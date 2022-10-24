Engineering and construction costs increased again in October, according to IHS Markit, now a part of S&P Global, and The Procurement Executives Group (PEG). The headline IHS Markit PEG Engineering and Construction Cost Index, a leading indicator measuring wage and material inflation for the engineering, procurement and construction sector, fell to an index level of 60.0 this month from 63.9 in September. October’s reading is still above the breakeven 50 mark, indicating rising prices. The headline index has recorded increasing prices for the past two years, with the index last recording price decreases in October 2020. The subcontractor labor index dropped 13.6 index points in October to 71.7, while the sub-index for materials and equipment costs rose 0.4 index points to 55.1.

