25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Police Memorial Continues Providing Place of Reflection
Nearly a week after the joint funeral for Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, people are still being drawn to the massive memorial outside the police department. The person who is caring for the memorial says about 100 people are still visiting per day. Lindsey Rivers works...
Eyewitness News
A Bristol man is planning a personal tribute to honor the fallen Bristol police officers.
Hartford Police are investigating a homicide in the area of 539 Hillside Avenue. Watertown Police Department hold fundraiser for Bristol officers. The Watertown Police Department held a fundraiser pasta dinner to raise money in honor of Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy. Meriden man arrested following shooting, deadly crash...
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Police Put Out Call for Quality, Certified Police Officers to Apply
The mayor of Bristol and the police chief held a news conference Thursday morning to give thanks to people who have supported them as the city continues to mourn the two officers who were killed in the line of duty two weeks ago and they put out a call for certified police officers to join the department.
Bomb squad in Watertown investigates grenade found by utility worker
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A report of a “suspicious item” on Wednesday shut down parts of Main Street in Watertown, according to police. The Connecticut State Police bomb squad was called in to evaluate after a utility worker and an officer found a grenade, according to Watertown police. The area of Main Street from Cherry […]
Peer-to-peer police group aiding Bristol officers
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Officers from across Connecticut have been offering their support and help to Bristol police after the department lost two of its own earlier this month. “We need to be there for one another and it’s important the officers know they’re not alone,” said Sgt. Jeffrey Ward of the Southington Police Department. […]
Cheshire man arrested amid animal cruelty investigation
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Cheshire was arrested after violating conditions of release stemming from an animal cruelty investigation. Cheshire police responded to a home on Edith Place in October 2021 after receiving a tip from a concerned neighbor who believed that 23-year-old Philip Lin might be running a puppy mill. Over the […]
Norwich man gets sentenced to 60 years — again — for fatally stabbing woman and stuffing her body in closet
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwich man will spend 60 years in prison after being sentenced for the second time for stabbing a woman to death in 2015 and hiding her body in a closet. Jean Jacques, 48, was sentenced Wednesday, according to New London States Attorney Paul Narducci. Jacques was found guilty in June […]
NBC Connecticut
Torrington Man Accused of Trying to Run Over Federal Officers
A Torrington man is facing charges for allegedly driving into five federal officers in Bridgeport last year. The state attorney's office said they've arrested 32-year-old Dennis Lee Waiters Thursday in connection to the June 15, 2021 incident. According to court documents, members of the FBI and Bridgeport Police Department were...
Bristol Press
Bristol woman who police say punched Bristol Hospital nurse no longer faces charges
BRISTOL - A city woman no longer faces charges after police said she assaulted a nurse and another hospital employee in 2019. Noella Morin, 69, of Sheila Court, received a dismissal on two pending cases during a hearing this week in New Britain Superior Court. This comes after she was...
milfordmirror.com
Gunshots reported in 'densely wooded' area, Milford police say
MILFORD — Local police say they are investigating a report of shots fired. Police said in a Facebook post the shots reportedly occurred between the 900 block of New Haven Avenue and the 200 block of Baxter Lane. They described the area as a “densely wooded” site popular with turkey hunters.
Eyewitness News
Fallen Bristol officer remembered by close friend
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A close friend of one of two fallen Bristol police officers is recalling fond memories. Jon Faass said he new Lt Dustin DeMonte well. Faass spoke with Channel 3 about who DeMonte was and how he has been mourning his loss. About 30 years ago, he...
New Haven police officer offers peer support to Bristol cops
BRISTOL, Conn. — The Bristol Police Department is just beginning its long road to recovery. A New Haven Police officer Scott Shumway, who was shot in the line of duty several years ago, said he and his peer support team will be there every step of the way for Bristol's men and women in blue.
Bristol Press
Bristol man who accidentally fired gun into upstairs apartment applies for diversionary program
BRISTOL – A Bristol man facing charges for allegedly firing a gun into his own ceiling accidentally has applied for a program that could spare him prosecution. Kevin Fancy, 29, of 330 Queen St., filed an application for a diversionary program this week in New Britain Superior Court. He could learn on his next court date – on Dec. 13 – if a judge feels the program is an appropriate disposition to the case.
Enfield man charged with calling Black teen racial slur, threatening to shoot him
An Enfield man is now facing charges after police said he used a racial slur and threatened to shoot a 14-year-old Black boy who was fundraising for his football team.
NBC Connecticut
2 University of New Haven Students Killed, Multiple Injured in Mass. Crash
Two University of New Haven students were killed and several others were injured in a crash in Sheffield, Mass. on Tuesday. Five others were injured, four also being UNH students. A third person was killed in the crash that happened at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Berkshire County District Attorney's...
zip06.com
Police Incident Report for Oct. 27
The North Haven Courier publishes a Police Incident Report to inform residents of incidents, criminal activities, and police responses occurring in town. As those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty, the report does not include names. It may be edited for space and content. Wednesday, Sept. 28. No arrests...
Bristol Press
Glastonbury jewelry store selling bracelet to benefit Bristol Police Heroes Fund
BRISTOL – The owners of a Glastonbury jewelry store, Baribault Jewelers, are selling a "Thin Blue Line" bracelet with a blue cord to benefit the Bristol Police Heroes Fund. After Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12, Baribault Jewelers owner Christina Baribault Ortiz said that she is channeling her grief into a fundraiser for the Bristol Police Heroes Fund. The fund will receive 100% of the proceeds from every "Thin Blue Line" bracelet sold.
Investigation into Bristol officers’ deaths will include interactions with suspect earlier that night
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Nicholas Brutcher had at least two interactions with Bristol police the night he opened fire, killing two officers, according to sources close to the ongoing investigation. Those interactions will be key parts of the investigation into what happened that night. A truck with Brutcher and his brother inside was pulled over […]
15-Year-Old Stabs Parent With Pocket Knife At Winsted Residence, Police Say
A Connecticut teen has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a parent with a pocket knife. The incident took place in Litchfield County around 10:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24 on Pratt Street. According to Chief William Fitzgerald of the Winchester Police, officers responded to a call for a domestic disturbance at...
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police investigate copper thefts
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The Waterbury police reported copper pipe thefts from vacant or abandoned properties. Waterbury police suggested tips for residents to avoid stolen copper from their homes. Police said to install an alarm system, maintain the property, set light on timers, etc. They said these preventative tips will...
