Orpheum sign gets fresh lightbulbs, paintjob
MADISON, Wis. — One of downtown Madison’s most iconic symbols got a touch-up Thursday, ensuring its lights will shine bright for years to come. Using a crane, workers replaced roughly 1800 light bulbs and put a fresh coat of paint on the 55-foot-tall sign outside of the Orpheum Theater.
Charlie Berens to be UW-Madison's winter commencement speaker
MADISON, Wis. — “Oh my gosh!” Comedian Charlie Berens will be the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s winter commencement speaker this year, the university announced Wednesday. Berens, a 2009 UW graduate and native of suburban Milwaukee, will speak during commencement at the Kohl Center on Dec. 18. He...
UWPD releases photos of Memorial Union, Alumni Park graffiti suspects
MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Madison police released surveillance photos Wednesday as they are continuing to investigate graffiti left at Memorial Union and Alumni Park earlier this week. The graffiti was discovered Monday morning and referenced a right-wing commentator who was scheduled to speak and present a film at...
Whitewater interim city manager selected to permanently fill position
WHITEWATER, Wis. — Whitewater’s interim city manager has been chosen to officially take over the position, according to the city’s common council. John Weidl, who has held the interim role since August 17, was chosen from a group of three finalists. Councilmembers decided to pick Weidl during closed-session deliberations on Wednesday.
Family of four displaced by Sun Prairie fire
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A Sun Prairie family has been displaced after their home sustained an estimated $40,000 in damage Wednesday after a fan motor ignited and spread to other parts of the house. Fire crews said they were called to the 200 block of Queens Street just around...
Wisconsin fines 'Center for COVID Control' for misleading ads on COVID tests
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says a company that was claiming to provide pop-up COVID-19 testing with quick turnaround times for results has been fined thousands of dollars for misleading advertising. Officials say Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Syed, who were operating Center...
Everything you need to know about early voting in Madison, which starts Oct. 25
MADISON, Wis. — In-person absentee voting gets underway at dozens of locations across the City of Madison on Tuesday, October 25. There are a total of 32 early-voting locations in Madison, stretching from the city’s far west to far east sides. Voting hours vary depending on the location, but many offer times through the weekend before the election.
'They're totally disenfranchised': Eligible voters in jail face barriers accessing ballots
MADISON, Wis. – Thousands of people in jails across Wisconsin, awaiting trial or serving misdemeanor sentences, are eligible to vote, but ballot barriers mean few inside exercise that right. The ACLU attributes the low voter participation in part to the lack of comprehensive inmate voting protocol in state jails....
Man fatally shot by Dane County deputy in Oregon ID'd
OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man fatally shot by a Dane County deputy in Oregon over the weekend. Jose Jimenez, 21, of Oregon, died from firearm-related injuries, the medical examiner’s office said in a news release Thursday afternoon. Further testing is underway.
Madison defense attorney: Any potential appeal for Darrell Brooks would be lengthy process
WAUKESHA, Wis. — If Darrell Brooks, the man convicted Wednesday of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove through the Waukesha Christmas parade last year, wants to appeal his case, it would likely be a “really long and really complicated” process, a Madison area defense attorney said.
1,000 early in-person absentee ballots cast in Madison within hours of opening
MADISON, Wis. — The opening of the in-person absentee voting period marks the beginning of the final two-week push to Election Day. With 32 early in-person voting sites citywide, Madisonians took action. By 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1,003 voters had vast in-person absentee ballots in Madison according to the city’s...
Bicyclist killed in crash on John Nolen Dr., police investigating
MADISON, Wis. — A 71-year-old bicyclist died Thursday after he was hit by someone driving a vehicle on John Nolen Drive during the morning commute. The man suffered serious injuries from the collision and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The Dane County Medical Examiner will release his identity at a later date.
Darrell Brooks found guilty on all charges Waukesha Christmas parade deaths
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Jurors have found Darrell Brooks guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths at last year’s Christmas parade in Waukesha. Brooks, 40, faced 76 charges stemming from the Waukesha Christmas parade incident on Nov. 21, 2021. The jury found Brooks guilty on all 76 counts, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, 61 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, six counts of hit and run involving death, two counts of battery, and two counts of bail jumping.
Former Badger star JJ Watt, wife Kealia welcome first child
MADISON, Wis. — Former Badger star JJ Watt and his wife, Chicago Red Stars forward Kealia Ohai Watt, welcomed their first child this week. Koa James Watt was born on Sunday, the couple announced on Twitter. “Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed,” JJ said....
MPD: Man killed in accidental shooting on McKee Road
MADISON, Wis. — A man was killed last week in an accidental shooting on Madison’s southwest side, according to local law enforcement. Madison police said they responded to the 7100 block of Mckee Road shortly before 6 p.m. Friday after getting a call that someone had accidentally fired a gun and hit another person in the process.
14 years after Brittany Zimmermann's murder, David Kahl pleads guilty
MADISON, Wis. — The man who killed UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann inside her downtown Madison apartment has admitted his guilt more than 14 years after the murder. David Kahl, 56, of Madison was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after agreeing to a plea deal. Under the terms of the agreement, in exchange for a guilty plea, prosecutors said the state would not contest a petition from Kahl for extended supervision after serving 20 years of his sentence.
Badgers learn Big Ten opponents for 2023 football season
MADISON, Wis. — Mark your calendars Badger football fans. Wisconsin’s Big Ten schedule for next season was unveiled Wednesday. The Badgers already knew three of next season’s foes. Buffalo and Georgia Southern are set to visit Camp Randall, and the Badgers will travel to the west coast for a rematch with Washington State.
Man suspected of stealing wallet from hotel room as victim slept, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have released surveillance photos of a man they say may have snuck into a hotel room and stolen a person’s wallet last month. Police detectives say someone went into an occupied room at the Super 8 Motel along the west Beltline on September 6 and stole a wallet while the person inside the room slept. The suspect then began using the victim’s credit card shortly after.
