cnycentral.com
Micron and NYS lay out plans for investments around Central New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Thursday morning, Governor Kathy Hochul provided details about investments in schools, colleges and community groups that officials say will come with the Micron Technology investments in Clay. The announcement came ahead of President Joe Biden's visit to Onondaga Community College, where he is expected to tout...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga Community College gets ready for the arrival of President Biden
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga Community College has canceled classes on Thursday, October 27 to accommodate President Joe Biden arriving on the campus to deliver remarks on the multi-billion-dollar Micron facility coming to Clay. The President of OCC, DR. Warren Hilton expressed the honor of hosting the President at the...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Opera presents Madness and the Medium
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — An interactive haunted house and opera performance is coming to the Redhouse Arts Center for Halloween weekend. The Syracuse Opera is presenting 'Madness and the Medium.'. Before taking their seats for the opera show, audience members can walk through an interactive haunted house followed by an...
cnycentral.com
SUNY drops application fees across 64 campuses for two weeks during fall
SYRACUSE N.Y. — State University of New York (SUNY) has dropped application fees across 64 colleges and universities for two weeks through Sunday, November 6 to allow prospective students to apply to up to five campuses, free of charge. The potential saving totals $250 per applicant, removing an early...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse child goes back to school after coming home with bruises over a month ago
Deborah Cruz gets her child's backpack ready for school. Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse mom sent her 4-year-old daughter back to school Wednesday for the first time since she came home with bruises and marks on her neck in late September. Syracuse Police are still investigating what happened-the Syracuse City School District is done with its inquiry.
cnycentral.com
DMV officials tour Syracuse Airport and remind travelers of deadline to switch to REAL IDs
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Officials with The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) visited three airports this week, including the Syracuse Hancock International Airport, to inform travelers of the upcoming deadline to get a REAL ID to fly within the U.S. Beginning on May 3, 2023, a REAL...
cnycentral.com
Attorney General sues Green National, says Skyline owner still not upholding agreement
SYRACUSE N.Y. — New York State Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday sued Green National, owners of the troubled Skyline Apartments in Syracuse, for not complying with parts of an agreement made with her officer earlier in February 2022. Green National owns and manages over 800 apartments in buildings...
cnycentral.com
Upcoming e-recycling event in Syracuse may be the last due to new statewide regulations
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Due to new recycling regulations going into effect, the e-recycling event held at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse may be the last one ever, according to electronics recycling company Sunnking. Sunnking announced an upcoming free e-recycling event at the Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 29...
cnycentral.com
Grand Opening of Tipperary Hill Community Center happening next week in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY — The new owners of the Tipperary Hill Community Center are holding a grand opening celebration on November 2nd, organizers announced. Previously a Boys & Girls Club location, it is located at 201 Hamilton Street on the Westside of Syracuse. Owners Travis and Nicole Doty say they have been working hard to make a safe space for our youth and other community members to enjoy.
cnycentral.com
Town of Clay likely won't see changes from Micron plant investment until 2023
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The $100 billion investment in New York is expected to cover a large plot of land in the backyards of many Central New Yorkers. Changes will need to be made to roads, houses will need to be built, and the impact on the environment is now a hot topic of discussion.
cnycentral.com
One person dead in house fire on northside of Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — One person was pronounced dead following a house fire on Douglas Street in Syracuse Thursday afternoon. In total 50 members from the Syracuse Fire Department were on the scene just after 3:30 p.m. When crews arrived, the front of the home was engulfed in flames and...
cnycentral.com
15-year-old shot in the middle of the afternoon in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the middle of the afternoon on Grant Avenue. Police say the shooting happened at 314 Grant Avenue around 3:00 in the afternoon on Tuesday. The teenage victim is in the hospital. There is no update on his...
cnycentral.com
Oswego Hospital to pay $98K after improperly billing Medicare, Medicaid
OSWEGO, N.Y. — Oswego Hospital has agreed to pay $98,694.36 to resolve allegations that it knowingly violated the False Claims Act by improperly billing Medicare and Medicaid for outpatient mental healthcare services that were carried out by an unsupervised Licensed Master Social Worker (LMSW), according to the Department of Justice.
cnycentral.com
Let's go girls: St. Joseph's Amphitheater teases big concert announcement
GEDDES, N.Y. — The St. Joseph's Lakeview Amphitheater is teasing a big concert announcement. The social media pages for the concert venue on the Onondaga Lake shore posted a 21 second clip, hinting that Country and Pop music superstar Shania Twain could be making her way to Onondaga County next concert season. The video, which features a recent press photo of the 5-time Grammy award winner, reveals the message "Shania fans will be waking up dreaming tomorrow".
cnycentral.com
Town of Clay Tree Lighting and Family Parade set for early December
CLAY, N.Y. — The Town of Clay is inviting neighbors to partake in a family fun Yuletide celebration in early December. The lighting of the town of Clay holiday tree, along with a family holiday parade will take place on Monday, December 5th. Start the night at 5 PM...
cnycentral.com
Law enforcement agencies participating in Halloween Stop-DWI campaign
NEW YORK — Between 2016 and 2020, there were 129 drunk driving-related fatalities between 6 p.m. on Halloween and 6 a.m. the following morning, according to the Cortland County Sheriff's Department. In preparation for Halloween, law enforcement agencies are joining a statewide initiative to crack down on drunk driving....
cnycentral.com
Reported crash leaves more than 1,500 customers in Clay without power Friday morning
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. — A reporter crash on Morgan Road appears to be to blame for a widespread power outage Friday morning. 1,667 National Grid customers were reported to be without power in the area of the crash near the Byrne Dairy on Morgan Road, just south of the Bayberry neighborhood.
cnycentral.com
Micron executives give sneak peak into what CNY can expect to see inside the facility
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Micron Chip Plant coming to Clay is 'life-changing,' or that's at least what Micron executives would call it. On Thursday, President Joe Biden came to Onondaga Community College to speak on the multi-billion-dollar project and all it will offer to the United States and Central New Yorkers specifically with jobs.
cnycentral.com
Baldwinsville Superintendent pleads not guilty to DWI charges, has license suspended
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — Baldwinsville Central School District Superintendent Jason Thomson was in court Wednesday to face drunk driving charges after he was arrested in early October and placed on paid administrative leave. The arrest came after Thomson left a high school football game where he was seen crowd surfing...
cnycentral.com
Parolee accused of making death threats over toilet paper at Geneva business
Geneva, N.Y. — A parolee is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to shoot and kill workers at an Ontario County business because he was dissatisfied with a toilet paper purchase. Police responded Sunday to a business on Exchange Street in Geneva for a report of an irate, intoxicated...
