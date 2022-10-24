WATCH: Curtis completes second-half comeback over St. Aug, 28-21

On a Saturday that includes Tulane beating Memphis at Yulman Stadium and LSU upsetting Ole Miss in Baton Rouge, it was St. Augustine and John Curtis that provided an instant classic.

The Patriots went down 21-7 in the third quarter, but they stuck to their guts. On 4th down from the St. Aug 23, Dagan Bruno hit Marlon Prout on a screen pass to pull within 7.

Prout would run it in from 12 yards out in fourth to tie the game at 21.

With less than four minutes left, Curtis defensive back Tyler Hayes intercepted Cooper and returned it for the go-ahead score.

“I switched sides on another field, they knew they were coming to that side,” Hayes said. “It was really Austin Ackel, the defensive end, that made the big play, hit the ball to give me the tipped ball. We just all came together to make a play. Big players make big plays. We just fought through the end.”

The Purple Knights reached the Curtis 8-yard line but could not complete the pass on 4th down in an effort to tie the game.

