Rich McGlynn talks time as Auburn’s interim AD, updates status of new football facility
More than two months have passed since Allen Greene announced he was stepping down as Auburn’s athletics director. It has been 57 days since the university had a full-time AD and 44 since Rich McGlynn was named the program’s interim AD. While Auburn president Dr. Chris Roberts continues...
Former Auburn starting wide receiver to enter transfer portal, becomes 10th 2021 signee to leave
A 10th member of Auburn’s 2021 recruiting class has chosen to leave the program. Tar’Varish Dawson, a former four-star athlete who opened the season as one of Auburn’s starting wide receivers, announced Wednesday afternoon that he plans to enter the transfer portal when the fall transfer window opens in December. Dawson is the latest player to depart the program this season, joining defensive lineman Zykeivous Walker, wide receiver Landen King and cornerback A.D. Diamond.
What Bryan Harsin said about Arkansas game, Halloween candy on ‘Tiger Talk’
The bye week is in the books, and Auburn is ready to hit the home stretch of its 2022 regular-season slate. After a week off, Auburn (3-4, 1-3 SEC) will return to action Saturday at home against Arkansas (4-3, 1-3). Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. from Jordan-Hare Stadium, with the game airing on SEC Network.
Tiger Buzz: Auburn vs. Arkansas TV info, key matchups and what to watch for
Line: Arkansas -3.5 This game will determine... Whether Auburn has a chance to turn things around this season. The Tigers have dominated the series against the Razorbacks for much of the last decade, and Bryan Harsin’s teams are 9-1 all-time coming off a bye week during his head coaching career. If Auburn is to correct course — and get back to .500 on the year — now is the time for it to happen.
Auburn-Arkansas in 2020 & 11 other controversial officials’ calls from last 40 years of SEC football
Auburn hosts Arkansas on Saturday, the Razorbacks’ first trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium since the infamous Bo Nix “spike that should have been a fumble” in 2020. We’ll describe that incident in far more detail below, but suffice it say it’s not the only controversial or simply blown call that affected the outcome of an SEC game over the years. Some of them could have been correctable with replay, while others were simply blown judgment calls or misapplication of rules.
Joseph Goodman: Watching Bo Nix with bitterness in my heart
Former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is playing his way into the conversation for the Heisman Trophy. I mean that sincerely, and without malice, but I know how it’s going to land as college football enters Week 9 of the season. Any mention of Nix, for a lot of people, is going to feel like a fist to the mouth. And by people, I mean Auburn fans in denial about the decline of Auburn football without No.10.
Bryan Harsin responds to report he denied Auburn player the opportunity to redshirt
Bryan Harsin is having to defend himself in the public eye once more. On Wednesday, it was reported by Auburn Daily that Harsin was denying redshirts for players without medical reasoning. According to the report, the second-year coach told players to either “quit the football program or enter the transfer portal.”
Auburn football: Bryan Harsin speaks on denying redshirt allegations
As we’ve come to learn throughout head coach Bryan Harsin’s tenure on the Plains, nothing runs quite like the Auburn football rumor mill. Yesterday, fans were alerted to the news that sophomore tight end turned wide receiver Landen King will be leaving the team to enter his name into the transfer portal.
Bo Jackson asked if Deion Sanders would be good fit as next Auburn coach
The topic of Auburn’s next football coach rages on as the Tigers prepare for a Saturday home game against Arkansas. For the record, Bryan Harsin is still the coach. However, earlier this week, former Auburn great and Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson was asked if Jackson State and former NFL great Deion Sanders would be a good fit on The Plains.
Tigers fall to No. 1 Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. — Playing toe-to-toe with the No. 1 team in the country, Auburn soccer traded blows with Alabama in a scoreless draw for 86 minutes, but it was the Tide who was able to find the back of the net in the 87th minute to seal the victory.
SOURCE: Bryan Harsin is telling players that want to redshirt that they must enter the transfer portal or quit the team
Coach Harsin is reportedly refusing to allow players to take a redshirt without a medical reason
Why Arkansas coach Sam Pittman thinks Auburn is a ‘very scary’ team despite losing record
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman isn’t overlooking his team’s next opponent, Auburn, despite the Tigers’ struggles this season. In the midst of a three-game losing streak, Auburn is 3-4 on the season and just 1-3 in SEC play, with the lone win in conference action coming in the form of a narrow overtime victory against Missouri in late September. But Pittman isn’t concerning himself with Auburn’s record — with all four of the Tigers’ losses coming against teams currently ranked in the AP poll; he believes Bryan Harsin’s team passes the eye test.
Auburn, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Smiths Station High School football team will have a game with Auburn High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00.
AHSAA reveals football playoff brackets; B.B. Comer to host Lanett in Round 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Playoff brackets for Classes 1A through 7A for Alabama high school football have been released, and the B.B. Comer Tigers now know their first round opponent. Head Coach Adam Fossett’s boys will host their first game of the 2022 Class 2A playoffs against the Lanett Panthers,...
Does Auburn have the answer at quarterback?
Robby Ashford showed poise and promise at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium during Auburn’s 48-34 loss on October 15 against then No.9 Ole Miss. Harsin appreciated how Ashford led the Tigers down the field after trailing 21-0 and sitting out a series. Ashford finished the game with two rushing touchdowns and 140 yards passing on 8-17 throwing attempts. His effort was a catalyst toward the Tigers being a few plays away from beating a ranked opponent for the first time since last season’s win on Halloween weekend against the Rebels.
DraftKings promo code: $1,250 in bonuses for Auburn vs. Arkansas, all NCAAF Week 9 games
The college football season rolls on with Arkansas taking on Auburn
OHS FOOTBALL SEASON ENDS
OPELIKA — The Dothan Wolves ended Opelika’s football season with a 14-7 win at Rip Hewes Stadium last Friday night, eliminating OHS from making the 2022 AHSAA football playoffs. The Bulldogs started the season with four wins, then lost five of the last six games, including four region opponents. Opelika finishes the year with a 5-5 overall record, and 4-4 in class 7A region 2. The highlight of the year for the Dogs was a 17-14 overtime win over Central at Bulldog Stadium.
KJ Jefferson says the controversy from Auburn 2020 is personal: 'We're taking it as a challenge'
KJ Jefferson doesn’t need to be reminded what happened the last time Arkansas played at Auburn, and how that game unfolded. “We know what happened when we went down there,” Jefferson said. “Everybody had that memory, so this week, it’s more personal than anything. But we’re taking it as a challenge, more personal, and not trying to leave the game in the ref’s hands. We’re just going to come out and dominate and play our brand of football.”
9 Auburn breakfast spots to try before kickoff
Eleven o’clock kickoffs are not for everyone. In fact, some college football fans downright loath them. But for the rest of us, the early gridiron action gives us the rest of our Saturday back to enjoy the autumnal offerings and the rest of the SEC slate. It also inspires...
Class 3A volleyball: Prattville Christian earns first state title in 3-1 win over Plainview
Prattville Christian has a knack for learning from its mistakes and that ability paid off after dropping an early-season tournament to its eventual state title match opponent. The seventh-ranked Panthers dominated the opening set but had to fend for their (9) lives in the final few frames in a 3-1 win over No. 2 Plainview, 25-13, 16-25, 25-22 and 25-22, in the 2022 AHSAA Class 3A title match Thursday morning at Birmingham’s Bill Harris Arena.
