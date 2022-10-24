ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Micron and NYS lay out plans for investments around Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Thursday morning, Governor Kathy Hochul provided details about investments in schools, colleges and community groups that officials say will come with the Micron Technology investments in Clay. The announcement came ahead of President Joe Biden's visit to Onondaga Community College, where he is expected to tout...
SYRACUSE, NY
Onondaga Community College gets ready for the arrival of President Biden

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga Community College has canceled classes on Thursday, October 27 to accommodate President Joe Biden arriving on the campus to deliver remarks on the multi-billion-dollar Micron facility coming to Clay. The President of OCC, DR. Warren Hilton expressed the honor of hosting the President at the...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse Opera presents Madness and the Medium

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — An interactive haunted house and opera performance is coming to the Redhouse Arts Center for Halloween weekend. The Syracuse Opera is presenting 'Madness and the Medium.'. Before taking their seats for the opera show, audience members can walk through an interactive haunted house followed by an...
SYRACUSE, NY
SUNY drops application fees across 64 campuses for two weeks during fall

SYRACUSE N.Y. — State University of New York (SUNY) has dropped application fees across 64 colleges and universities for two weeks through Sunday, November 6 to allow prospective students to apply to up to five campuses, free of charge. The potential saving totals $250 per applicant, removing an early...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse child goes back to school after coming home with bruises over a month ago

Deborah Cruz gets her child's backpack ready for school. Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse mom sent her 4-year-old daughter back to school Wednesday for the first time since she came home with bruises and marks on her neck in late September. Syracuse Police are still investigating what happened-the Syracuse City School District is done with its inquiry.
SYRACUSE, NY
Grand Opening of Tipperary Hill Community Center happening next week in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY — The new owners of the Tipperary Hill Community Center are holding a grand opening celebration on November 2nd, organizers announced. Previously a Boys & Girls Club location, it is located at 201 Hamilton Street on the Westside of Syracuse. Owners Travis and Nicole Doty say they have been working hard to make a safe space for our youth and other community members to enjoy.
SYRACUSE, NY
One person dead in house fire on northside of Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — One person was pronounced dead following a house fire on Douglas Street in Syracuse Thursday afternoon. In total 50 members from the Syracuse Fire Department were on the scene just after 3:30 p.m. When crews arrived, the front of the home was engulfed in flames and...
SYRACUSE, NY
15-year-old shot in the middle of the afternoon in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the middle of the afternoon on Grant Avenue. Police say the shooting happened at 314 Grant Avenue around 3:00 in the afternoon on Tuesday. The teenage victim is in the hospital. There is no update on his...
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego Hospital to pay $98K after improperly billing Medicare, Medicaid

OSWEGO, N.Y. — Oswego Hospital has agreed to pay $98,694.36 to resolve allegations that it knowingly violated the False Claims Act by improperly billing Medicare and Medicaid for outpatient mental healthcare services that were carried out by an unsupervised Licensed Master Social Worker (LMSW), according to the Department of Justice.
OSWEGO, NY
Let's go girls: St. Joseph's Amphitheater teases big concert announcement

GEDDES, N.Y. — The St. Joseph's Lakeview Amphitheater is teasing a big concert announcement. The social media pages for the concert venue on the Onondaga Lake shore posted a 21 second clip, hinting that Country and Pop music superstar Shania Twain could be making her way to Onondaga County next concert season. The video, which features a recent press photo of the 5-time Grammy award winner, reveals the message "Shania fans will be waking up dreaming tomorrow".
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Town of Clay Tree Lighting and Family Parade set for early December

CLAY, N.Y. — The Town of Clay is inviting neighbors to partake in a family fun Yuletide celebration in early December. The lighting of the town of Clay holiday tree, along with a family holiday parade will take place on Monday, December 5th. Start the night at 5 PM...
CLAY, NY
Law enforcement agencies participating in Halloween Stop-DWI campaign

NEW YORK — Between 2016 and 2020, there were 129 drunk driving-related fatalities between 6 p.m. on Halloween and 6 a.m. the following morning, according to the Cortland County Sheriff's Department. In preparation for Halloween, law enforcement agencies are joining a statewide initiative to crack down on drunk driving....
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Micron executives give sneak peak into what CNY can expect to see inside the facility

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Micron Chip Plant coming to Clay is 'life-changing,' or that's at least what Micron executives would call it. On Thursday, President Joe Biden came to Onondaga Community College to speak on the multi-billion-dollar project and all it will offer to the United States and Central New Yorkers specifically with jobs.
CLAY, NY

