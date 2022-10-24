Read full article on original website
‘MTV Cribs’ season 19 premiere: How to watch and where to stream
MTV’s hit series MTV Cribs is back for its 19th season set to premiere Thursday, Oct. 27 at 9/8c. Before Instagram, MTV Cribs gave fans a glimpse into the lavish homes, lifestyles and rituals of their favorite stars. In this brand new season, fans will see the homes of...
‘A Cozy Christmas Inn’ Hallmark movie premiere: How to watch without cable
Starring Full House’s Jodie Sweetin, A Cozy Christmas Inn is set to premiere on Hallmark Friday, Oct. 28 at 8/7c. Those who want to catch the movie premiere, but have ditched regular cable, can still tune in live with Philo or FuboTV. Philo is one of the cheaper live...
People’s Choice Awards 2022: Alabama actor among nominees for Comedy Movie Star
Is Channing Tatum the funniest movie actor of 2022? Film fans can weigh in on that issue right now, voting online for their favorites in the People’s Choice Awards. Tatum, 42, a Cullman native, is among eight nominees in the category of Comedy Movie Star of 2022. He was nominated for his role in “The Lost City,” a rom-com adventure released in March by Paramount Pictures.
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Katy Perry shares viral 'eye glitch' video to announce 2023 Las Vegas dates
Katy Perry used a viral video to announce she's extending her Las Vegas residency show, "PLAY," into 2023.
Eugenio Derbez & Ben Odell’s 3Pas Studios Inks First Look English Language TV Deal With ABC Signature
EXCLUSIVE: Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell’s 3Pas Studios (Acapulco) has signed a multi-year first-look deal with ABC Signature for English-language TV content. As part of the deal, 3Pas will develop and produce English-language projects for the studio. Reporting to Derbez and Odell, Sonia Gambaro, the VP of 3Pas’ English-language TV division, will oversee development, identify and source talent, ideas, and IP for ABC Signature across all platforms. “Eugenio and Ben transcend culture through their diverse and inclusive storytelling, driven by their deep connection to talent and source material from Latin America,” said Jonnie Davis, president of ABC Signature. “We couldn’t be more excited...
People On TikTok Said A Horror Movie Called “Terrifier 2” Is Making People Vomit And Walk Out Of Theaters, So Of Course I Went To See If It’s Legit
"My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance."
Millie Bobby Browns talks about friendship with Mariah Carey and potential collab: 'Incredible guiding light'
Netflix actress Millie Bobby Brown revealed during an episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" that she has become close with Mariah Carey.
