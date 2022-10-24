ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: NBA’s first Rookie Ladder may surprise you

One of the bright spots for the Detroit Pistons in this young season has been the play of their two rookies, as both Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren have gotten off to great starts. In fact, the 2022-23 rookie class has exploded onto the scene and looks a lot more talented and deeper than some people originally predicted.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Yankees biggest threat to sign Aaron Judge appears hellbent on pursuit

The San Francisco Giants are on a mission to steal Yankees star Aaron Judge, and they’ll reportedly throw in whatever amount of money is needed. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was one of the most elite hitters in MLB during the regular season, and now that he’s approaching free agency, several teams dream of adding him to their roster. The San Francisco Giants are set on making that a reality, and they’re ready to go all out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: The argument for moving Saddiq Bey to the bench

The Detroit Pistons have gotten off to a poor start, especially on the bench, where just about every player is struggling. Part of this is because the Pistons haven’t had their full bench unit yet, as Alec Burks and Marvin Bagley III have yet to play. Their return should give this group a boost of scoring, which will be a welcome addition to a bench that has been struggling.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

FanSided

293K+
Followers
558K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy