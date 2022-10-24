Read full article on original website
Rekindle of Grass Fire Blamed For Damaging a Barn In SW Lancaster County
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 27)–The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a fire late Wednesday night northeast of Kramer is being blamed on a rekindle of a grass fire from Sunday afternoon in the same general area. Sheriff’s Captain Tommy Trotter on Thursday morning said that firefighters from Hallam were...
Rekindled Wildfire Destroys Another Farm Building
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a family that lost a barn in the wildfires on Sunday had another out building destroyed Wednesday night. Captain Tommy Trotter says flames from the initial fire rekindled around 10:00 p.m. He says firefighters from Hallum responded to farm near SW 100th and...
Wildfire hot spots rekindle, destroying second barn and equipment at Hallam farm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wildfire flames rekindled at a farm in southwest Lancaster County, destroying more than $12,000 in equipment, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Wednesday night around 10 p.m., deputies and firefighters were called to a farm off SW 100th St and W Princeton Road, in...
Generator replacement will close road near courthouse
OTOE COUNTY, Neb. -- The Otoe County Sheriff's Office reported they, as well as the courthouse, will be replacing the generator that provides emergency power to both of the facilities. The Sheriff's Office said this replacement will happen Tuesday, Nov. 1. They said 1st Corso Road will be closed between...
Lancaster County Assessor’s Office Contacting Owners Affected by Wildfires
Lincoln, NE – (October 25, 2022) – The wildfires in parts of Lancaster County earlier this week prompted evacuations and resulted in scorched homes, buildings, and other improvements. “As residents return to their homes and assess the damage after a natural disaster, their first business call is usually...
Century-old home near Hallam survives Lancaster County wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A house built over 100 years ago near Hallam survived a devastating wildfire in Lancaster County on Sunday. The owner, 98-year-old August ‘Gus’ Wendelin, says the fire burned down his garage, some outbuildings and a trailer home. But the house was left untouched.
County Board Declares Disaster After Sunday Fires
The scene at one of Sunday afternoon's grass fires in southern Lancaster County. (Dale Johnson/KFOR News) Lincoln, NE (October 25, 2022) The Lancaster County Board has approved a disaster declaration in the wake of Sunday’s grass fires. County Commissioner Sean Flowerday fold the Board that State and Federal Disaster Aid would be available if the total damage to public property exceeds $1.3 Million.
Vehicle crashes during I-80 pursuit with NSP
Better Business Bureau warning of political scams leading up to election. The Better Business Bureau is giving tips on how to protect yourself from scammers who use the upcoming election as a way to reach you. New technology in breast cancer detection brings ‘peace of mind’. Updated: 18 hours...
Lancaster County wildfires contained, public told to avoid area
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - Two wildfires that spread in southern Lancaster County Sunday evening are contained, and emergency crews are assessing the damage. Lancaster County Emergency Management said the wildfires in Lancaster County were contained around 9 p.m. to an area bordered by SW 86th to SW 100th, Panama Rd to Apple Rd. That confinement zone is mostly in Lancaster County, but also stretches into Gage County. The public is still advised to avoid the area.
Nebraska State Patrol holds surprise inspections
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol held surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Douglas County on Wednesday. Officials said the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team performed 46 vehicle inspections and issued 125 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. NSP said declared 17 vehicles were...
Lincoln’s purple streetlights are about to be replaced
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – What’s with those purple streetlights in Lincoln, and what is the city doing to fix them?. It’s an issue that many Lincoln residents and visitors have had questions about for over a year now. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Transportation and Utilities Director...
Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning
Lancaster County Sheriff talks about bringing down a multimillion-dollar meat theft ring. "We believe there to be approximately 45 thefts of semi trailers that contained either pork or beef totaling $9 million in loss." H.S. Volleyball Scores and Highlights (Tues, Oct. 25) Updated: 14 hours ago. High school volleyball District...
Lincoln Man Killed In Fiery Crash In Iowa
A 32 year old Lincoln man was killed in a one vehicle crash on I-29 in Council Bluffs, Iowa last Sunday morning. Police say 32 year old Darian Davis was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Investigators say Davis was northbound on I-29 around 4:00 a.m. when his...
UPDATE: SW Lancaster County fire 'under control' but avoid area
Due to a fire threat in Lancaster County, evacuations are in order for Southwest Lancaster County. More details to come.
Watch: New video shows scorched farmland south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — After daylong rain, KETV NewsWatch 7 was able to launch a drone Monday afternoon over scorched farm fields near Hallam in southern Lancaster County. The aerial view provides a new prospective of how widespread the wildfires were Sunday evening. The Nebraska State Patrol also shared images...
Grass fires in rural area south of Lincoln prompt evacuation
Residents in a rural area south of Lincoln were ordered to evacuate their homes Sunday afternoon because of wind-driven grass fires in the area.
Southern Lancaster County Fires
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported that there are at least two large grass fires just south of the county. Pedestrian hit by a car near 62nd & Dodge Monday night on Sept. 27, 2022. Hanson Park gazebo fire. Updated: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:17 PM UTC. Omaha Fire investigators...
Mayor says lesson learned in Bellevue
The Sarpy County Museum will pick up decades of history and move to Papillion.l. The Omaha Police Department is taking part in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day. Omaha police say charges are pending against the man who sparked a police standoff at a southwest Omaha motel. Driver identified...
Lancaster County residents help rescue animals after Sunday’s wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As the rain moves out, animals that were evacuated from the path the south Lancaster wildfires are moving back to their homes. On Monday, volunteers who opened their pens, cages and gave their time to help rescue those animals said they were just doing their part. The...
Suspected Arson Fire Outside Bethany Area Business Being Investigated By LPD/LFR
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 26)–An arson fire is under investigation, after a dumpster fire was reported early Sunday evening outside a business at a northeast Lincoln business building. Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to 2145 North Cotner Boulevard about a dumpster fire that had damaged a...
