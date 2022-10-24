Read full article on original website
American Concrete Institute Announces Winners of ACI Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards
The eighth annual ACI Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards showcased dozens of innovative concrete projects from around the world. The “Overall Excellence” award was presented to Chau Chak Wing Museum, located in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. The winning concrete project also received first place in the mid-rise structures category at the ACI Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards during the ACI Concrete Convention on Monday, October 24, 2022.
Zurich North America Construction Now Includes Snow in Its Construction Parametric Insurance
Providing contractors with answers to growing severe weather risks is why Zurich North America Construction offers Construction Weather Parametric Insurance. The firm is pleased to announce it is expanding the list of perils covered by its parametric solution to include snow accumulation – joining the existing perils of rain, wind, heat and cold.
Deceuninck North America Appoints Vice President of Finance, Promotes Two Others
Deceuninck North America, a manufacturer and extruder of energy-efficient residential and commercial PVC window and door components and systems, is pleased to announce the appointment of a new vice president of finance to its leadership team. The organization has also promoted two key team members central to its material science and research and development departments.
Engineering and Construction Costs Increased Again in October
Engineering and construction costs increased again in October, according to IHS Markit, now a part of S&P Global, and The Procurement Executives Group (PEG). The headline IHS Markit PEG Engineering and Construction Cost Index, a leading indicator measuring wage and material inflation for the engineering, procurement and construction sector, fell to an index level of 60.0 this month from 63.9 in September. October’s reading is still above the breakeven 50 mark, indicating rising prices. The headline index has recorded increasing prices for the past two years, with the index last recording price decreases in October 2020. The subcontractor labor index dropped 13.6 index points in October to 71.7, while the sub-index for materials and equipment costs rose 0.4 index points to 55.1.
Electrical Generation by Renewable Sources Grew by 17.5 Percent During Past Year
According to a review by the SUN DAY Campaign of data just released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), renewable energy sources (biomass, geothermal, hydropower, solar, wind) provided almost a quarter of the nation’s electrical generation during the first two-thirds of 2022. The latest issue of EIA’s “Electric...
DEWALT Survey Finds Contractors Worry about Lack of Skilled Workers
A new survey released from DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, found more than half of U.S. contractors (55 percent) feel a lack of skilled workers is a barrier to growing their current business. That number rises to 69 percent among businesses with $10MM plus annual revenue and 64 percent among those with 20 years or more of experience. Looking to the future, 48 percent believe training the next generation of trades professionals is one of the most critical needs for the success of the construction industry in 2023.
OMG Hires Manager of Sales Training for FastenMaster and Roofing Products Divisions
OMG Inc., a Steel Partners company, has named Jeffrey Gelinas as manager of sales training for its FastenMaster and Roofing Products Divisions. In his new role, Gelinas will develop and manage a comprehensive sales training program focused on reducing time to proficiency for sales personnel in both company divisions. Specific responsibilities include developing curriculum, role-specific sales training, as well as analytics for measuring program effectiveness. He will also oversee new hire training as well as advancement training for sales personnel moving into new roles.
MILEstone Holds First Sustainability Summit
MILEstone, the distributed brand of Florim USA, hosted its first “Sustainability Summit – Behind the Design.” The event, held at the manufacturer’s recently opened corporate welcome event center and showroom, featured international and nationally recognized speakers, with a focus on sustainability in both commercial and residential design spaces. With 60-plus attendees, the event provided tools, resources, knowledge, information and background relative to what it means to truly be sustainable.
Ecore International Hires Chief Financial Officer
Ecore, a company that transforms reclaimed materials into high-performance products that make people’s lives better in pursuit of a planet free of rubber waste, announces the hiring of Josh Jensen as the new chief financial officer of Ecore International. Jensen brings more than 18 years of experience to the performance surfaces company including financial reporting and analysis, accounting, project management and strategic planning for organizations in the pharmaceutical, education, industrial, government and healthcare markets.
Sintered Stone Now Can Be 3D Printed
Neolith has just launched a revolutionary generation of surfaces known as Neolith Iconic Design, that is produced using the sintered stone industry’s most advanced 3D printing technology. Adhering to the company’s stringent product philosophy and brand principles focused on design, innovation and sustainability — Neolith Iconic Design takes the company’s product line to a whole new level. This revolutionary breakthrough product sets all new standards in the sintered stone industry as it combines the latest in decorating, technology, and art throughout the product’s manufacturing process.
Install Polypropylene Piping Quickly with Assistance from App
Aquatherm is pleased to announce the release of the Aquatherm FieldPro App. A fusion timer that incorporates multiple timers, pressure times, and logging capabilities. A hanger spacing calculator that provides easy in-field access to all hanger spacing information. A pressure test assistant that provides step-by-step guides, timers, system integrity checks,...
Circle Redmont Launches Website with Modern Branding, Applications of Walkable Glass
Circle Redmont has launched a new website that reflects a change in ownership, new modern branding and showcases modern applications of walkable glass. Circle Redmont, a supplier of glass flooring, now located in Medina, Ohio, was founded in the late 19th century. The company came together as a result of numerous contributors and predecessors collaborating. Those initial companies included American 3 Way-Luxfer Prism Company, Owens Illinois Glass Company, Products Research and Chemical Corp., Circle Steel Partition Company, and Rudy Redmont. In the 1960s, the Sandor family took ownership of the company and moved the focus to expertise in integrated structural glass systems.
