said a vehicle drove into the front window of the business. The crash caused a chair in the salon to partially go through the wall into a second business.
kptv.com
$2,500 reward offered in brazen daylight robbery of Portland café
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the robbery of a Portland café. Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering the reward after they say the Celery Café was robbed in the middle of Friday afternoon, Oct. 7.
kptv.com
Vancouver police investigate shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Vancouver police said they are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to a call of shots fired at around 3:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of Brandt Road. When they arrived they found a 26-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency personnel took the man to the hospital. He is expected to recover.
