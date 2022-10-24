Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richardson ISD Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with MinorLarry LeaseTexarkana, TX
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney HotelNick Summers - ExplorerTexarkana, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Related
swarkansasnews.com
Pike County jury sentences pharmacy burglar to 135 years
A Pike County jury took only minutes to decide the fate of a Texas man involved in a 2021 burglary of a Glenwood pharmacy. Keith Jackson, 38, of Diana, Texas, was sentenced to a total of 135 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction and fined $45,500. The jury –...
hopeprescott.com
Harmon Williams, Jr. Charged With Theft of Property
On October 24, 2022 at approximately 3:05pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Harmon Williams Jr., 50, of Hope, AR. Mr. Williams was arrested and charged with theft of property and criminal trespass. The arrest occurred in the 800 block of Henry C. Yerger Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Williams was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
hopeprescott.com
Stacie Neves Charged With Possession of Meth
On October 18, 2022 at approximately 10:53pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Stacie Neves, 59, of Hope, AR. Ms. Neves was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance methamphetamine. The arrest occurred in the 500 block of South Laurel Street in Hope, AR. Ms. Neves was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
KSLA
Medical examiner gives gory testimony as third week of Taylor Parker sentencing trial wraps up
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - Week three of the Taylor Parker sentencing trial wrapped up Thursday, Oct. 27. Parker was previously convicted of killing Reagan Hancock and removing Hancock’s unborn child, Braxlyn, back in 2020. On Thursday, the court heard an emotional testimony by an Idabel, Okla. police detective, who was called to McCurtain County Hospital, where Braxlyn was being treated.
Arkansas suspect in burglary, attempted rape arrested
A man has been arrested in connection with an assault that happened on Sunday night in Texarkana.
Wake Village Police Need Your Help in Locating These Two Men
The Wake Village Police Department needs your help in locating two men who recently walked out of the Walmart Supercenter with a lot of beer and police don't think it was because they forgot to pay for the beer. And we aren't talking about a six-pack or 12-pack of beer...
71 Arrests Last Week? – Bowie County Sheriffs Report for Oct 17 – 23
Bowie County, Texas is the place, crime is the subject. Just a tad fewer to report in the third week of October 2022. There were 23 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 48 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
steelcountrybee.com
Morris County Jail Log, Sept. 25-Oct. 1
• Chayse Bryant, of Pittsburg, was arrested by Morris County deputies for criminal negligent homicide. Bryant was later arrested Sept.
steelcountrybee.com
Hughes Springs resident sentenced in Cass County Court
A Hughes Springs resident was sentenced to deferred adjudication in Cass County Court on Sept. 26, according to information released ...
easttexasradio.com
Jury Gets Confession Letters
The jury in the Taylor Parker capital murder and kidnapping trial in Bowie County had their first look Tuesday at the two confession letters prosecutors say Parker fabricated to frame another inmate for the murder of Reagan Hancock and her unborn baby. A jury convicted Parker on Oct. 3 in Hancock’s murder, and she now faces the death penalty.
East Texas man charged with criminally negligent homicide after fatal motorcycle crash
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was charged with criminally negligent homicide in connection to a two-vehicle fatal crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Raymond DeSantos, 22, of Hallsville, was booked into the Harrison County Jail. The crash occurred on Oct. 15 around 8:15 p.m. in Harrison County on […]
Deputies shut down Highway 79 in Panola County due to wildfire
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Caddo Parish deputies closed down US Highway 79 South towards Texas due to a wildfire in Panola County, according to Sheriff Steve Prator. Only those who live on Highway 79 will be permitted to drive through. Currently, traffic is backed up for several miles, causing the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office […]
KTBS
Taylor Parker penalty phase: Ex-husband, fellow jail inmates and a fingerprint expert called
NEW BOSTON, Texas – Taylor Parker's ex-husband, a fellow jail inmate and fingerprint expert testified Monday morning as the penalty phase of Parker's capital murder trial continued Monday. Parker, 29, killed Reagan Hancock, 21, and her unborn baby on Oct. 9, 2020. The jury that convicted her of the...
KSLA
‘Vote for the dead man’: Bizarre situation in southwest Ark. town leaves questions about who will become mayor
LEWISVILLE, Ark. (KSLA) - The vote to decide the mayor’s race in one southwest Arkansas city may not be determined on Election Day due to an unexpected turn of events. “Vote for the dead man,” is the cry of some Lewisville, Ark. residents following the death of one of two candidates running for mayor.
KSLA
Hallsville man accused of passing illegally in fatal crash
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Hallsville man has been arrested following a fatal two-vehicle crash near Marshall. On Oct. 15 at about 8:15 p.m., Raymond DeSantos, 22, of Hallsville was traveling westbound on US 80 in a Toyota 4-Runner, just west of FM 968, DPS said. The DPS statement indicates DeSantos attempted to pass another vehicle in a non-passing zone, but struck the rear of a Can-Am Ryker 3-wheel motorcycle also traveling westbound when re-entering the lane.
Caddo Parish Violent Offenders For October 2022 (Mugshots)
The following photos are those who were booked to Caddo Correctional Center in the month of October 2022. Some of these inmates have already been released, and some have yet to go to trial. All those pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Parish Violent Offenders For October 2022...
27-Yera-Old Bobby Sims Died In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Caddo Parish (Caddo Parish, LA)
Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Saturday night in south Caddo Parish. The victim was identified as 27-year-old Bobby Sims of Coushatta.
inforney.com
East Texas news briefs: Mount Pleasant fire captain dies; employee dies at East Texas chemical plant
MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant Fire Department Capt. Robby Bragg died over the weekend, according to a media release from the city. Bragg, 46, succumbed to injuries sustained in a “tragic accident while visiting friends in the Tyler area” on Thursday night, according to the city. The...
KSLA
Nearly $200M bond proposal in Texarkana would greatly benefit TISD, superintendent says
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Voters in Texarkana, Texas, are being asked to approve a bond proposal of nearly $200 million, which leaders say will provide major improvements across the Texarkana Independent School District (TISD). KSLA caught up with TISD Superintendent Doug Brubaker as he took a look at the old...
KSLA
Coroner IDs man who died after being ejected from truck during multi-vehicle crash
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo coroner’s office has released the name of the Red River Parish resident who was mortally injured in a multi-vehicle collision Saturday night in southern Caddo Parish. He is 27-year-old Bobby Sims. The Coushatta man was ejected from his truck during the...
