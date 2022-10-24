ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, CA

Missing person with Alzheimer’s reported in Pleasanton has been found

By Alex Baker
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

PLEASANTON, Calif. ( KRON ) — A 76-year-old woman who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s who was reported missing earlier Monday has been found, according to Pleasanton PD. Wendi Huffman was last seen in the area of Flagstone Drive and Drywood Street, police say.

She is described as 5’5″, 130 lbs with blue eyes and blonde hair. Huffman was last seen driving a silver Buick Envision with license plate 7VXG061.

(Photo: Pleasanton PD)

She was located safely, police said.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

