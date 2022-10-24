ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
swarkansasnews.com

Pike County jury sentences pharmacy burglar to 135 years

A Pike County jury took only minutes to decide the fate of a Texas man involved in a 2021 burglary of a Glenwood pharmacy. Keith Jackson, 38, of Diana, Texas, was sentenced to a total of 135 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction and fined $45,500. The jury –...
PIKE COUNTY, AR
hopeprescott.com

Harmon Williams, Jr. Charged With Theft of Property

On October 24, 2022 at approximately 3:05pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Harmon Williams Jr., 50, of Hope, AR. Mr. Williams was arrested and charged with theft of property and criminal trespass. The arrest occurred in the 800 block of Henry C. Yerger Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Williams was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
hopeprescott.com

Stacie Neves Charged With Possession of Meth

On October 18, 2022 at approximately 10:53pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Stacie Neves, 59, of Hope, AR. Ms. Neves was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance methamphetamine. The arrest occurred in the 500 block of South Laurel Street in Hope, AR. Ms. Neves was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
KSLA

Medical examiner gives gory testimony as third week of Taylor Parker sentencing trial wraps up

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - Week three of the Taylor Parker sentencing trial wrapped up Thursday, Oct. 27. Parker was previously convicted of killing Reagan Hancock and removing Hancock’s unborn child, Braxlyn, back in 2020. On Thursday, the court heard an emotional testimony by an Idabel, Okla. police detective, who was called to McCurtain County Hospital, where Braxlyn was being treated.
NEW BOSTON, TX
easttexasradio.com

Jury Gets Confession Letters

The jury in the Taylor Parker capital murder and kidnapping trial in Bowie County had their first look Tuesday at the two confession letters prosecutors say Parker fabricated to frame another inmate for the murder of Reagan Hancock and her unborn baby. A jury convicted Parker on Oct. 3 in Hancock’s murder, and she now faces the death penalty.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Hallsville man accused of passing illegally in fatal crash

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Hallsville man has been arrested following a fatal two-vehicle crash near Marshall. On Oct. 15 at about 8:15 p.m., Raymond DeSantos, 22, of Hallsville was traveling westbound on US 80 in a Toyota 4-Runner, just west of FM 968, DPS said. The DPS statement indicates DeSantos attempted to pass another vehicle in a non-passing zone, but struck the rear of a Can-Am Ryker 3-wheel motorcycle also traveling westbound when re-entering the lane.
HALLSVILLE, TX
K945

Caddo Parish Violent Offenders For October 2022 (Mugshots)

The following photos are those who were booked to Caddo Correctional Center in the month of October 2022. Some of these inmates have already been released, and some have yet to go to trial. All those pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Parish Violent Offenders For October 2022...
CADDO PARISH, LA
