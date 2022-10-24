ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Rekindled Wildfire Destroys Another Farm Building

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a family that lost a barn in the wildfires on Sunday had another out building destroyed Wednesday night. Captain Tommy Trotter says flames from the initial fire rekindled around 10:00 p.m. He says firefighters from Hallum responded to farm near SW 100th and...
Generator replacement will close road near courthouse

OTOE COUNTY, Neb. -- The Otoe County Sheriff's Office reported they, as well as the courthouse, will be replacing the generator that provides emergency power to both of the facilities. The Sheriff's Office said this replacement will happen Tuesday, Nov. 1. They said 1st Corso Road will be closed between...
County Board Declares Disaster After Sunday Fires

The scene at one of Sunday afternoon's grass fires in southern Lancaster County. (Dale Johnson/KFOR News) Lincoln, NE (October 25, 2022) The Lancaster County Board has approved a disaster declaration in the wake of Sunday’s grass fires. County Commissioner Sean Flowerday fold the Board that State and Federal Disaster Aid would be available if the total damage to public property exceeds $1.3 Million.
Vehicle crashes during I-80 pursuit with NSP

Vehicle crashes during I-80 pursuit with NSP
Lancaster County wildfires contained, public told to avoid area

LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - Two wildfires that spread in southern Lancaster County Sunday evening are contained, and emergency crews are assessing the damage. Lancaster County Emergency Management said the wildfires in Lancaster County were contained around 9 p.m. to an area bordered by SW 86th to SW 100th, Panama Rd to Apple Rd. That confinement zone is mostly in Lancaster County, but also stretches into Gage County. The public is still advised to avoid the area.
Nebraska State Patrol holds surprise inspections

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol held surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Douglas County on Wednesday. Officials said the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team performed 46 vehicle inspections and issued 125 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. NSP said declared 17 vehicles were...
Lincoln’s purple streetlights are about to be replaced

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – What’s with those purple streetlights in Lincoln, and what is the city doing to fix them?. It’s an issue that many Lincoln residents and visitors have had questions about for over a year now. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Transportation and Utilities Director...
Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning

Lancaster County Sheriff talks about bringing down a multimillion-dollar meat theft ring. "We believe there to be approximately 45 thefts of semi trailers that contained either pork or beef totaling $9 million in loss."
Lincoln Man Killed In Fiery Crash In Iowa

A 32 year old Lincoln man was killed in a one vehicle crash on I-29 in Council Bluffs, Iowa last Sunday morning. Police say 32 year old Darian Davis was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Investigators say Davis was northbound on I-29 around 4:00 a.m. when his...
Watch: New video shows scorched farmland south of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — After daylong rain, KETV NewsWatch 7 was able to launch a drone Monday afternoon over scorched farm fields near Hallam in southern Lancaster County. The aerial view provides a new prospective of how widespread the wildfires were Sunday evening. The Nebraska State Patrol also shared images...
Southern Lancaster County Fires

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported that there are at least two large grass fires just south of the county.
Mayor says lesson learned in Bellevue

Mayor says lesson learned in Bellevue
