Akron judge receives lifetime achievement award from state bar foundation

By Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

Akron Municipal Court Judge Annalisa Stubbs Williams recently received the Ohio State Bar Foundation’s lifetime achievement award.

Williams was awarded the Ritter Award at the foundation’s awards celebration in Dublin, a Columbus suburb.

This is the foundation’s highest honor and recognizes recipients for attaining and promoting a high level of professionalism, integrity and ethics in the practice of law while helping improve the justice system.

Williams has been an Akron judge since 2003. She presides over the Mental Health Court and has started several other new programs and initiatives.

Williams received her Bachelor of Science in political science from Kent State University and her law degree and master’s in urban studies from the University of Akron. She has received numerous honors, including Kent State's alumni award.

JESUS LOVES YOU
3d ago

Well done Judge Williams continuous prayers for guidance strength support peace

