LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - Two wildfires that spread in southern Lancaster County Sunday evening are contained, and emergency crews are assessing the damage. Lancaster County Emergency Management said the wildfires in Lancaster County were contained around 9 p.m. to an area bordered by SW 86th to SW 100th, Panama Rd to Apple Rd. That confinement zone is mostly in Lancaster County, but also stretches into Gage County. The public is still advised to avoid the area.

LANCASTER COUNTY, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO