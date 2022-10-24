Pitt Sticking with Kedon Slovis at QB

Despite some struggles with the passing game, the Pitt Panthers are committed to Kedon Slovis.

PITTSBURGH -- Kedon Slovis' two interceptions and sub 200-yard passing total loomed large as the Pitt Panthers tried to digest a 24-10 loss at the hands of the Louisville Cardinals. Slovis, a talented player who transferred to Pitt from USC last winter, has not lived up to the preseason hype and his latest performances was one of his worst to date as a Panther.

But nevertheless, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi has continued to stick by his starting quarterback. When asked if he considered benching Slovis in the middle of the Louisville game, Narduzzi said he never did and reiterated his support for Slovis upon retuning to Pittsburgh for the beginning of North Carolina week.

"I watch practice everyday and we’re playing our best football player right now at quarterback," Narduzzi said. "No doubt about it, Kedon is our best quarterback to win football games right now."

Narduzzi said he believes Slovis played well in the first half against Louisville, but took a dive in the second after sustaining a few hits and sacks. Narduzzi wants to see better protection from the offensive line before totally condemning Slovis' play.

"He played really well in the first half and I’m not just talking about throwing the ball," Narduzzi said. "If you go back and watch the first half, … he’s making great decisions and in the run game as well, getting us into the right checks. Second half, he didn’t play very good. Why is that? I don’t really know. At the end of the half he took a couple shots. Not to the point where he got a concussion, but we got to protect our quarterback."

And the Panthers aren't actively considering a change either, according to Narduzzi. He and his staff are not fans of making quick changes because of how it can affect the psyche of the rest of the team.

"You mess with a football team when you do that," Narduzzi said. "There’s a psychological effect when you do that, I think. What are you moving for? ... That’s not something we like to do as football coaches. We believe in our guys at every position and it’s our job to coach them and get them better."

