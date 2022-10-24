ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WATCH: Curtis completes second-half comeback over St. Aug, 28-21

By Jack Culotta, Jr.
WNTZ
WNTZ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JfySH_0iksZfjV00

On a Saturday that includes Tulane beating Memphis at Yulman Stadium and LSU upsetting Ole Miss in Baton Rouge, it was St. Augustine and John Curtis that provided an instant classic.

The Patriots went down 21-7 in the third quarter, but they stuck to their guts. On 4th down from the St. Aug 23, Dagan Bruno hit Marlon Prout on a screen pass to pull within 7.

Prout would run it in from 12 yards out in fourth to tie the game at 21.

With less than four minutes left, Curtis defensive back Tyler Hayes intercepted Cooper and returned it for the go-ahead score.

“I switched sides on another field, they knew they were coming to that side,” Hayes said. “It was really Austin Ackel, the defensive end, that made the big play, hit the ball to give me the tipped ball. We just all came together to make a play. Big players make big plays. We just fought through the end.”

The Purple Knights reached the Curtis 8-yard line but could not complete the pass on 4th down in an effort to tie the game.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNTZ - cenlanow.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNTZ

LSU Forward honored on preseason watch list

BATON ROUGE – LSU fifth-year senior KJ Williams has been named Thursday on the 20-player watch list for the 2023 Karl Malone Award by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Named after Class of 2010 Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Karl Malone, the annual honor in its ninth year recognizes […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

SEC names three Tigers as Football Players of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three Louisiana State University football players have earned Southeastern Conference Player of the Week honors after their win against Ole Miss. Quarterback Jayden Daniels was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week. Defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo was named the Defensive Lineman of the Week and linebacker Harold Perkins picked up […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

Trio of Tigers nab All-SEC honors

BATON ROUGE – A trio of LSU players earned Southeastern Conference Player of the Week honors for their performance in Saturday’s 45-20 win over No. 7 and previously undefeated Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium, the league office announced on Monday. Quarterback Jayden Daniels picked up SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors, while defensive tackle […]
WNTZ

LSU Football runs past No. 7 Ole Miss in Death Valley, 45-20

BATON ROUGE, La. – Quarterback Jayden Daniels accounted for five touchdowns – two passing and three rushing – to lead LSU past No. 7 Ole Miss, 45-20, on Saturday in Tiger Stadium. LSU improved to 6-2 and 4-1 in SEC play, while the Rebels fell to 7-1, 3-1 in the SEC. The Tigers return to action on […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

Brian Kelly named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week

ATLANTA (WNTZ) – Officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl today announced that LSU head football coach Brian Kelly has been selected as The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week presented by PNC. The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week award honors a football coach who led his […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU vs Alabama game time announced

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University and University of Alabama game time has been set. The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that the Tigers will play against the Crimson Tide at 6 p.m. The game will take place in Death Valley on Saturday, Nov. 5. This will be the sixth home game for […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

Why Jayden Daniels shows progress in LSU’s Offense

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Jayden Daniels former high school QB Coach talks about why Daniels is feeling more at home in the LSU offense. Ryan Porter also trains other quarterbacks across the country & runs the California Power & QB Cavalry teams. He explains what’s made the difference for Daniels & the Tiger offense […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

GAME BLOG: LSU Tigers beat Ole Miss 45-20 for Homecoming

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s game day in Baton Rouge! The Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers take on the University of Mississippi (MISS) Ole Miss Rebels in Death Valley on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2:30 p.m. Kick-off is set for 2:39 p.m. Where to watch the game: TV: CBS Livestream: fuboTV Radio: LSU Sports […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU PF selected 2nd Team All-SEC

BATON ROUGE – LSU fifth year senior KJ Williams, the 2021 OVC Player of the Year, was selected preseason second-team All-SEC by a panel of regional and national media it was announced on Wednesday. The selections were announced as part of SEC Tipoff 23 which featured all 14 men’s basketball teams at the Grand Bohemian Hotel […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU Football falls to No. 8 Tennessee, 40-13

BATON ROUGE, La. – Hendon Hooker threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 8 Tennessee over No. 25 LSU, 40-13, on Saturday morning in Tiger Stadium. LSU falls to 4-2 with the loss, while the Volunteers improve to 5-0 on the year. The Tigers return to action next Saturday in Gainesville against […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WNTZ

LSU Volleyball falls to No. 15 Florida, 3-1

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – No. 15 Florida survived LSU for a 3-1 (18-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-27) victory Saturday afternoon at the Exactech Arena. LSU (10-7, 4-3 SEC) hit a season-low .124 thanks to Florida’s (12-3, 4-1 SEC) 15.5 blocks which is the most of any LSU opponent this season. The Tigers totaled eight aces in the setback […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU Tigers fall to Tennessee Volunteers 40-13

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Tigers (LSU) take on the University of Tennessee Volunteers (TENN) in Death Valley on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. The gates to Tiger Stadium open at 9 a.m. and the Tigers are scheduled to arrive at Victory Hill at 8:50 a.m. Where to watch the […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

Game Preview: LSU faces challenge vs #8 Tennessee

No. 8 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) at No. 25 LSU (4-1, 2-0), Saturday, noon ET (ESPN) Line: Tennessee by 3, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Tennessee leads 20-10-3. WHAT’S AT STAKE? Tennessee aims to improve to 5-0 for the first time since 2016. A Volunteers victory also would let them keep pace with SEC East favorite […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

How LSU can get Kayshon Boutte the ball

Former LSU, Tulane QB Lester Ricard says getting Kayshon Boutte lined up on the outside of the formation (or alone in a 3×1 formation), is the key to getting him the ball more. Simply put: it fits QB Jayden Daniels’ playing style more than bringing Boutte into the slot. For his full explanation, click on […]
WNTZ

How LSU can start fast vs #8 Tennessee

Former LSU, Tulane QB Lester Ricard discusses how the LSU Offense can start fast, something they haven’t done this season, in a crucial home game vs #8 Tennessee on Saturday morning. Click the video provided for the full answer…
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU fall baseball scrimmages open to fans beginning on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. – The 2023 LSU baseball squad will take the field for the first time at 4 p.m. CT Thursday as the Tigers begin their six-week Fall practice period in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Intra-squad scrimmages will be open to the general public throughout the Fall, beginning this week. The Tigers will scrimmage […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

WNTZ

178
Followers
496
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 48, CenLAnow.com covers the top stories in news, sports, and weather, all across central Louisiana.

 https://cenlanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy