Edwardsville, IL

Habitat for Humanity expands ReStore hours, inventory

Lewis & Clark Habitat for Humanity is expanding its operations at the ReStore in Collinsville. Improvements will include expanded hours for shopping and donations, a new store layout, and the additions of items for sale including upholstered and leather furniture. Executive Director John Becker tells The Big Z proceeds from...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Lion’s Choice celebrates 55 years in St. Louis on Wednesday with a bargain roast beef meal deal

Roast beef fans, rejoice: St. Louis–based Lion’s Choice is celebrating its 55th anniversary in a big way. “There aren’t too many companies in the restaurant world that can celebrate their 55th anniversary in the same market they originated from,” says Lion’s Choice president and CEO Michael Kupstas. “I think what’s really exciting about it is that it’s just proven the loyalty of our customer base.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
German American Partnership Program (GAPP) Returns TO EHS

EDWARDSVILLE - For the first time since the 2019-20 school year, Edwardsville High School has welcomed its German American Partnership Program (GAPP) Exchange partners back. Fourteen students and two teachers from Herman Hesse Gymnasium in Calw, Germany. (in the Black Forest) will be visiting EHS through November 4. German exchange students stay with EHS students during their visit to the United States, while EHS students will stay with the same partner when they visit Germany in June of 2023.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Amazon hosting hiring event in St. Louis area Wednesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Amazon will be hosting a hiring fair at the Hilton St. Louis Airport Hotel, with positions available at eight facility locations throughout the metro. The job fair is being held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. According to a release from...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
95th Centralia Halloween Parade Lineup

(Parade Begins Sat., Oct. 29 at 7:00 p.m.) 1. Honor Guards — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2055 & Ladies Auxiliary. 6. Centralia Elks Lodge 493 — “The American Flag”. 7. Centralia Police Dept. 8. Wamac Police Dept. 9. Central City Police Dept. 10. ESDA. 11. Grand...
CENTRALIA, IL
Police investigate social media post re:Alton High School

The originator of a social media post claiming there is a threat to “shoot up” Alton High School has been identified and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department has determined there is no threat to the safety of those at the school. The post was apparently made at some point Tuesday evening, and by Wednesday morning had been shared numerous times.
ALTON, IL
Unit Two Board Takes Personnel Action

At the Bond County Community Unit 2 school board’s recent meeting, action was taken on personnel items. The resignation of Chasity Farmer, as an administrative assistant at Greenville Elementary School, was approved. Eric Miller was hired as the assistant boys’ basketball coach at Pocahontas School and Michelle Links was...
BOND COUNTY, IL
St. Louis Zoo Expansion Update

The Saint Louis Zoo stays put as a wonderful attraction to the city of St. Louis ever since it became an organization in Forest Park during November 1910. This zoo is known for its wonderful educational programs for children, their established railroads, and the variety of animals and species encountered by visitors. A few years ago, the property was to expand out to Northern St. Louis. However, people are surely wondering why it’s still an empty field.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
L&C’s N.O. Nelson Campus Plans Open House Nov. 17

EDWARDSVILLE – Lewis and Clark Community College’s N.O. Nelson Campus will open its doors to the public during an Open House on Thursday, Nov. 17. N.O. Nelson Interim Manager Dobbie Herrion wants people to see what assets are available to them. “We want to give people the chance...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

