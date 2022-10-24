Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fighter jets fly over Knoxville in practice run ahead of Tennessee-Kentucky game
You may have seen or heard fighter jets flying above Knoxville Thursday afternoon.
WATE
Elk in the Great Smoky Mountains
Fall in the Smokies means beautiful colors on the trees and animals out and about. On the Tennessee side of the mountains, you may see some bears, but on the North Carolina side, you could see some elk. Elk in the Great Smoky Mountains. Fall in the Smokies means beautiful...
wvlt.tv
Where is the Tennessee-Kentucky Beer Barrel?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee and Kentucky have long been football rivals, and that rivalry came to a peak in 1925 when some Kentucky students decided they needed to make some sort of trophy for the occasion. That trophy came in the form of the Beer Barrel (revealed as an...
wvlt.tv
Neyland Stadium goalposts showing up on Google maps... in Tennessee River
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee fans are still reeling after the Vols’ win over Alabama on Oct. 15, which inspired game attendees to take Neyland’s goalpost out of the stadium and put it in the Tennessee River. Google Maps appears to have made the move official, listing the...
WBIR
Sources: Vols WR Cedric Tillman expected to play against Kentucky barring setbacks
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman is expected to play on Saturday against Kentucky barring any setbacks, sources tell WBIR. Tillman has been out since he was injured against Akron in week three of the season. He had tightrope surgery on his ankle during the week of the Florida game and has now recovered enough to play again.
Rucker: The kids want Dark Mode unis. Let 'em have 'em. They might even help.
Evolution is a necessary part of the process for any collection of living things, and the evolution of the Tennessee fan base was on display Tuesday night. The Vols unveiled their Dark Mode 2.0 uniforms — an all black strip with orange trim — and there was infinitely more excitement than disappointment. A vast majority of fans from the millennial-or-younger generations were ecstatic. That was more or less exactly the uniform they’ve wanted to see for years.
sportstalkatl.com
Georgia offense is better than Hendon Hooker-led Tennessee in this stat
The Tennessee-Georgia showdown next week will have massive College Football Playoff implications. It’s wild how little coverage the Largest Cocktail Party is getting, given the anticipation for the Nov. 5 showdown between the current No. 1 and No. 3 teams. I don’t think Georgia will overlook Florida this weekend, considering Kirby Smart knows all too well what this rivalry means to these two schools. However, the Volunteers better not get caught looking ahead to the Dawgs with Kentucky coming into Knoxville on Saturday.
#TashaTough: Kellie Harper on impact of LVFL Tasha Butts as she battles cancer
Tennessee women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper spoke about what it meant to support Lady Vol For Life Tasha Butts as she battles cancer.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Steve Spurrier shares admiration for Josh Heupel, appreciation for Tennessee offense
Steve Spurrier loves a high-powered passing attack. The Head Ball Coach loved what he saw from Josh Heupel’s Tennessee squad in its Week 7 win over Alabama. Tennessee was Spurrier’s rival at Florida and South Carolina, but the HBC was rooting for his home-state team on The Third Saturday in October. Spurrier shared high praise for Heupel and the Vols during his appearance on “The Paul Finebaum Show.”
earnthenecklace.com
Amanda Hara Leaving WVLT-TV: Where Is the Knoxville Anchor Going?
Knoxville has followed Amanda Hara for a decade on WVLT-TV. But now the Emmy Award-winning journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Amanda Hara announced she is leaving WVLT-TV in November 2022. Her regular viewers naturally want to know where the veteran news anchor is going and if the new opportunity will also take her away from Knoxville. Fortunately for WVLT-TV viewers, there’s still some time before her exit. Find out what Amanda Hara said about her departure from WVLT-TV here.
Black Tennessee football uniforms return for Kentucky game with a new twist
With Halloween approaching, the Tennessee football team will don black alternate uniforms for the second straight year. However, this year's uniforms have added a unique wrinkle.
Tennessee football’s Jaylen McCollough gets huge update for Kentucky game after alleged assault incident
Tennessee football star safety Jaylen McCollough hasn’t played in the last two games after getting arrested in early October for punching a man at his apartment complex on campus. It appears he’s still going to remain out for this weekend’s matchup with Kentucky, but there is new evidence that could be good news for his status moving forward with the Volunteers.
LIST: Overlooked fishing spots in East Tennessee
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. East Tennessee in particular is home to world-class fisheries; the world-record smallmouth bass was actually […]
ballparkdigest.com
Smokies ballpark site plan seeks to reunify city
We’re seeing another important use emerge for a new Tennessee Smokies ballpark: the site design will seek to unify traditional neighborhoods fragmented by urban renewal in the past. As in many American cities, urban renewal led to some side effects, including the separation of neighborhoods. That has been determined...
wvlt.tv
Married couple starts an affordable family clinic in Maryville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A married couple moved from Wisconsin to East Tennessee and will now open a family clinic in Maryville. It’s called Neighborhood Family Clinic, giving insured and uninsured residents an affordable healthcare option. However, Dr. Michael Nowak, who owns the clinic with his wife, said the...
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Linebacker Visiting Tennessee For Kentucky Game
Four-star class of 2024 linebacker Kari Jackson is visiting Tennessee for the Vols’ matchup against Kentucky, the Michigan native announced Thursday morning. Still a junior in high school, Jackson is a 6-foot-1, 215 pound prospect that projects as a linebacker at the college level. Jackson ranks as a four-star...
supertalk929.com
Motorsports complex being constructed near Knoxville
Another motorsports experience in being constructed in Tennessee. This one will be located 160 miles west of Bristol Motor Speedway. Developers of Flatrock Motorsports Park had a groundbreaking announcement Wednesday and owners have plans of bringing the international racers of Formula One and MotoGP to the Volunteer State. Plans call...
All-boys Chattanooga charter school coming to Knoxville
The team behind Chattanooga Preparatory School has plans to open an all-boys public charter school in another East Tennessee city.
WATE
Lomax Jr. named as CEO of Knoxville Area Urban League
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Area Urban League announced Thursday it had selected its new president and chief executive officer whom will start his new role in December. Charles F. Lomax Jr. will be the CEO of the nonprofit civil rights, economic development and social service organization. Lomax...
College Football World Reacts To Tennessee Goalpost News
Tennessee fans have always been known to be wild and that was proven true yet again. Back on Oct. 16, Tennessee had one of the biggest upsets of the year over Alabama. It signaled to the college football world that it was back and ready to make a big push for the College Football Playoff.
Comments / 0