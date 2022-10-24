ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Clips welcomes military service members with free haircuts on Veterans Day

By Ryan Harper
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a way to say thanks to those who served.

On November 11th, which is Veterans Day, vets and active service members can go to any Great Clips salon and get either a free haircut or a card for a free haircut. The cards can be redeemed for a free haircut from November 12-December 9.

