Bristol, CT

NBC Connecticut

Bristol Police Memorial Continues Providing Place of Reflection

Nearly a week after the joint funeral for Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, people are still being drawn to the massive memorial outside the police department. The person who is caring for the memorial says about 100 people are still visiting per day. Lindsey Rivers works...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Bomb squad in Watertown investigates grenade found by utility worker

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A report of a “suspicious item” on Wednesday shut down parts of Main Street in Watertown, according to police. The Connecticut State Police bomb squad was called in to evaluate after a utility worker and an officer found a grenade, according to Watertown police. The area of Main Street from Cherry […]
WATERTOWN, CT
WTNH

Peer-to-peer police group aiding Bristol officers

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Officers from across Connecticut have been offering their support and help to Bristol police after the department lost two of its own earlier this month. “We need to be there for one another and it’s important the officers know they’re not alone,” said Sgt. Jeffrey Ward of the Southington Police Department.  […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Cheshire man arrested amid animal cruelty investigation

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Cheshire was arrested after violating conditions of release stemming from an animal cruelty investigation. Cheshire police responded to a home on Edith Place in October 2021 after receiving a tip from a concerned neighbor who believed that 23-year-old Philip Lin might be running a puppy mill. Over the […]
CHESHIRE, CT
NBC Connecticut

Torrington Man Accused of Trying to Run Over Federal Officers

A Torrington man is facing charges for allegedly driving into five federal officers in Bridgeport last year. The state attorney's office said they've arrested 32-year-old Dennis Lee Waiters Thursday in connection to the June 15, 2021 incident. According to court documents, members of the FBI and Bridgeport Police Department were...
TORRINGTON, CT
milfordmirror.com

Gunshots reported in 'densely wooded' area, Milford police say

MILFORD — Local police say they are investigating a report of shots fired. Police said in a Facebook post the shots reportedly occurred between the 900 block of New Haven Avenue and the 200 block of Baxter Lane. They described the area as a “densely wooded” site popular with turkey hunters.
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Fallen Bristol officer remembered by close friend

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A close friend of one of two fallen Bristol police officers is recalling fond memories. Jon Faass said he new Lt Dustin DeMonte well. Faass spoke with Channel 3 about who DeMonte was and how he has been mourning his loss. About 30 years ago, he...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

New Haven police officer offers peer support to Bristol cops

BRISTOL, Conn. — The Bristol Police Department is just beginning its long road to recovery. A New Haven Police officer Scott Shumway, who was shot in the line of duty several years ago, said he and his peer support team will be there every step of the way for Bristol's men and women in blue.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol man who accidentally fired gun into upstairs apartment applies for diversionary program

BRISTOL – A Bristol man facing charges for allegedly firing a gun into his own ceiling accidentally has applied for a program that could spare him prosecution. Kevin Fancy, 29, of 330 Queen St., filed an application for a diversionary program this week in New Britain Superior Court. He could learn on his next court date – on Dec. 13 – if a judge feels the program is an appropriate disposition to the case.
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 University of New Haven Students Killed, Multiple Injured in Mass. Crash

Two University of New Haven students were killed and several others were injured in a crash in Sheffield, Mass. on Tuesday. Five others were injured, four also being UNH students. A third person was killed in the crash that happened at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Berkshire County District Attorney's...
SHEFFIELD, MA
zip06.com

Police Incident Report for Oct. 27

The North Haven Courier publishes a Police Incident Report to inform residents of incidents, criminal activities, and police responses occurring in town. As those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty, the report does not include names. It may be edited for space and content. Wednesday, Sept. 28. No arrests...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

Glastonbury jewelry store selling bracelet to benefit Bristol Police Heroes Fund

BRISTOL – The owners of a Glastonbury jewelry store, Baribault Jewelers, are selling a "Thin Blue Line" bracelet with a blue cord to benefit the Bristol Police Heroes Fund. After Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12, Baribault Jewelers owner Christina Baribault Ortiz said that she is channeling her grief into a fundraiser for the Bristol Police Heroes Fund. The fund will receive 100% of the proceeds from every "Thin Blue Line" bracelet sold.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police investigate copper thefts

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The Waterbury police reported copper pipe thefts from vacant or abandoned properties. Waterbury police suggested tips for residents to avoid stolen copper from their homes. Police said to install an alarm system, maintain the property, set light on timers, etc. They said these preventative tips will...
WATERBURY, CT

