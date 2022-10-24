Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
advantagenews.com
Habitat for Humanity expands ReStore hours, inventory
Lewis & Clark Habitat for Humanity is expanding its operations at the ReStore in Collinsville. Improvements will include expanded hours for shopping and donations, a new store layout, and the additions of items for sale including upholstered and leather furniture. Executive Director John Becker tells The Big Z proceeds from...
stlmag.com
Lion’s Choice celebrates 55 years in St. Louis on Wednesday with a bargain roast beef meal deal
Roast beef fans, rejoice: St. Louis–based Lion’s Choice is celebrating its 55th anniversary in a big way. “There aren’t too many companies in the restaurant world that can celebrate their 55th anniversary in the same market they originated from,” says Lion’s Choice president and CEO Michael Kupstas. “I think what’s really exciting about it is that it’s just proven the loyalty of our customer base.”
stljewishlight.org
Jewish farmer helped transform decrepit church into skatepark, arts studio in north St. Louis
Three years ago, the Jewish Light introduced you to Jewish pig farmer Dave Blum. He and his wife Autumn operate Such and Such Farm in DeSoto, Mo. Their somewhat nontraditional Jewish home sits adjacent to a wide variety of artisanal produce, bleating goats, some random chickens and many grunting pigs.
edglentoday.com
German American Partnership Program (GAPP) Returns TO EHS
EDWARDSVILLE - For the first time since the 2019-20 school year, Edwardsville High School has welcomed its German American Partnership Program (GAPP) Exchange partners back. Fourteen students and two teachers from Herman Hesse Gymnasium in Calw, Germany. (in the Black Forest) will be visiting EHS through November 4. German exchange students stay with EHS students during their visit to the United States, while EHS students will stay with the same partner when they visit Germany in June of 2023.
KMOV
Amazon hosting hiring event in St. Louis area Wednesday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Amazon will be hosting a hiring fair at the Hilton St. Louis Airport Hotel, with positions available at eight facility locations throughout the metro. The job fair is being held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. According to a release from...
theshoppersweekly.com
95th Centralia Halloween Parade Lineup
(Parade Begins Sat., Oct. 29 at 7:00 p.m.) 1. Honor Guards — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2055 & Ladies Auxiliary. 6. Centralia Elks Lodge 493 — “The American Flag”. 7. Centralia Police Dept. 8. Wamac Police Dept. 9. Central City Police Dept. 10. ESDA. 11. Grand...
Warner’s Warm-Up Coat Collection takes place Monday, Oct. 24
It might have warmed up over the weekend, but winter is still on its way.
What to know about Central Visual and Performing Arts High School
ST. LOUIS – A gunman killed two people and injured several others Monday morning in a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School before he later died in an exchange of gunfire with police. Central Visual and Performing Arts High School is a magnet high school in...
advantagenews.com
Police investigate social media post re:Alton High School
The originator of a social media post claiming there is a threat to “shoot up” Alton High School has been identified and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department has determined there is no threat to the safety of those at the school. The post was apparently made at some point Tuesday evening, and by Wednesday morning had been shared numerous times.
edglentoday.com
Huge Difference Maker: Dennis Watters, Founder Of Watters Search and Recovery, Dies
ALTON - Dennis Watters, who started Team Watters Search and Recovery with his wife, Tammy, died Tuesday night after a fight with cancer. Dennis and his wife have made such a difference in people’s lives since they started the Search and Recovery by locating their loved ones after a tragedy.
St. Louis City SC renames Centene Stadium to CITYPARK
The soon-to-be-completed soccer stadium in Downtown St. Louis is undergoing a name change.
edglentoday.com
Glen Carbon's Gardes Family Celebrates 10 Years Of Halloween Displays With New Spider Infestation Showcase
GLEN CARBON - For 10 years, the Garde family in Glen Carbon has had fantastic Halloween displays. Jeff Garde said the family has another remarkable showcase this October. He invites people in the area to view the house at 54 Oakshire Drive in the Fairfield Subdivision. The Garde home is...
edglentoday.com
Madison County to Start $3.1 Million In Renovation Work To Make Way For Office Relocations
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County to start $3.1 million in renovation work at the Administration and annex buildings so it can relocate the Community Development and Probation and Court Services offices. Probation relocated its offices from the Administration Building to a space at 200 Clay Street on Monday, where it...
edglentoday.com
City of Alton - Committee of the Whole Meeting October 24, 2022
The Committee of the Whole meets on the second and fourth Monday every month. They audit all bills, review all bids, consider property tax abatement for industrial firms, and manage the Municipal Band.
Businesses damaged in Waterloo, Ill. fire
A fire overnight damaged some businesses in Waterloo, Illinois.
wgel.com
Unit Two Board Takes Personnel Action
At the Bond County Community Unit 2 school board’s recent meeting, action was taken on personnel items. The resignation of Chasity Farmer, as an administrative assistant at Greenville Elementary School, was approved. Eric Miller was hired as the assistant boys’ basketball coach at Pocahontas School and Michelle Links was...
chsglobe.com
St. Louis Zoo Expansion Update
The Saint Louis Zoo stays put as a wonderful attraction to the city of St. Louis ever since it became an organization in Forest Park during November 1910. This zoo is known for its wonderful educational programs for children, their established railroads, and the variety of animals and species encountered by visitors. A few years ago, the property was to expand out to Northern St. Louis. However, people are surely wondering why it’s still an empty field.
KSDK
RV fire spreads, damages 3 stores in Waterloo, Illinois
Business owners in Waterloo are left picking up the pieces after a fire just after 2 a.m. on Park Street in Waterloo. Officials are working to find a cause.
edglentoday.com
L&C’s N.O. Nelson Campus Plans Open House Nov. 17
EDWARDSVILLE – Lewis and Clark Community College’s N.O. Nelson Campus will open its doors to the public during an Open House on Thursday, Nov. 17. N.O. Nelson Interim Manager Dobbie Herrion wants people to see what assets are available to them. “We want to give people the chance...
Precautionary water boil advisory issued for two areas in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis Water Division asked people to boil water as a precaution Tuesday afternoon. The boil water advisory was in effect until further notice. No water contamination was detected, but the Water Division is monitoring low water pressure. People in the area from...
